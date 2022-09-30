ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

CBS Denver

Interstate 25 in Loveland reopened after truck rollover

Interstate 25 near Mile Marker 256 has reopened after a truck rolled over, spilling diesel fuel into the road.That's in the area of CO 392 and CO 402, south of Highway 34 in Loveland. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. and the Colorado Department of Transportation said around 9:30 a.m. that one northbound lane has reopened. By 11:30 a.m., the highway had reopened in both directions, according to the Colorado State Patrol.Crews had to wait to reset the barriers for a hazmat team to clean up the fuel from the roadway.Part of the cleanup efforts was complicated by an attempt to prevent diesel fuel from spilling into the Big Thompson River.The driver was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital earlier this morning.
LOVELAND, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

A Double Diamond Interchange is Being Built in Johnstown

If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland shuts down 50 homeless camps, closes King’s Crossing

Loveland shuts down more than 50 camps for people experiencing homelessness. The city says the camps were removed from the King’s Crossing Natural Area. The closures, which happened Friday, are the city’s latest effort to enforce its emergency outdoor camping ban that targets the homeless. The city’s parks and rec director says they offered temporary housing and storage for valuables as well as other services to those who were forced out of the 13-acre nature area. Kings Crossing remains closed until further notice so parks and rec crews can clean up damage left behind.
LOVELAND, CO
5280.com

The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?

Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents

After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Rail safety expert "dumbfounded" by police negligence in Weld County train collision

Two minutes of mindful reaction could have stopped the horrifying train collision which happened just north of Platteville nearly two weeks ago, according to a rail safety expert who watched the video and was interviewed about it by The Gazette. That's the time it took from the moment police opened a police cruiser door and put a suspect inside to when the SUV was slammed by a Union Pacific (UP) locomotive and dragged down the tracks. That two minutes, said Craig Cox, would have been...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Parachutist who landed in Hyatt Lake now out of the water

What witnesses and rescue crews thought was a parachutist that landed in a lake turned out to be a parachute glider that skimmed the water and continued flying.The Arvada Fire Department sent dive teams and other rescue crews to the lake but later learned that the glider kept going and didn't actually land in the water.No rescue was performed or needed, they said.
ARVADA, CO
99.9 The Point

Coloradans Can Prevent Wildlife Injuries By Recycling This Item

At the end of July, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program came to the rescue of two young ospreys after a good Samaritan spotted the birds in distress in a field. Upon arrival, the rescuers observed that the osprey siblings were tangled together with baling twine. With extreme care, the pair were safely separated and brought to the Fort Collins facility for further evaluation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Wheat Ridge enacts new motel ordinances impacting extended stay tenants

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Residents living at a motel in Wheat Ridge are being forced out due to a new ordinance in the city. Wheat Ridge City Council passed the ordinance which requires motels who want to house extended-stay tenants to make security changes and improve living conditions, like providing in-room kitchens. It went into effect on Friday.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving RTD bus

NIWOT, Colo. — A driver was killed and another driver was injured in a crash involving a Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus in Niwot, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash involving the bus and a Honda Odyssey van took place around 7:22 p.m. near the intersection of Colorado...
NIWOT, CO
eatonredink.com

Hit and Run in Greeley, Colorado

Norberto Garcia – Gonzales, an illegal immigrant, claimed to be using a fake social security number along with a fake name. 35 years old, accused of causing a fatal collision with a 24 year old female, Alexis Hien Nutz, Weld County deputy. Hein – Nutz was driving southbound on Weld County Road 37 by motorcycle when Gonzales drove through the stop sign on AA street heading west. Gonzalez fled the site of the accident hiding in a cornfield to the west. This was considered a class three felony; this was an act of careless driving, under the influence, traffic misdemeanors, and obstructing a peace officer. Hein-Nutz was declared dead once investigators arrived at the scene.
GREELEY, CO

