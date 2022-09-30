ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Ten thoughts: Texas A&M's defense vs Alabama's offense

Texas A&M's defense was one of the nation's best in terms of points allowed (just 47 points allowed in 2022) until it went into Starkville and permitted Mississippi State to hang 42 points on them. It's a talented group that has morphed into a unit that doesn't do anything well because they're young, have incurred quite a few injuries, and play a bend but don't break style that broke completely last week as the Bulldogs scored four touchdowns in four red zone trips.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Bumper Pool closing in on big milestone with Razorbacks

Senior linebacker Bumper Pool has experienced many ups and downs in his career at Arkansas after arriving in 2018. As he and the Razorbacks look to bounce back from back-to-back losses this weekend, Pool is also closing in on the school’s career record for tackles set by former Hog safety Tony Bua.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas football players react to Alabama loss, transfer Drew Sanders 'not here to make friends'

Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool were proud of the Razorbacks' effort in the second half of Saturday's 49-26 loss to Alabama, but they knew the defense could have played better as a unit after several missed tackle and blown assignments led to long touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs twice broke free for touchdowns in the fourth quarter en route to 208 yards rushing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
