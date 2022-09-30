ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

WLOS.com

Asheville police ask public for help locating man last seen in September

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, in the area of State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville, police say. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches, about 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say his family is concerned for his welfare.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report

WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Work to begin Monday on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Changes are coming to Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, starting Monday evening, Oct. 10. NCDOT will begin converting the four-lane pattern to a three-lane pattern. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a northbound lane, a southbound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Nationwide trend of declining public school enrollment seen in some mountain districts

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Public school enrollment has dropped nationally and locally in recent years, with the trend starting prior to the pandemic in many places, but certainly exacerbated by COVID-19. Average Daily Membership (ADM) is considered the most accurate metric of how many students are enrolled and attending a school. ADM is the number of students in membership for a defined period of time, generally 20 instructional days. A student is in membership if they are scheduled for at least half the instructional day.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Education
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
WLOS.com

Missing: 29-year-old man last seen driving in Forest City

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person, Robert Thomas Watts. Authorities say Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with NC License Plate of JFT-3783.
FOREST CITY, NC
WLOS.com

Election Services expects record number early and absentee voters

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A record number of absentee by-mail ballots have been requested in Buncombe County for the mid-term elections. Buncombe County Election Services director Corinne Duncan Tuesday said so far, 5,319 mail-in ballots have been requested with as many as 500 returned. That’s more than was requested for the last mid-term elections in 2018.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Letters come to life for Upward Elementary School students

FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — In my never stop learning we visit a mountain school where letters come to life. Students at Upward Elementary School were thoroughly engaged in a recent performance. Over 17 days, the Flat Rock Playhouse 2022 apprentices will perform Letterland Alive! and Greetings from North...
FLAT ROCK, NC
WLOS.com

Winner chosen in Buncombe County's 'I Voted' sticker contest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The votes are in and a winner has been named in Buncombe County's "I Voted" sticker design contest. Young artists were asked to submit designs for Buncombe County Election Services’ inaugural sticker contest and it was so popular that the public chose the latest design.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

