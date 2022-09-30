ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats

With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
foodgressing.com

Halloween in New Orleans 2022: Events, Parades. Activities

Halloween in New Orleans is the kind of night when you may encounter a vampire, a zombie, or a pirate. When it comes to creating inventive and outrageous costumes, people are New Orleans are sinisterly brilliant. No other city in the world celebrates Halloween like they do. There’s something for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
spoonuniversity.com

Take your Parents to these 9 Restaurants

I get it, your parents are coming into town next weekend and are begging you to take them to your favorite spots. But, I know you don't really want to take them to the $1 taco place you visit every Tuesday. Here are some upscale restaurants that are perfect to take your parents when you have a little bit of a bigger budget.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Business Profile: Rich’s Wash Dat, helping NOLA shine one car at a time

From humble roots to blossoming success, Rich’s Wash Dat has served the New Orleans area for years, offering high-quality services with a topnotch staff. Family owned and operated, every Rich’s Wash Dat location is committed to hiring people of all ages, colors, creeds; offering free washes to police and first responders; and operating in an environmentally friendly way. A simple idea to help families and locals keep their cars clean was all that was needed to create the brand we know today.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

LaPlace Frostop’s iconic roadside neon mug to be re-installed Oct. 3

LAPLACE — LaPlace Frostop commissioned A–1 Signs, LLC of New Orleans to rebuild its iconic neon, rotating mug. Winds from Hurricane Ida toppled the landmark structure from its pole, destroying it. After a year-long process, the landmark mug is ready to be reinstalled starting Monday, Oct.3, 2022. The...
LAPLACE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Ardoin
Person
Amanda Shaw
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vibe

Red Bull Street Kings Returns To New Orleans With Brass Band Showdown

It has been nearly a decade since Red Bull Street Kings invaded New Orleans for the culture-forward brass band competition. As the event returned on Saturday (Sept. 24), anticipation filled the air. Though the showdown did not take place underneath the city’s Claiborne Avenue “bridge” as it has in the past, New Orleans locals remained excited about an afternoon of live music. Under the 90-degree Louisiana sun, participants and supporters waited eagerly for the familiar sound of tubas and horns. While DJ Kelly Green effortlessly mixed hit records, new bops, and chart-toppers of the past, it was clear all in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tracking a tropical wave heading for the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking two areas of possible development in the Tropics. There are no direct threats to us at this time. A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has started to get its act together over the past day or two. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have become better organized over the last few hours of Sunday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nola#Local Life#Localevent#Fried Chicken#Live Music#Champagne#Crown Royal#The New Orleans Lakefront#The Fried Chicken Fest#Soul Rebels#The Royalty Lounge#Brut Ros
fox8live.com

New Orleans launches amnesty program for overdue tickets, fines

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beginning Oct. 1, New Orleans residents will be able to pay many of their overdue tickets and fines to the city without worrying about late penalties or additional fees. The amnesty program, through the Mayor’s Office and Department of Finance, offers late fee forgiveness for residents...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales shelter heads to Florida, accepting donations to rescue pets

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery efforts are just beginning in Florida after Hurricane Ian. It’s not just humans that are in need of relief, but dogs, cats, and just about everything in between. The Rescue Alliance Animal Disaster Response Team is on its way to Florida for instances...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Perkins Road near Bluff Road closed to freight truck in ditch

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed an intersection in Prairieville Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Perkins Road near Bluff Road is closed due to the street being blocked by an 18-wheeler in a ditch. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa track is complete, ready for competition

On your mark, get set, go. The track at Bogalusa High School is complete and ready for competition. “It was like a dream come true,” Bogalusa coach Eddie Walker said on Wednesday when asked his thoughts on seeing the completion of the track. “For the kids of Bogalusa to have an opportunity to run at home in front of their parents, in front of their constituencies and in front of the whole school — to see that they will have an opportunity to showcase themselves and to have the city of Bogalusa experience what track and field is all about by seeing all of the events and to see the kids who have outstanding speed, terrific attitudes and the love of the sport from the other schools that they will see when we host a meet — these are exciting times and the best is yet to come.”
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

Section of South Carrollton Avenue to be closed off until December

NEW ORLEANS — Starting Monday morning, a portion of South Carrollton Avenue between Earhart Boulevard and Fig Street will be closed to vehicle traffic until December 5. The closure is designed to accommodate the installation of a water line and a drainage system as part of the Marlyville-Fontainebleau Group C infrastructure improvement project. The city says that traffic control measures, such as barrels and fencing, will be around the area to direct traffic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Have questions about Jefferson Parish playground plans? Series of meetings will provide answers

Jefferson Parish residents will be able to ask Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Jefferson Parish Recreation Department Director Mario Bazile questions about plans to revitalize playgrounds and youth sports and provide input at a series of community meetings beginning this week. Called "Recreation Reimagined," the plan includes playground upgrades...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy