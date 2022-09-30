Read full article on original website
West Michigan Wildlife Rescue in Danger of Closing Without Our Help
A local wildlife rescue and rehab center that's saved more than 4,000 animals over the past 20+ years is facing permanent closure unless the community steps in to help. Grand Rapids' Wildlife Rehab Center Ltd. Faces Closure. For decades, the nonprofit Wildlife Rehab Center (WRC) has offered West Michigan a...
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Haunted Car Wash Locations In Metro Grand Rapids
It's officially October and that means Spooky Season is here, and it's time for those haunted attractions across West Michigan to shine. Where are there Haunted Car Washes in West Michigan?. It seems like there's a haunted version of everything these days, and Haunted Car washes started popping up all...
One pulled from water at Millennium Park, hospitalized
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was pulled from the water at Millennium Park.
What Improvements Do YOU Want in Grand Rapids? The City Wants to Know
Grand Rapids is a great place to live - but there's always room for improvement, right?. The City of Grand Rapids is asking what changes residents would like to see, from library improvements, to programs that provide safe and affordable childcare, support victims of domestic violence, educate students in broadcast media, and more.
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
Dazzling Nighttime Light Show ‘IllumiZoo’ is Back at John Ball Zoo
Get ready to get your glow on! A dazzling, interactive, nighttime light show has returned to Grand Rapids' John Ball Zoo. IllumiZoo, an illuminated nighttime journey through John Ball Zoo is running Wednesday through Saturday nights now through Nov. 30, 2022. This year's theme is "Living Lights". Interactive light and...
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
Don’t Miss A Rare Fall Food Truck Friday This Week At Rivertown Mall
I'm a fanatic when it comes to the GR8 Food Truck Fridays, so when they packed up and said goodbye for the season in September I was certain I wasn't going to be able to find all of my favorite food trucks in one place until next summer. Thankfully, just...
Listen to the Locals: These Are the Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants in Grand Rapids
As a lover of food, I am always looking for new places and new foods to try. While I have been recommended extremely popular places, I believe the best places are the ones only the locals know about. If you know, you know. Thanks to other locals on Reddit, I...
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
New Poll Says Grand Rapids is a Foodie Heaven
If you need another reason why Grand Rapids is the best, here is your reasoning on a silver platter. WalletHub compiled a list of this year's best foodie cities throughout the entire country. According to the study by WalletHub, they compared over 180 different United States cities to get their...
Tenants displaced after fire at Muskegon apartment building
MUSKEGON, Michigan — A fire evacuated residents of a Muskegon apartment building Sunday morning, authorities say. The incident happened at the Tiffany Woods Apartments, located at 3298 Roosevelt Road. There were no injuries in the fire, but crews on the scene said the tenants will be displaced while the...
West Michigan Residents Lose Their Minds Over Walgreens Pharmacy Closure
People are absolutely losing their minds and for a good reason. Many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to get their prescriptions filled by other locations for almost two weeks. Why you may ask?. The Walgreens pharmacy on Plainfield Avenue NE near 4 Mile Road NE has been closed since...
ClickOnDetroit.com
25 years ago: Battle Creek woman vanishes from home leaving food in pot on stove, car locked in yard
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – It has been 25 years since Bernadette Ruby Behmlander vanished from her Battle Creek home. Behmlander lived alone and was not employed at the time of her disappearance. According to the Doe Network, Behmlander spoke with her ex-husband once a week by phone. They spoke...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Bring Your Furry Friend To Bark In The Dark This Weekend
One thing that I have learned is Michiganders do not mess around with their pets!. Bark in The Dark is coming back to Grand Rapids with a twist!. Since this is their 10th anniversary, they "are making the event a little different!" Do not worry! The little puppers will still...
Two Paws Up: Grand Rapids Gets Its First Dogs-Only Restaurant
I LOVE finding new places to eat at with my wife Lindsey. When possible we bring our dogs, Benny and Paddy along with us. A new restaurant is opening soon in West Michigan and its menu caters to your four-legged friends. West Michigan Is Getting Its First Ever Restaurant For...
Take A Sip: 10 Cups Of Coffee You Need To Try In Grand Rapids
It's national coffee day, and for a lot of people in West Michigan (like me) every day can be considered coffee day, because we can't live without it. And while you have to grab that caffeine to get through your day, that doesn't mean you can't have a cup of coffee that you actually enjoy. Grand Rapids has a lot of great options that are owned locally that can give you exactly what you need to get going, without sacrifice.
Say Hello To The Hello Kitty Café Truck Coming to Grand Rapids This Weekend
Fans of Hello Kitty are in for a treat this weekend! (Literally, there are yummy treats involved...) As a kid born in the 80s, I LOVED Hello Kitty. I had the lunchbox, stuffed animals, I think even had a Hello Kitty wallet at one point... but in case you're not familiar, Hello Kitty and Friends are characters that were created in the 70s by the Japanese merchandising company Sanrio.
