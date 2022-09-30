Read full article on original website
Related
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M's defense vs Alabama's offense
Texas A&M's defense was one of the nation's best in terms of points allowed (just 47 points allowed in 2022) until it went into Starkville and permitted Mississippi State to hang 42 points on them. It's a talented group that has morphed into a unit that doesn't do anything well because they're young, have incurred quite a few injuries, and play a bend but don't break style that broke completely last week as the Bulldogs scored four touchdowns in four red zone trips.
Bumper Pool closing in on big milestone with Razorbacks
Senior linebacker Bumper Pool has experienced many ups and downs in his career at Arkansas after arriving in 2018. As he and the Razorbacks look to bounce back from back-to-back losses this weekend, Pool is also closing in on the school’s career record for tackles set by former Hog safety Tony Bua.
247Sports
Arkansas football players react to Alabama loss, transfer Drew Sanders 'not here to make friends'
Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool were proud of the Razorbacks' effort in the second half of Saturday's 49-26 loss to Alabama, but they knew the defense could have played better as a unit after several missed tackle and blown assignments led to long touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs twice broke free for touchdowns in the fourth quarter en route to 208 yards rushing.
Sights, sounds from Alabama's second practice of Texas A&M week
The University of Alabama football team practiced for two hours on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Tuesday afternoon. The Crimson Tide spent the workout session in full pads. Alabama, ranked No. 1 nationally, will play host to the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nick Saban shares injury updates on Justin Eboigbe, Brian Branch
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided updates on two defensive veterans to begin Texas A&M game week, and one was defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, who didn’t travel with the team to its road game against Arkansas over the weekend. “He’s got a neck injury that...
Jahmyr Gibbs flattens the Hogs on the ground | Transfer Portal News
A look back at Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs's stellar rushing performance in the Crimson Tide's win over Arkansas.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0