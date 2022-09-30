Read full article on original website
'My dream since I was young': Chef to open authentic ramen shop in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo will soon be home to its very own authentic Japanese ramen shop. Owner and longtime Toledo business owner, Chef Kengo Kato, says the shop has been a goal of his for decades. "It’s been my dream since I was young to open a ramen shop,” Kato said. “Toledo has shown my family and me so much love over the past 15 years, and I hope that Kato Ramen will be a place where guests can sit at our table and feel the love I’m sending back in each bowl.”
bgindependentmedia.org
Danny Trejo says his turbulent life has been blessed
When he as a kid all Danny Trejo wanted from the adults in his life was time. But they were too busy, especially his father. Whenever his father was not out on a construction job, he was busy with projects around the house. The one adult who did have time...
mlivingnews.com
It’s all about the plan: Jerry Anderson looks back
When longtime TV personality and everyone’s best friend Jerry Anderson was considering retiring he sought advice from others. Their collective response was to start with a plan. So, when he took the leap into retirement in 2018 he called his plan The Three Bs. Broadcasting, Basketball and Bus. It’s...
toledo.com
Neil Young Rocks the Sports Arena with Pearl Jam
2004: Neil Young makes a surprise appearance at the Toledo Sports Arena with Pearl Jam at a "Vote for Change" concert sponsored by MoveOn.org. For more about Toledo's history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
Lima News
Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
13abc.com
Toledo Museum of Art to host block party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art is hosting a block party on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The party was created to celebrate art, culture and community in Toledo. There will be art demonstrations, hands-on activities, kids programming and music all for free.
bgindependentmedia.org
Marvin Rae Bovia II
Marvin Rae Bovia II, aka Marv Olus, aka Duper, passed away Saturday October 1, 2022. He was born March 2, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio to Marvin Rae and Lila (Thielen) Bovia. He married Rhonda McGuire on January 5, 1980 and she survives in Bowling Green. Along with his wife of...
nbc24.com
'Haunted Toledo' uncovers local haunted hotspots
Chris Bores is a respected and popular local Ghost Behaviorist who has just released his latest book, 'Haunted Toledo.' Already in its second printing, this book is a rich collection of thoroughly researched locations known to be haunted here in Toledo. WGO was dying to chat more about his work...
wlen.com
Dee Warner’s Brother Speaks to WLEN News about Recently Filed Death Petition
Adrian, MI – The family of missing Lenawee County woman Dee Warner has filed a petition in Probate Court to declare her death…and WLEN News talked to her brother about the current situation. Dee has been missing from her Munger Road home since the end of April, 2021…and...
13abc.com
Northview grad dots OSU’s script “I”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Northview High School graduate received one of the highest honors possible in the Ohio State University’s marching band. Sousaphone player and Buckeye Noah Jockett dotted the script “I” during the Oct. 1 halftime show. It is a tradition that dates back over...
WTOL-TV
Athlete of the Week: Ryan Montgomery, Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — "First and foremost, I do anything and everything just to win because that's the main goal," Findlay sophomore quarterback Ryan Montgomery said. "I don't care what the stats are, I just want to win at all costs." Montgomery proved that in Week 6 of the Ohio...
thevillagereporter.com
New Pet Groomer The Paw-ffice In Wauseon Holds Ribbon Cutting
NOW OPEN … Owner’s Anna Howard and Amber Frank held their official ribbon cutting ceremony for The Paw Office off N. Shoop Ave in Wauseon. Pictured with friends and family members are owners Anna and Amber along with Groomer, Steven Pope. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) A ribbon...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Chamber of Commerce to host Annual Women in Business Luncheon
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will host the Annual Women in Business Luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Stone Ridge Golf Club, to celebrate October as National Women Owned Small Business Month. UBS Financial Services, sponsor of this event, would like to...
mlivingnews.com
Sidelines Italian Grille Menu Satisfies
Sidelines is a name that is familiar as a local chain of now seven restaurants generally known for pub grub and a gaggle of TVs. In a refreshing change from the sports bar atmo- sphere, Sidelines Italian Grille, at the corner of Secor and Summerfield Roads in Lambertville, provides a variety of Italian specialties in a calming dining room.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
14-year-old in immediate need of liver hoping for help, donations to combat high treatment costs
HASKINS, Ohio — A northwest Ohio mom is now breaking her silence after receiving the news her daughter is in immediate need of a new liver. Jen Diaz's 14-year-old daughter, Isabella, is battling end-stage liver disease, and with no other way to fix her condition, they need financial assistance, and more importantly, a new liver for Isabella.
huroninsider.com
Woman, daughter accused of assaulting neighbor over football
SANDUSKY – A 34-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were charged Tuesday after they allegedly assault their neighbor, who was asking that her son’s football be returned. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police arrived at an Olds Street house for a report of a...
13abc.com
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 7
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two huge games are a part of the Week 7 September 30th edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday. In the NLL, Perrysburg (5-1) travels to Anthony Wayne (6-0). The league title, in all likelihood, will be on the line. Also, in the Northern Buckeye Conference, two undefeated teams match up with Elmwood at Eastwood.
13abc.com
Driver splits car and pole in half
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
cohaitungchi.com
13 Unmissable Things to Do in Sandusky Ohio
Looking for things to do in Sandusky? We got you covered!. You are reading: Indoor activities in sandusky ohio | 13 Unmissable Things to Do in Sandusky Ohio. Ohio tends to fly under the radar when people think of planning vacations. After all, what is there to do besides maybe attend a football game at THE Ohio State University? But in reality, there are many charming cities and towns scattered among the cornfields that are worth exploring. One of these is Sandusky.
