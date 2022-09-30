Peak fat suit has brought us to this point. Over the weekend, a review of the upcoming historical drama Till published by The Daily Beast stated that Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg was wearing a “distracting fat suit” in the picture. The only problem is, she wasn’t. On her very popular talk show, The View, Goldberg reminded the critic that she doesn’t wear a fat suit in the movie. “There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit in her review,” Goldberg said [via EW]. “I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit. That was me. I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit.” The Daily Beast has since amended the article.

