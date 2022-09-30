ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

mynews13.com

Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, intervened via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the machine where the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
State
New York State
mynews13.com

Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian

Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
NAPLES PARK, FL
mynews13.com

How to help those in need after Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian is leaving thousands of people in need in southwest Florida. There are many ways to help those in need, starting with the state’s Florida Disaster Fund. First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within hours of activating, the...
FLORIDA STATE

