BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Public school enrollment has dropped nationally and locally in recent years, with the trend starting prior to the pandemic in many places, but certainly exacerbated by COVID-19. Average Daily Membership (ADM) is considered the most accurate metric of how many students are enrolled and attending a school. ADM is the number of students in membership for a defined period of time, generally 20 instructional days. A student is in membership if they are scheduled for at least half the instructional day.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO