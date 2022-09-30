ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Cozy Fall Coffee Drinks in Orange County

By Colette Nguyen
Orange Coast Magazine
Orange Coast Magazine
 4 days ago
Photograph Courtesy of Hidden House Coffee

Hidden House Coffee

Hidden House’s take on a pumpkin spice latte sets it apart from the crowd. Not too sweet and not too spiced, this perfectly balanced drink is special in its simplicity. Also be sure to try the cafe’s maple bourbon latte. San Juan Capistrano and Santa Ana, hiddenhousecoffee.com

Coffee Dose

One of O.C.’s most eclectic and Instagrammed cafes, Coffee Dose just dropped their fall menu. the Basic Witch is a pumpkin spice latte with a twist: espresso, oat milk, brown sugar, organic pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cardamom, and sea salt. Top with pumpkin sweet cream for an extra treat. The pumpkin cream cold brew is madewith house-made vanilla bean syrup, and the Winter Matcha has handcrafted rosemary vanilla syrup mixed with matcha and oat milk. Don’t forget the vegan pumpkin bread. Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Stanton, coffeedose.cafe

Lola’s Cafe

Lola’s has brought back its pumpkin spice latte this fall with ingredients made completely in-house. Another Lola’s classic that’s perfect for the season is their La Vie en Rose, which is a rose cardamom latte. 1101 Corporate Drive, Ladera Ranch, lolascafeladera.com/

High Tide Coffee

High Tide’s pumpkin spice chai is back for another fall season, as is their Cozy Cardamom Latte. Both are perfectly balanced drinks, not too saccharine and not overly spiced. Also on the menu are seasonal food options, such as an apple churro waffle that is just as aesthetically pleasing as it is mouth-watering. 27271 La Paz, Laguna Niguel; 1624 North El Camino Real, San Clemente; hightidecoffee.com

JC Beans Coffee House

This shop’s legendary chai latte is one that locals love, but its blended vanilla chai freeze is a real winner, too. This drink is a great way to get a taste of fall while beating the lingering summer heat. 34114 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point, @jc_beanscoffee on Instagram

Contra Coffee & Tea

Contra’s fall specials are back for another season in Old Towne Orange. Patagonia is an orange-tinted Thai tea with notes of pumpkin spice, and Welcome Great Pumpkin is a pumpkin spiced caramel latte. Add their dairy free pumpkin cold foam onto any drink for $0.50. 115 N Orange St., Orange, @contracoffeeandtea on Instagram

Ellie’s Table

Can’t decide between a pumpkin spice latte and a dirty chai? Ellie’s Table has the solution on its fall menu: the new dirty pumpkin chai latte. Don’t miss the chance to pair it with a pecan sticky roll. San Juan Capistrano and Irvine, elliestable.com

The post 7 Cozy Fall Coffee Drinks in Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

OCMA’s New Home

The Orange County Museum of Art opens its new building this month. Here’s what you need to know about the latest addition to Costa Mesa’s arts hub. The post OCMA’s New Home appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

An Iconic Hollywood Dive Bar Is Back and Just as Gritty as Ever

As of last Thursday, September 29, Los Angeles bar group Pouring With Heart (Golden Gopher, The Normandie Club) has given new life to the 1947-born Power House Bar, which had remained shuttered for more than two years at Hollywood and Highland. The idea is simple: to bring back the local dive bar and do it well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
