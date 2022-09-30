Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Jennifer Lopez carries a grenade (and the rom-com industrial complex) in Shotgun Wedding trailer
Everyone say, “thank you, J. Lo!” While her peers abandoned the genre, Jennifer Lopez quietly put in the work to revive the romantic comedy (with 2018’s Second Act and 2021’s Marry Me). Those efforts have culminated in a classic rom-com resurgence (Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts, Lindsay Lohan, and Reese Witherspoon have made or soon will make their return to the game) as well as the delightful new trailer for Shotgun Wedding, debuting January 27, 2023, on Prime Video.
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: October 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
It’s no trick that Netflix is treating everyone with some seriously sweet films and specials all October long to carry us through the Halloween season. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to raise your pulse with their spine tingling seasonal programming, and more. Whether you’re looking for something otherworldly, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this October. Netflix is starting the month off strong, kicking things off with brand new...
A.V. Club
Florence Pugh investigates a miracle in trailer for Sebastián Lelio's The Wonder
Rejoice friends, for at long last the “Florence Pugh appearing in a movie worthy of her talent” drought is potentially over. And not just that; the Midsommar actor’s new project looks almost as eerie and cult-y as her breakout role. And she finally gets to be British again! It truly is a beautiful day in the Pugh-niverse.
A.V. Club
David O. Russell's shambolic Amsterdam cranks upthe star power but still falls short
Amsterdam, David O. Russell’s 1930s-set caper film, zooms along unexpected narrative curves with a tremendous self-confidence it mistakes for grace. In actuality, it’s more of a shamble, like a sloppy guy at a bar telling a farfetched tale signifying not-too-much, but it certainly seems important, to the teller anyway. This does not mean the movie is not worth watching—indeed, much of it is rather funny—but like a return from the pub when a loved one asks if they missed anything, you can say, “Oh, it’s always fun to see the gang, but you didn’t miss much.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A.V. Club
We want your questions for the The Rings Of Power cast
If you’re a fan of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, you should probably pay attention to what we’re about to say next. The stars of the Amazon Prime series will be dropping by The A.V. Club’s office New York this week, where they’ll answer questions from us—and from some fortunate fans.
A.V. Club
Barry Keoghan shares the unsolicited The Batman audition tape that got him cast as its Joker
In August of 2020, we heard that Barry Keoghan had been cast as some cop in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, an obvious-in-retrospect bit of subterfuge to hide the fact that he would really be making a cameo in the film as the Joker… and then almost his entire appearance was cut out. But Reeves was so happy with his work that he later released an extended clip of Keoghan’s Joker talking to Robert Pattinson’s Batman—but not before insisting that he was just throwing in a big character cameo and not necessarily teasing what might happen in a The Batman sequel.
A.V. Club
A Friend Of The Family
In a rare feat, A Friend Of The Family actually justifies its lengthy runtime of nine hourlong episodes. Peacock’s series is an alarming, thought-provoking, and vital deep dive into a real story that, on the surface, appears outlandish. Idaho native Jan Broberg was kidnapped twice as a teenager during the ’70s by Robert ‘B’ Berchtold, a close friend of her parents. Skye Borgman’s 2017 documentary Abducted In Plain Sight also tries to unpack Berchtold’s manipulations. Using fake extraterrestrial elements to lure her into a lie, he convinced a 12-year-old Jan that they’re both aliens whose mission is to save their home planet by procreating. It’s as bizarre as it sounds.
A.V. Club
Even Stephen King fans may feel Mr. Harrigan’s Phone isn't worth picking up
More akin to a stern lecture by a grownup than an eerie, unsettling cautionary tale, writer-director John Lee Hancock’s adaptation of Stephen King’s short story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone might have succeeded better if it didn’t completely collapse into boomer-style commentary about how modern technology is terrible and will inevitably lead to humankind’s downfall. Though its narrative contains some subtleties, and Hancock’s aesthetic polish gives it a nice gloss, the picture’s pacing and character-driven momentum frequently sputters, ultimately leading to diminished results.
RELATED PEOPLE
A.V. Club
Academy members are predictably split about whether they'd vote for Will Smith's Emancipation
While the rest of the world has generally moved on with their lives, Hollywood hasn’t yet gotten over The Slap. No one can argue that Will Smith hitting Chris Rock on the Oscars stage wasn’t a bad call, but one would think that he assassinated President Lincoln for all the continued fuss about what went down in that theater. Now that Smith has a new film coming out (Anton Fuqua’s Emancipation on Apple TV+), Tinseltown is once again working itself into a lather about whether it’s even okay for an actor who once slapped someone to be in a movie.
A.V. Club
Interview With The Vampire
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, October 2 to Thursday, October 6. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire (AMC,...
A.V. Club
Will Smith is back and on the run in the trailer for Apple TV Plus’ Emancipation
Antoine Fuqua recently held a screening for his upcoming Apple TV+ film Emancipation, which stars Will Smith as the real-life slave who famously posed for a photo published in Harper’s Weekly that showcased his horrifically scarred back (a crucial piece of compelling evidence for campaigns against slavery at the time), and everyone seems to have nothing but positive things to say about it. Entertainment Weekly quotes Derrick Johnson, head of the NAACP, as saying that he “can’t begin to tell how powerful this is for OUR community and OUR history.” Smith also noted that he has turned down movies about slavery in the past, but that “this is not a film about slavery.” Instead, he says, “This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. This is a film about faith.”
