Special Needs Children’s Day at the fair
LUMBERTON — “Alright, smile,” said Max Power the robot, offering high-fives and fist bumps to children on Special Needs Chil
Fair opens a day late
LUMBERTON — After a night of heavy rain Friday, strong winds still fluttered the banners and flags rising over the 2022 Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair on Saturday morning. Without full power for much of the day, the fair board decided to open to the public at 5 p.m. Saturday...
Crime report
The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Flat Rock Road, Red Springs; Burns Roa
Pembroke clears way for urgent care
PEMBROKE — Council members here cleared the way for the incorporation of an urgent care facility within the town’s limits.
LRCOG receives 3 National Association of Development Organization Impact awards
PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments is among the recipients of multiple 2022 National Association of Development Organiza
What’s on the menu at the regional fair
LUMBERTON — “Everything is interesting. Everything is unique,” said Coble Wilson, President Emeritus of the Robeson Regional
Bulldogs meet Raiders in matchup of SAC unbeatens
ST. PAULS — Throughout the offseason and up until the current Week 7 of this high school football season, many have circled St. Pauls&rs
Among the legends: Baldwin set to break McDougald’s 47-year county rushing record
ST. PAULS — It’s been nearly 47 years since the last carry James McDougald took for Maxton High School in 1975, which came in the
Local roundup: Fairmont tennis tied for 1st place after win
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont girls tennis team beat Clinton 5-4 Tuesday to move into a tie for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Confe
Dealing with the common cold as the year grows colder
LUMBERTON — There is a vaccine for COVID-19, and for influenza, but as the oft-repeated statement says, there is no cure for
