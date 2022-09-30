Affidavit reveals new details in Evansville toddler’s death

Warning: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A probable cause affidavit from Evansville Police is providing more information after a man was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death on Wednesday.

According to police, Deaconess staff reported that an unresponsive 18-month-old was brought into the emergency room on Tuesday. Police say they were advised the child had likely been deceased “for a few hours.” The probable cause affidavit says the child, Nyheim Groves, had a severe burn on the left side of his face and a severe head injury as well as a cigarette burn behind his knee.

Police made contact with the mother, Germia Groves, and her boyfriend, Tavion Cobb, 21. According to the affidavit, Cobb told police he picked up the child on Monday and took him to a cookout and bonfire on Cherry Street, where he said the child fell off a bike and scraped his face but did not cry.

Police say the Groves sent a video to Cobb early on Tuesday morning of the child crying and not wanting to go to sleep. In the video, police said no injuries were visible on the child. Groves told police she agreed to have Cobb take the child home with him around 1:45 a.m. if he would bring the child back at 6:15 so he could go to daycare.

Police said Cobb texted Groves just before 9 a.m. and said the child was sick and throwing up. Groves told police she facetimed with Cobb about half an hour later, and she saw the mark on the child’s face. She told police she asked Cobb to bring the child home and he told her about him falling off a bike.

According to the affidavit, when Cobb returned the child just before 11 a.m., the child was cold and unresponsive. Cobb said the child woke up and ate breakfast prior to going back to Groves, which medical staff told police was impossible as the child was dead before that time.

Cobb was charged on Wednesday with murder and neglect of a dependent causing death. Cobb also had a warrant out for his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.

