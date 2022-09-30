ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

Car Flips, Lands On Roof After Striking Rock Wall In Morris County: Police (PHOTOS)

A driver escaped injury after the car slammed into a rock wall and flipped completely over, landing on its roof during a crash in Morris County, authorities said. The driver was heading west on East Springtown Road when the car collided with a rock wall and overturned just before 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski told DailyVoice.com.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on October 1 in the area of Diamond Spring Road and Morris Avenue, police said. Once police arrived on scene, the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,229 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of October 2. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Police searching for alleged Monroe County car thief

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Township Police Department is asking for the public to identify a man they believe stole a vehicle on Monday. Officials say they believe the man pictured below stole a 2019 Gray Ford Escape bearing the license plate “LZB9637” from the parking lot of “Advanced Collision” on Monday, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police search for missing teen in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP is searching for a 17-year-old girl missing for four days in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 17-year-old girl was last seen on September 29 around 1:30 a.m. leaving a house in the 400 block of Benson Court in Middle Smithfield Township. Police are describing the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Person steals purse from vehicle in Lower Saucon, tried to use victim's credit card in Phillipsburg

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in the Lehigh Valley are investigating after somebody stole a purse from a vehicle and then tried to use the victim's credit card in New Jersey. Somebody smashed the windows of two vehicles on Friday, Sept. 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the upper parking area of Polk Valley Park in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report

A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 4, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: HAZMAT SITUATION AT APARTMENT

Emergency personnel along with a hazmat team are currently at The Toms River apartments on Main street attempting to determine what kind of chemical reaction from cleaning supplies occurred in an apartment causing the occupant to immediately lose their breath and end up in the emergency room on oxygen. Hazmat...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

