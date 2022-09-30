On your mark, get set, go. The track at Bogalusa High School is complete and ready for competition. “It was like a dream come true,” Bogalusa coach Eddie Walker said on Wednesday when asked his thoughts on seeing the completion of the track. “For the kids of Bogalusa to have an opportunity to run at home in front of their parents, in front of their constituencies and in front of the whole school — to see that they will have an opportunity to showcase themselves and to have the city of Bogalusa experience what track and field is all about by seeing all of the events and to see the kids who have outstanding speed, terrific attitudes and the love of the sport from the other schools that they will see when we host a meet — these are exciting times and the best is yet to come.”

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO