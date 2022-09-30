ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco Police Department takes part in ‘National Night Out’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – National Night Out (NNO) is designed to allow neighbors to join and present a unified force in the fight against crime in the community by hosting or attending block parties, group parties, or your Neighborhood Association meetings. Tuesday evening, Waco residents were able to...
City of Temple offering grant funding to non-profits

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is now offering grant money to non-profit organizations in Temple that provide important services or programs to the city. To qualify for the grant, the services or programs that the organization provides must be project-based and achieve goals that line up with the interests of the City of Temple.
Local car dealership to provide free mammograms in October

WACO, Texas — Beginning on Oct. 7, Bird Kultgen Ford in Waco will be offering more than just vehicles, they will be providing free mammograms to the public. This will be the third straight year that the dealership has offered free breast cancer screenings. They have partnered up with Baylor Scott & White Health Center- Hillcrest to run the campaign.
Contractor allegedly swindles Bell County woman out of $180,000

TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County woman is seeking legal action after allegedly losing nearly $180,000 to a contractor she says she hired to do work at her home. Christina Lobdell from Bell County says she hired contractor and owner of Sir Henry Enterprises, LLC (SHE) Phillip Henry to do work at her home in June 2020.
Community assessment to address McLennan Co. health concerns

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming community assessment will be addressing health concerns throughout McLennan County. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have survey teams traveling to randomly selected neighborhoods on October 7 and 8. These teams will conduct door-to-door surveys and ask about health concerns, gaps in services, and other factors which might contribute to residents’ health status.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
Police in Temple ask for help identifying two men

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for any information regarding two men they are currently searching for. The TPD posted pictures of both men to Facebook asking anyone who might be able to identify them to come forward. Police say that the men are wanted in...
Gunman Kills 5 – Rival Teams Honor Victims Together

In Central Texas, Troy High School took a break to honor a nearby community. The two rivals paused in a moment of solidarity, acknowledging the tragic loss of five people in McGregor a day before the Friday matchup. On Thursday morning, local authorities discovered a gunman had killed five people.
The Multifamily Group completes the sale of 150 units in Killeen, Texas

The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced that it had facilitated the sale of Hoodview Apartment Homes in Killeen this week. Will Clarke represented the seller and Paul Yazbeck procured the buyer. “We are pleased to have successfully closed another transaction in Killeen, in an...
Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
KILLEEN, TX
