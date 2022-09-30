Read full article on original website
Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines
Germany's most strategically important building site is at the end of a windswept pier on the North Sea coast, where workers are assembling the country's first terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG). LNG terminals allow for the import by sea of natural gas which has been chilled and turned into a liquid to make it easier to transport.
energyintel.com
Russia Solidifies Role in India's Oil Market
Russia solidified its position as one of India’s top crude oil suppliers in September, according to ship-tracking data. EU member states remain divided about the idea of capping natural gas prices despite an urgent call from 15 countries to adopt such a measure.
energyintel.com
US Tightens Screws on Iran as Negotiations Stall
The US has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran's oil and petrochemical sector, as a crackdown on anti-governmental protests in Iran further undermines the prospects for diplomacy to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Indonesia is hoping that improved fiscal terms and recently introduced incentives will attract foreign investors and lead to...
What the war in Ukraine means for Asia's climate goals
NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage, IEA says
Europe faces “unprecedented risks” to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments and could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship, the International Energy Agency said. The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report released Monday that European Union countries would need to reduce use by 13% over the winter in case of a complete Russian cutoff amid the war in Ukraine. Much of that cutback would have to come from consumer behavior such as turning down thermostats by 1 degree and adjusting boiler temperatures as well as industrial and utility conservation, the group said. The EU on Friday agreed to mandate a reduction in electricity consumption by at least 5% during peak price hours. Just a trickle of Russian gas is still arriving in pipelines through Ukraine to Slovakia and across the Black Sea through Turkey to Bulgaria. Two other routes, under the Baltic Sea to Germany and through Belarus and Poland, have shut down.
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever
Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
FOXBusiness
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Huge expansion of oil pipelines endangering climate, says report
More than 24,000km of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a distance equivalent to almost twice the Earth’s diameter, a report has revealed. The projects, led by the US, Russia, China and India, are “dramatically at odds with plans to limit global warming to 1.5C or 2C”, the researchers said.
Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work
Shell operates the Quest CCS facility near Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, which a report by Global Witness claims has released more greenhouse gases than it has captured and stored. Shell says that is “simply wrong.”. Fossil fuel companies are leading the way when it comes to a climate change...
A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs
Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war
An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series "Frontline" has documented a sophisticated Russian-run smuggling operation that has used falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million
Natural gas supplies will grow even tighter in 2023, and its 'very obvious' who was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, IEA chief says
Gas supplies will tighten into next year as constraints continue to mount, IEA chief Fatih Birol said. Birol's supply warning came shortly after the Nord Stream explosions, which caused gas prices to surge 11%. "It is very obvious … who was behind this issue," Birol said at a Paris energy...
energyintel.com
Cost Challenges Vex North American LNG Project Sponsors
North American LNG project developers are grappling with higher construction and lending costs, which could lead to prolonged commercial negotiations and delayed final investment decisions (FIDs). About 50 million tons per year of new LNG supplies from the US and Mexico have been committed so far in 2022, driven mostly by interest from Chinese buyers and portfolio players. Two US projects, Venture Global’s Plaquemines and Cheniere’s Corpus Christi Stage 3, have been sanctioned this year.
Oil jumps 3% after OPEC+ mulls cutting its output by more than 1 million barrels a day
Oil rose 3% Monday after OPEC+ hinted it could cut production by 1 million barrels per day. It comes against falling oil prices as fears of a global recession take hold and dampen demand. An output cut is unlikely to sit well with the US which has been battling energy-driven...
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- As global energy supplies tighten as a result of Western-backed sanctions on Russia, the U.S. Energy Department reported Monday that total U.S. exports of refined petroleum products hit a record. Russia is among the world's leading suppliers of natural gas, crude oil and refined petroleum products....
energyintel.com
Polish PGNiG Reserves LNG Regas Capacity in Lithuania
In the tight, war-driven LNG market, a "green LNG" cargo has nevertheless emerged. Fears Grow Over New England Gas/Power Reliability 'Catastrophe'. A FERC commissioner and industry executives want regulators to take a more active role in addressing challenges posed to New England by extreme winters.
German minister sees nuclear extension as increasingly likely - Spiegel
BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister expects to have to extend the lifespans of the country's last two nuclear power plants to avoid possible outages and grid bottlenecks in Europe's biggest economy this winter, Spiegel weekly reported on Tuesday.
