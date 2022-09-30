Read full article on original website
Interstate 25 in Loveland reopened after truck rollover
Interstate 25 near Mile Marker 256 has reopened after a truck rolled over, spilling diesel fuel into the road.That's in the area of CO 392 and CO 402, south of Highway 34 in Loveland. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. and the Colorado Department of Transportation said around 9:30 a.m. that one northbound lane has reopened. By 11:30 a.m., the highway had reopened in both directions, according to the Colorado State Patrol.Crews had to wait to reset the barriers for a hazmat team to clean up the fuel from the roadway.Part of the cleanup efforts was complicated by an attempt to prevent diesel fuel from spilling into the Big Thompson River.The driver was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital earlier this morning.
Crash triggers severe backup on northbound Interstate 25, now reopened
There was a significant backup resulting from a crash on Interstate 25 between Exit 174 and Exit 181, but traffic has eased up and those lanes have been reopened.
A Double Diamond Interchange is Being Built in Johnstown
If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
1310kfka.com
Loveland shuts down 50 homeless camps, closes King’s Crossing
Loveland shuts down more than 50 camps for people experiencing homelessness. The city says the camps were removed from the King’s Crossing Natural Area. The closures, which happened Friday, are the city’s latest effort to enforce its emergency outdoor camping ban that targets the homeless. The city’s parks and rec director says they offered temporary housing and storage for valuables as well as other services to those who were forced out of the 13-acre nature area. Kings Crossing remains closed until further notice so parks and rec crews can clean up damage left behind.
Loveland Ousts Homeless Camps, Closes Natural Space to Public
While the new homeless shelter on Railroad Avenue has yet to really get underway, the City of Loveland has added tents and beds to their current shelter location. With that, they have cleared out the encampments that gave the public the most concern. I think most Lovelanders would have said...
5280.com
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents
After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
Loveland removes more than 50 'unauthorized encampments' in nature area
LOVELAND, Colo. — The City of Loveland closed King's Crossing Natural Area after the removal of 55-58 encampment sites where people experiencing homelessness were not authorized to live. The closure happens on Friday and will be indefinite as crews work to restore the area, according to the city's parks...
Rail safety expert "dumbfounded" by police negligence in Weld County train collision
Two minutes of mindful reaction could have stopped the horrifying train collision which happened just north of Platteville nearly two weeks ago, according to a rail safety expert who watched the video and was interviewed about it by The Gazette. That's the time it took from the moment police opened a police cruiser door and put a suspect inside to when the SUV was slammed by a Union Pacific (UP) locomotive and dragged down the tracks. That two minutes, said Craig Cox, would have been...
Parachutist who landed in Hyatt Lake now out of the water
What witnesses and rescue crews thought was a parachutist that landed in a lake turned out to be a parachute glider that skimmed the water and continued flying.The Arvada Fire Department sent dive teams and other rescue crews to the lake but later learned that the glider kept going and didn't actually land in the water.No rescue was performed or needed, they said.
Coloradans Can Prevent Wildlife Injuries By Recycling This Item
At the end of July, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program came to the rescue of two young ospreys after a good Samaritan spotted the birds in distress in a field. Upon arrival, the rescuers observed that the osprey siblings were tangled together with baling twine. With extreme care, the pair were safely separated and brought to the Fort Collins facility for further evaluation.
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
windsorgov.com
Death of Person near Poudre River Trailhead on Colorado Blvd. Considered Not Suspicious
Investigators with the Windsor Police Department have determined that the death of an individual discovered early Thursday morning is not suspicious in nature and foul play is not suspected. The deceased individual was discovered on Thursday, Sept. 29 at approximately 7:44 a.m. at the Poudre River Trailhead near Colorado Blvd....
Wheat Ridge enacts new motel ordinances impacting extended stay tenants
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Residents living at a motel in Wheat Ridge are being forced out due to a new ordinance in the city. Wheat Ridge City Council passed the ordinance which requires motels who want to house extended-stay tenants to make security changes and improve living conditions, like providing in-room kitchens. It went into effect on Friday.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving RTD bus
NIWOT, Colo. — A driver was killed and another driver was injured in a crash involving a Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus in Niwot, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash involving the bus and a Honda Odyssey van took place around 7:22 p.m. near the intersection of Colorado...
eatonredink.com
Hit and Run in Greeley, Colorado
Norberto Garcia – Gonzales, an illegal immigrant, claimed to be using a fake social security number along with a fake name. 35 years old, accused of causing a fatal collision with a 24 year old female, Alexis Hien Nutz, Weld County deputy. Hein – Nutz was driving southbound on Weld County Road 37 by motorcycle when Gonzales drove through the stop sign on AA street heading west. Gonzalez fled the site of the accident hiding in a cornfield to the west. This was considered a class three felony; this was an act of careless driving, under the influence, traffic misdemeanors, and obstructing a peace officer. Hein-Nutz was declared dead once investigators arrived at the scene.
Video shows RTD bus driver nodding off just prior to running red light
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Video shows an RTD bus driver appearing to nod off just before he ran a red light and caused a multi-vehicle crash late last month in Centennial. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. that morning in the northbound lanes of South Parker Road near Orchard Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
Body found at Poudre River Trailhead
The Windsor Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning.
1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting near DIA
Police were led on a high-speed chase just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning near Denver International Airport, that left one officer hospitalized, one suspect dead and another in custody.
Fort Collins drug investigation nabs suspects, bond set for 1 at $1 million
The Northern Colorado Drug Task force confirmed two were arrested in the late summer for related charges related to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.
