Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Exclusive Spectrum/Siena poll: DeSantis, Rubio lead Democratic challengers in Florida
According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, Republican Ron DeSantis has a 49% to 41% edge in retaining his job as Florida’s governor over Democrat Charlie Crist. The poll surveyed 669 likely Florida voters across the state and was conducted from Sept. 18-25. “He’s the governor…given his growing...
mynews13.com
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, intervened via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the machine where the...
mynews13.com
Biden: ‘Every single minute counts’ in Hurricane Ian recovery, response
President Joe Biden on Friday delivered an update on the federal response to Hurricane Ian, which has devastated much of Florida and again picked up speed as it moved up the eastern coast of the United States and made landfall in South Carolina. “With the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian...
mynews13.com
'Dodged a bullet': Here's the scene in southeast N.C. after Hurricane Ian
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 50 miles south of the southern-most tip of North Carolina. But the storm was still strong enough here to bring down branches, topple some trees and push the water up from the sound into the street. "We dodged a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
mynews13.com
How to help those in need after Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian is leaving thousands of people in need in southwest Florida. There are many ways to help those in need, starting with the state’s Florida Disaster Fund. First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within hours of activating, the...
mynews13.com
Get prepped for the 2022 State Fair of Texas Friday with these ‘need to know’ tips
DALLAS — It’s a good day for some family fun. Wake up and get a whiff of funnel cakes in the morning at the State Fair of Texas as it opens its grounds Friday at 10 a.m. With so much to do on the fairgrounds, it’s only right that Spectrum News 1 helps in getting you ready for the occasion.
Comments / 0