fightingillini.com
Illini Comeback Falls Short in Five-Set Heartbreaker vs. No. 5 Purdue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois volleyball pushed No. 5 Purdue to a fifth set after falling behind 2-0 in the match and would lead early in the final frame before ultimately dropping the Friday night meeting. Raina Terry would lead four Illini into double-digit kills with a season-best 24 on the night. The five-set thriller was the third for the Orange and Blue over the past five matches.
fightingillini.com
Team Orange Emerge Victorious in Swim and Dive Intrasquad Meet
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Fighting Illini swimming and diving team competed in their opening intrasquad meet with Team Orange emerging victorious 66-63. Team Orange was led my sophomore Sydney Stoll, who finished first in the 50-yard backstroke, 100-yard backstroke, and 100-yard individual medley. The meet began with the 200-yard...
Former SFA dean dies after bicycle crash on Illinois State campus Monday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Stephen F. Austin State University dean Adam Peck was struck by a bicycle on Illinois State University’s campus Monday evening and died as a result of his injuries, authorities announced Friday. He was pronounced deceased on Friday, Sept. 30, just after 11 a.m. His family shared that he was able […]
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Football Friday Week 6: Small Schools Highlights
(25 News Now) - Week 6 of the high school football season brought us another big matchup at the top of the Heart of Illinois Conference as El Paso-Gridley hosted Class 3A No. 8 Eureka and it was the Hornets that came out on top with a 33-3 win over the Titans to move to 6-0. Also staying unbeaten was Class 1A No. 2 Ridgeview-Lexington who topped GCMS 40-12. Elsewhere in the HOI, Tri-Valley won their third straight game with a 41-0 victory against Fieldcrest and Dee-Mack beat Tremont 46-0. In the Prairieland Conference, Macomb stayed unbeaten with a 38-20 win against Elmwood-Brimfield. In the Lincoln Trail Conference, Stark County fell to ROWVA/Williamsfield and in the Sangamo, Olympia lost to state-ranked Maroa-Forsyth.
WANE-TV
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide, is facing six counts of first-degree murder, three for Quadreka and three for Cael. Rickey also has prior offenses in both Iowa and Mississippi.
25newsnow.com
This year’s harvest looks ‘good, but not great’ for some central Illinois farmers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time of year when central Illinois farmers are spending hours upon hours out in their fields. The fall harvest is underway, so we checked in on how harvest is going so far. Mother nature has provided great weather conditions for harvesting. DeAnne Bloomberg, the Director of Issue Management for the Illinois Farm Bureau, said “What we’re hearing from our leaders across the state and from our county farm bureaus that are represented across the state, things are off to a good start. It’s a slow start, but we’ve had some ideal weather conditions here.”
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Illinois Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
Pride parade takes place Saturday
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the City of Champaign-Urbana will participate in the Pride Festival Fair. Public works helped to build the City’s float, organizers said. The City will have an informational table during the Pride Fest Fair. If you want to walk in the parade, arrive by 10:15 a.m. The parade starts in […]
Illinois Woman Says Suspects Robbed Her So She Hit Them with Car
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy
PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
Police still searching for suspect in Champaign shooting death
Champaign police say McPhearson was sitting outside an apartment complex along Kirby Avenue.
WAND TV
Man recovering from self-inflicted shooting following shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is recovering from a wound to the hand Sunday morning after firing his gun upon hearing other shots fired nearby. Champaign PD says patrol officers heard shots fired and saw multiple cars leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street around 1:49 a.m. Sunday morning.
25newsnow.com
Twin brother of Peoria’s 19th homicide victim ‘lost his other half’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man says he’ll never be the same again after his twin brother became Peoria’s 19th homicide victim this weekend. Xaveria Joiner says he lost his other half, his twin brother Jarvis Joiner. “It’s like half of my heart and it’s so...
1470 WMBD
Pepper spray used in fights at Peoria middle school
PEORIA, Ill. – Officials with Peoria Public Schools say security personnel used pepper spray to diffuse several fights at a middle school Thursday. District 150 issued a statement indicating the fights happened during the 7th and 8th grade lunch period at Von Steuben Middle School. It’s not known how many students were involved, and they say specific details are confidential. But they do say in addition to the pepper spray being used, video evidence and witnesses named the students responsible and they’ve been disciplined.
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile stabbed during fight in Peoria Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound. Officers were informed the juvenile was...
Central Illinois Proud
Harwood identifies homeless homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified a homicide victim that was located Thursday near Adams and Hancock Streets. According to a coroner’s office press release, 66-year-old Kenneth Charles Bryant, who was reportedly homeless, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck.
25newsnow.com
Bicyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after accident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in the hospital after getting hit in a Peoria intersection overnight, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to Wisconsin and Wilcox just after midnight Saturday for a bicyclist hit by a motor vehicle, where they found a man down and unresponsive. The driver of the vehicle was also on scene. Officers immediately conducted life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital.
