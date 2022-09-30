Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office substation serves and protects residents of District 2
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new facility today to great accolades and with a ceremony attended by community leaders that included a special sort of ribbon-cutting involving crime scene tape. South side of MoCo has a new state-of-the-art campus. The Montgomery County...
Woodlands Online& LLC
MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring
SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Realtors, Developers Gather for Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County Build Day
Local Realtors and members of the Grand Central Park and Woodforest development teams built 10 walls for a house in the Habitat for Humanity Community of Cedar Creek in Conroe recently. Montgomery County, TX -- Thirty people who normally sell homes spent their day Sept. 29 building a home during...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Habitat for Humanity hosts wall build at Market Street
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The community is invited to celebrate World Habitat Day with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX (Habitat Montgomery County), with a wall build at Market Street on Friday, October 7 starting at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will highlight the. global movement emphasizing the importance of...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Traffic Advisory: The Memorial Hermann 10 for 10
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the map above to plan ahead and avoid delays. For more information about traffic...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Market Street Accepting Nominations for 2022 Tree Lighting “Lighting Luminary”
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Market Street – The Woodlands is looking for a special child or deserving family to flip the switch that will light the shopping, dining and entertainment destination’s 70-foot Christmas tree as part of its “Market Street in Lights” on Thursday, November 17.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce Celebrated 44 Years of Leadership in the Business Community at Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon
THE WOODLANDS, TX-- The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce brought more than 200 business leaders together on Friday, September 30th at The Woodlands Country Club to celebrate their 44th Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon. Members and guests of the Chamber gathered to celebrate their 2021 – 2022 year and honored...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Heart of Montgomery County Kick-Off
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards
CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
SPRING, TX -- On September 28, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 22300 block of Bridgestone Ridge Drive in reference to a Theft. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that between the hours of 6:30 am to 7:51 am, a male suspect made unlawful entry into a cell tower facility and stole copper wire, fiber wire and aluminum wire before fleeing the location on foot.
Woodlands Online& LLC
SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Represents The Sale of 15+ Acres of land in Conroe
CONROE, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston has recently completed the sale of a ±15.16-acre tract of land in Conroe, TX, at 14180 Horseshoe Bend, near the intersection of FM 1488 and Kuykendahl Rd., to SAI SKC, LLC, for an undisclosed price. Diana...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Centric Leases at 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) today announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Shenandoah Police Arrest Two Suspects Stealing Catalytic Converters in Parking Lot of Floor Decor in The Woodlands
OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX -- At about 2:25 pm today, Officer Hensley was flagged down in the parking lot of Floor Décor by a witness who observed two black males stealing catalytic converters from a vehicle in the parking lot of Kokomo’s Restaurant. The suspects were seen driving a white Nissan Altima. Officer Hensley located the vehicle just north of Woodlands Pkwy overpass. Officer Hensley activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. A short pursuit followed with the suspect vehicle making a U-turn at Research Forest and turning into the Hermann Memorial parking lot and both suspects fled on foot into the wooded area of IH-45 South Feeder and Research Forest. Both suspects were captured a short time later thanks to numerous witnesses and with the assistance of Shenandoah PD, MCSO, MoCo Pct. 3 Constables Office and TXDPS. Both suspects have an extensive criminal history and from the Harris County area. Once again both suspects asked officers if they are in Harris County? “Not today”!
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lone Star College, Communities in Schools program manager recognized for aiding Uvalde families
Members of Communities in Schools were awarded the 2022 All in for Students Presidential Award of Excellence for their work helping Uvalde families recover following a school shooting that took 21 lives. Pictured (left to right) are Arue Kalinowski, LMSW, McKinney-Vento Social Worker-Alief ISD; Shubhra Endley, LCSW-S, CIS Director of Mental Health & Wellness; Esther Kwak, LCSW, CIS Mobile Mental Health Specialist; Tanya H. Shelby, LPCA, CIS Program Manager and LSC-Montgomery Counseling Services.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Family Thanks First Responders For Outstanding Care Of Young Mother's Life
CONROE, TX -- Last July, 36-year-old Megan Kelley was eating breakfast at her mother’s home when she went unconscious. What her mother didn’t know at the time is that she was in cardiac arrest, stemming from a pulmonary embolism. Her mother immediately called 911 and spoke to an...
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Aggravated Assault - Serious Bodily Injury
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Unit need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the complainant was assaulted at a local business in the 400 block of Main...
Woodlands Online& LLC
4th Annual OktoBEARfest to fund Exotic Animal Sanctuary
CONROE, TX -- Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animal. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22 from 12 noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Mighty Energy Industry At Port Houston
HOUSTON, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today championed Texas' surging economy and jobs growth in our strong energy industry during a press conference with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo and other energy industry leaders in Houston. 'Texas is proud to be the nation's number one exporting state for 20 years...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lone Star College to hold Adjunct Faculty Career Fair in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Lone Star College is hosting an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Community Building located at LSC-System Office, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. “Lone Star College has worked hard to develop a culture...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Violent Felon Sentenced to 30 Years after High-Speed Chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On Wednesday. September 28, 2022, a jury in the 9th District Court, The Honorable Phil Grant presiding, found Dominique Johnson, 32, guilty of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading with a Motor Vehicle. Judge Phil Grant then heard testimony regarding Johnson's previous felony convictions before returning the thirty-year sentence.
