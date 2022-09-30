ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, TX

Woodlands Online& LLC

MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring

SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol...
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Habitat for Humanity hosts wall build at Market Street

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The community is invited to celebrate World Habitat Day with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX (Habitat Montgomery County), with a wall build at Market Street on Friday, October 7 starting at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will highlight the. global movement emphasizing the importance of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Shenandoah, TX
Shenandoah, TX
Government
Woodlands Online& LLC

Traffic Advisory: The Memorial Hermann 10 for 10

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the map above to plan ahead and avoid delays. For more information about traffic...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce Celebrated 44 Years of Leadership in the Business Community at Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon

THE WOODLANDS, TX-- The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce brought more than 200 business leaders together on Friday, September 30th at The Woodlands Country Club to celebrate their 44th Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon. Members and guests of the Chamber gathered to celebrate their 2021 – 2022 year and honored...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Heart of Montgomery County Kick-Off

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards

CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?

SPRING, TX -- On September 28, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 22300 block of Bridgestone Ridge Drive in reference to a Theft. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that between the hours of 6:30 am to 7:51 am, a male suspect made unlawful entry into a cell tower facility and stole copper wire, fiber wire and aluminum wire before fleeing the location on foot.
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Centric Leases at 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) today announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Shenandoah Police Arrest Two Suspects Stealing Catalytic Converters in Parking Lot of Floor Decor in The Woodlands

OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX -- At about 2:25 pm today, Officer Hensley was flagged down in the parking lot of Floor Décor by a witness who observed two black males stealing catalytic converters from a vehicle in the parking lot of Kokomo’s Restaurant. The suspects were seen driving a white Nissan Altima. Officer Hensley located the vehicle just north of Woodlands Pkwy overpass. Officer Hensley activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. A short pursuit followed with the suspect vehicle making a U-turn at Research Forest and turning into the Hermann Memorial parking lot and both suspects fled on foot into the wooded area of IH-45 South Feeder and Research Forest. Both suspects were captured a short time later thanks to numerous witnesses and with the assistance of Shenandoah PD, MCSO, MoCo Pct. 3 Constables Office and TXDPS. Both suspects have an extensive criminal history and from the Harris County area. Once again both suspects asked officers if they are in Harris County? “Not today”!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College, Communities in Schools program manager recognized for aiding Uvalde families

Members of Communities in Schools were awarded the 2022 All in for Students Presidential Award of Excellence for their work helping Uvalde families recover following a school shooting that took 21 lives. Pictured (left to right) are Arue Kalinowski, LMSW, McKinney-Vento Social Worker-Alief ISD; Shubhra Endley, LCSW-S, CIS Director of Mental Health & Wellness; Esther Kwak, LCSW, CIS Mobile Mental Health Specialist; Tanya H. Shelby, LPCA, CIS Program Manager and LSC-Montgomery Counseling Services.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Aggravated Assault - Serious Bodily Injury

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Unit need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the complainant was assaulted at a local business in the 400 block of Main...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

4th Annual OktoBEARfest to fund Exotic Animal Sanctuary

CONROE, TX -- Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animal. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22 from 12 noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Mighty Energy Industry At Port Houston

HOUSTON, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today championed Texas' surging economy and jobs growth in our strong energy industry during a press conference with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo and other energy industry leaders in Houston. 'Texas is proud to be the nation's number one exporting state for 20 years...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College to hold Adjunct Faculty Career Fair in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Lone Star College is hosting an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Community Building located at LSC-System Office, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. “Lone Star College has worked hard to develop a culture...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Violent Felon Sentenced to 30 Years after High-Speed Chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On Wednesday. September 28, 2022, a jury in the 9th District Court, The Honorable Phil Grant presiding, found Dominique Johnson, 32, guilty of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading with a Motor Vehicle. Judge Phil Grant then heard testimony regarding Johnson's previous felony convictions before returning the thirty-year sentence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

