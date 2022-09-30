(25 News Now) - Week 6 of the high school football season brought us another big matchup at the top of the Heart of Illinois Conference as El Paso-Gridley hosted Class 3A No. 8 Eureka and it was the Hornets that came out on top with a 33-3 win over the Titans to move to 6-0. Also staying unbeaten was Class 1A No. 2 Ridgeview-Lexington who topped GCMS 40-12. Elsewhere in the HOI, Tri-Valley won their third straight game with a 41-0 victory against Fieldcrest and Dee-Mack beat Tremont 46-0. In the Prairieland Conference, Macomb stayed unbeaten with a 38-20 win against Elmwood-Brimfield. In the Lincoln Trail Conference, Stark County fell to ROWVA/Williamsfield and in the Sangamo, Olympia lost to state-ranked Maroa-Forsyth.

EL PASO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO