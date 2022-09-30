Read full article on original website
Car Flips, Lands On Roof After Striking Rock Wall In Morris County: Police (PHOTOS)
A driver escaped injury after the car slammed into a rock wall and flipped completely over, landing on its roof during a crash in Morris County, authorities said. The driver was heading west on East Springtown Road when the car collided with a rock wall and overturned just before 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski told DailyVoice.com.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on October 1 in the area of Diamond Spring Road and Morris Avenue, police said. Once police arrived on scene, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,229 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of October 2. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
WFMZ-TV Online
I-78 traffic stoppages for rock blasting in Hunterdon County, NJ to continue through October
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Drivers who go through Hunterdon County, New Jersey on I-78 only have a month left of those total traffic stoppages before construction goes on a winter hiatus. A project involving rock blasting has been underway since June to keep the roadway safe. At times, there is...
Police searching for alleged Monroe County car thief
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Township Police Department is asking for the public to identify a man they believe stole a vehicle on Monday. Officials say they believe the man pictured below stole a 2019 Gray Ford Escape bearing the license plate “LZB9637” from the parking lot of “Advanced Collision” on Monday, […]
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
Warren County Man Slams Into Police Cruiser Twice Before DWI Arrest: PD
A Warren County man was intoxicated when he slammed into a police car twice and resisted arrest, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of an erratic driver near West Valley Avenue stopped Manuel E. Mencia-Copland, 33, in a driveway around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Hackettstown Police said.
15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
63-year-old pedestrian dies after he’s struck by vehicle in Allentown
A 63-year-old pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner’s office reports. The accident happened about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South 24th Street, coroner Daniel Buglio announced on Monday. The area is a residential neighborhood off Hamilton Street/Route 222.
State police search for missing teen in Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP is searching for a 17-year-old girl missing for four days in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 17-year-old girl was last seen on September 29 around 1:30 a.m. leaving a house in the 400 block of Benson Court in Middle Smithfield Township. Police are describing the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Person steals purse from vehicle in Lower Saucon, tried to use victim's credit card in Phillipsburg
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in the Lehigh Valley are investigating after somebody stole a purse from a vehicle and then tried to use the victim's credit card in New Jersey. Somebody smashed the windows of two vehicles on Friday, Sept. 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the upper parking area of Polk Valley Park in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries As Car Plows Into Hunterdon County Woods, Leaks Fluid (PHOTOS)
A driver escaped with just minor injuries as a car barreled into a patch of woods in Hunterdon County. The crash occurred at the intersection of Asbury West Portal Rd. and Brunswick Pike in Bethlehem Township on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 29, the Bloomsbury Hose Co. said. Photos from...
Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report
A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 4, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
1-year-old sent to hospital after crash on Route 22 in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Police say a one-year-old was taken to the hospital after a dump truck and another vehicle collided in Northampton County. Emergency dispatchers said it happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Route 22 East in Hanover Township. Police said the dump truck and a sedan crashed, with...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: HAZMAT SITUATION AT APARTMENT
Emergency personnel along with a hazmat team are currently at The Toms River apartments on Main street attempting to determine what kind of chemical reaction from cleaning supplies occurred in an apartment causing the occupant to immediately lose their breath and end up in the emergency room on oxygen. Hazmat...
