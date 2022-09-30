Interstate 25 near Mile Marker 256 has reopened after a truck rolled over, spilling diesel fuel into the road.That's in the area of CO 392 and CO 402, south of Highway 34 in Loveland. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. and the Colorado Department of Transportation said around 9:30 a.m. that one northbound lane has reopened. By 11:30 a.m., the highway had reopened in both directions, according to the Colorado State Patrol.Crews had to wait to reset the barriers for a hazmat team to clean up the fuel from the roadway.Part of the cleanup efforts was complicated by an attempt to prevent diesel fuel from spilling into the Big Thompson River.The driver was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital earlier this morning.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO