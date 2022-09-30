Texas A&M's defense was one of the nation's best in terms of points allowed (just 47 points allowed in 2022) until it went into Starkville and permitted Mississippi State to hang 42 points on them. It's a talented group that has morphed into a unit that doesn't do anything well because they're young, have incurred quite a few injuries, and play a bend but don't break style that broke completely last week as the Bulldogs scored four touchdowns in four red zone trips.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO