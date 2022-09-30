Read full article on original website
Asheville police ask public for help locating man last seen in September
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, in the area of State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville, police say. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches, about 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say his family is concerned for his welfare.
Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report
WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
Work to begin Monday on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Changes are coming to Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, starting Monday evening, Oct. 10. NCDOT will begin converting the four-lane pattern to a three-lane pattern. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a northbound lane, a southbound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions.
Nationwide trend of declining public school enrollment seen in some mountain districts
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Public school enrollment has dropped nationally and locally in recent years, with the trend starting prior to the pandemic in many places, but certainly exacerbated by COVID-19. Average Daily Membership (ADM) is considered the most accurate metric of how many students are enrolled and attending a school. ADM is the number of students in membership for a defined period of time, generally 20 instructional days. A student is in membership if they are scheduled for at least half the instructional day.
Buncombe County commissioners increase budget to $5 million for roof of A-B Tech building
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners made a significant budget amendment for a roof replacement at Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College. The original budget was for $1.7 million to replace the roof on the Technology Commercialization Center. Now, that budget has gone up to more than $5 million.
McDowell County teenager last seen early Sunday morning, Oct. 2
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Noah Reid Allen, 16, was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials say. He is described as a white male who...
Missing: 29-year-old man last seen driving in Forest City
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person, Robert Thomas Watts. Authorities say Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with NC License Plate of JFT-3783.
Second person dies following two-vehicle crash on Patton Avenue, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second person has died from their injuries following a crash involving two vehicles in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says Robert Gantt, 87, who had been operating a 2000 Saturn when it crossed into oncoming eastbound traffic on Patton Avenue on Sept. 30, has died.
Buncombe leaders use community feedback to develop strategies to fight opioid overdoses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County leaders have worked to identify strategies to prioritize opioid response funding in the community. As combating the opioid crisis has been a priority for the county, leaders have looked to the community for feedback on new strategies to help lower the number of overdoses.
Delivery of ambulances delayed 2-3 years by supply chain issues, Haywood official says
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ambulances play an important role in keeping people safe. But Haywood County EMS officials said, because of economic realities, it’s taking a lot longer for new ambulances to be delivered. Emergency officials said the delays in getting new ambulances delivered are the same issue...
Election Services expects record number early and absentee voters
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A record number of absentee by-mail ballots have been requested in Buncombe County for the mid-term elections. Buncombe County Election Services director Corinne Duncan Tuesday said so far, 5,319 mail-in ballots have been requested with as many as 500 returned. That’s more than was requested for the last mid-term elections in 2018.
Letters come to life for Upward Elementary School students
FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — In my never stop learning we visit a mountain school where letters come to life. Students at Upward Elementary School were thoroughly engaged in a recent performance. Over 17 days, the Flat Rock Playhouse 2022 apprentices will perform Letterland Alive! and Greetings from North...
Winner chosen in Buncombe County's 'I Voted' sticker contest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The votes are in and a winner has been named in Buncombe County's "I Voted" sticker design contest. Young artists were asked to submit designs for Buncombe County Election Services’ inaugural sticker contest and it was so popular that the public chose the latest design.
Downtown Asheville abortion rally works to protect access throughout NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday evening, many local leaders gathered for a Reproductive Justice Rally at The Orange Peel in downtown Asheville. The event was an effort to rally for the right to choose in North Carolina. Rally organizers said not supporting abortion access is out of touch...
It's like starting from square one, homeless say as more camps closed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, the city of Asheville gave notice to residents of several homeless camps along Interstate 240 that they needed to relocate as the city will be cleaning up the sites by Tuesday. The few who remained at the encampments on Monday said they were...
Elkamet announces further expansion in Henderson County, creation of at least 5 new jobs
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Elkamet has announced plans for another expansion of its Henderson County facility in East Flat Rock. It is at the previous site of the Henderson County fairgrounds. The company is now expanding for its fourth time since arriving in 2006. The project is focused...
Haywood County relieved to be spared by Ian, sets sight on providing aid to those in need
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As previous severe weather events --most recently the flooding from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred's in 2021 -- have kept the people of Haywood County on edge anytime it rains, its community can sleep a little sounder now that Ian has passed. Businesses and...
Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
After player injury, Cherokee Co. schools forfeit all volleyball games against 1 school
CHEROKEEE COUNTY, N.C. — All girls' volleyball teams in the Cherokee County school district will forfeit upcoming regular season games against one competitor due to a recent player injury, according to Cherokee County School Board member Arnold Mathews. Mathews told us in an email on Tuesday that the board...