A.V. Club
Raising the stakes: the 25 best vampire TV shows, ranked
Vampires might have experienced an explosion in popularity in the mid-2000s, but they’ve always been lurking in the darkness. From the vampy (and campy) 1960s soap opera Dark Shadows to new series like Interview With The Vampire and Vampire Academy, the genre just won’t die. And there’s something for everyone, too: if you’re looking for steamy romance, True Blood has your back. Want some action, violence, and general debauchery? Try Preacher. Craving some totally irreverent, absurd comedy? What We Do In The Shadows is for you. If there’s one thing this list of the best vampire TV shows proves, it’s that vampires have been around forever—and they’re not going anywhere, even if we drive a wooden stake through their hearts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson to star in HBO Max’s Dune prequel series
Since even before Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was swept into theaters and onto HBO Max like so much sand, a spin-off prequel series for the streaming service called Dune: The Sisterhood has been in the works. Now, despite the fact that everything at HBO Max seems shakier than House Atreides control over the planet Arrakis, Dune: The Sisterhood is still moving forward and now has Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson on board as its stars.
A.V. Club
Pretty Problems explores justhow taxing the rich can be
“That’s a murder house. That’s a house where murder happens,” says Jack (Michael Tennant, who also scripted), upon seeing the modernist, mid-vineyard fortress where he and his wife were invited for the weekend by a brand new rich friend. There’s no cell phone signal, no internet, and said friend Cat (J.J. Nolan) already seems quite erratic ... not to mention, scarily knowledgeable about Jack’s background. But while literal murder isn’t in the cards, a subtler form of torment most definitely is. Jack and his wife Lindsay (Britt Rentschler, also co-writer), are about to have their entire lives casually and cruelly manipulated by people so privileged they barely know or care that they’re doing so.
A.V. Club
SNL finally got around to killing Nicole Kidman's AMC ad
It was a wild year for AMC’s beloved Nicole Kidman ad. Playing before nearly every movie at AMC Theatres since September last year, Nicole Kidman’s “somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this” ad has become a year-long exercise in communal irony. It’s a rare example of society taking the piss out of cynical corporate pleas for patronage by taking the ad very seriously. Kidman’s shiny pinstripe suit, inexplicable inclusion of Jurassic World as an example of enjoyable moviegoing, and her trickster grin rattling off word salad have become bumper stickers, t-shirts, and internet memes about how theatergoers pay tribute to the God of movies: Nicole Kidman. Now, after a full calendar year of jokes about the ad, Saturday Night Live finally got around to making the jokes that people on Twitter have been pushing for months.
A.V. Club
Whoopi Goldberg to Till critic: "That wasn't a fat suit. That was me."
Peak fat suit has brought us to this point. Over the weekend, a review of the upcoming historical drama Till published by The Daily Beast stated that Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg was wearing a “distracting fat suit” in the picture. The only problem is, she wasn’t. On her very popular talk show, The View, Goldberg reminded the critic that she doesn’t wear a fat suit in the movie. “There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit in her review,” Goldberg said [via EW]. “I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit. That was me. I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit.” The Daily Beast has since amended the article.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
Elementary producer Craig Sweeny to cut Sherlock out entirely with new medical drama Watson
CBS’ Elementary premiered a few years after BBC’s Sherlock, when the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series was still an unimpeachable masterstroke of Britishness and not an impenetrable mess of Tumblr-courting gibberish (which was still somehow extremely watchable and sometimes still inexplicably very good), and both shows managed to find their own versions of success—proving that there’s plenty of room in the world for concurrent contemporary Sherlock Holmes-adjacent TV dramas.
A.V. Club
Crew member says Dahmer—Monster set was "exhausting," caused "PTSD"
Netflix’s Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s eye-catching nature continues to prove a double-edged sword amidst new criticism from a production assistant who worked on the set. Kim Alsup calls Ryan Murphy’s limited series “one of the worst shows” she’s ever worked on—specifically, she tells The Los Angeles Times, as a Black woman.
A.V. Club
A24 “ignored” Barbarian, so the hyped merch makers at Disney put it out
This article discusses the plot of Barbarian. There’s no shortage of original horror movies this year, and A24 has put out the lion’s share of the most anticipated. Between the release of the first two installments in Ti West’s X trilogy, which includes X and Pearl, A24 released Bodies Bodies Bodies and Men. And while those scored well with critics—and received positive to very positive reviews from our humble website—they failed to drive the kind of sleeper success as Barbarian.
A.V. Club
Walker Independence is a refreshingly inclusive western
With the recent successes of Yellowstone, 1883, Outer Range, and Dark Winds, westerns have been experiencing a major resurgence on television. And now, The CW, a network that has seen a wave of cancellations this year and was recently acquired by Nexstar Media Group, will be banking on the renewed interest in the storied genre to kick-start its fall schedule. Created by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke, Walker Independence, a prequel to Jared Padalecki’s Walker, purposefully weaves overlooked parts of U.S. history into the narrative to create a refreshingly inclusive and subversive take on the old-fashioned western, honoring its classic cornerstones while bringing some much-needed and long-overdue diversity to the genre.
Comments / 0