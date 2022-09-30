Read full article on original website
The American City With No Inflation
The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
bloomberglaw.com
Curbing Rising Drug Prices: Medicare Inflation Rebates Explained
Makers of some of the highest-cost medications could start seeing Medicare rebate invoices as a provision of the Biden administration’s landmark drug pricing law takes effect. As of Oct. 1, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will measure price increases for prescription drugs covered by Medicare Part D....
Washington Examiner
Inflation pushing nearly 90% firms to raise prices in 2023
It appears that there will be no quick end to higher prices that inflation-whacked Americans will face. Nearly nine-in-10 of the nation’s manufacturers are planning to boost prices next year. In a new Forbes/Xometry/John Zogby Strategies survey shared with Secrets about the impact of inflation and the continued supply...
New ALS treatment sparks yet another drug pricing debate
The FDA's expedited approval of a new ALS treatment priced at $158,000 a year, has touched off another debate over balancing regulation with patient access. Why it matters: ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a dreaded neurological condition whose victims usually die within three years of the onset of symptoms. But there's limited evidence the newly approved drug works, or that its price is justified.
AOL Corp
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
Social Security: How Much Will 2023 COLA Be Based on Latest CPI Numbers?
With 2023 fast approaching, Social Security beneficiaries will soon get a definite answer on how much their monthly payments will go up next year based on the current quarter's inflation rate. For...
Social Security payment: Benefit check worth up to $1,657 to be sent out for October in just eight days
Recipients of Social Security benefits will only need to wait a little more than a week before their monthly payments worth up to $1,657 are sent to them.
You can now get up to $550 in stimulus money
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Did you know that there is also a Golden State Stimulus that is available to qualifying residents in California? This stimulus payment is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California, but the state of California decided to have another payment called Golden State Stimulus II.
WKRC
USDA: Food stamps benefits jump 12.5% due to inflation
(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Starting in October, it should be a little easier for food stamp recipients to buy groceries. Because of inflation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing monthly benefits by 12.5%. That amounts to an additional $104 for the average family of four each month. The maximum benefit...
There's Finally Some Good News for Renters Sick of Rising Prices
Renters are finally catching a break after almost two years of non-stop price increases and record-high costs — but don't plan on throwing a goodbye party for your roommates anytime soon. Several new studies show that rent prices either fell slightly or remained flat at the end of the...
Motley Fool
Social Security Recipients Might Actually Get to Keep Their 2023 Raise
2023's cost of living adjustment could be huge for Social Security recipients. In 2022, a lot of the COLA was offset by higher Medicare premiums. However, a rare reduction in Medicare premiums could be coming, which would let many Social Security recipients keep the full amount of their COLAs. You’re...
Pharma can't give up on Dems as it tries to weaken drug price law
Pharmaceutical companies are trying to defang the new drug pricing law without declaring open war on the same congressional Democrats who crafted it and will continue to have powerful sway over the industry's fortunes. Why it matters: Most of pharma's options call for for strategic maneuvering rather than scorched-earth politicking...
Mergers fees are the only antitrust common ground
There have been years of big talk from Washington about tamping down on mergers that stifle market competition. Now, a bill that’s actually likely to reach the president’s desk is focused on the only thing everyone could agree on: upping regulatory merger fees (and funding for regulators). Why...
KPMG CEO: Survey indicates coming layoffs, but some industries will be hit harder than others
CEOs are beginning to dust off their supply of pink slips after several years of nearly nonstop hiring, save for a few months early in the pandemic. With about 9 in 10 expecting a recession in the next year, 51% are considering workforce reductions over the next six months, according to a new survey of 400 U.S. CEOs by consultancy KPMG.
ConsumerAffairs
Homebuyers are balking at high prices and high rates
When it comes to the economy, consumers have learned to distrust the phrase “But it’s different this time." However, when it comes to the housing market, many real estate professionals say the current market is unlike anything they’ve seen. After a record runup in median home prices...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Home Prices Decline, But Monthly Payments Soar
Black Knight finds home prices are on the decline, but soaring interest rates create record-breaking P&I payments. July and August’s month-over-month declines mark the sharpest contractions seen in more than 13 years. The median home price is now 2% off its June peak after July’s revised 1.05% monthly decline...
The housing market is stuck
Home prices are mostly too high to appeal to buyers, who are facing skyrocketing mortgage rates. But sellers are loathe to lower asking prices. Sales are cratering — some folks are just walking away from deals. Why it matters: People expecting a big housing crash might not see it...
104.1 WIKY
Drivers in Germany face higher insurance premiums – industry executive
MUNICH (Reuters) – German drivers should brace for higher auto insurance premiums next year, following three years of price declines, an industry executive told Reuters. Higher insurance prices are the latest headache for drivers, who already must contend with soaring fuel costs, parts shortages and long waiting times for new vehicles. Annual inflation in Germany was 10.9% in September, the fastest pace in more than a quarter of a century.
Auto loan rates are surging alongside vehicle prices
The automobile market still hasn't fully recovered from pandemic-era supply disruptions — and now rising interest rates are also clobbering affordability. The big picture: Vehicle sales are at lows not seen in a decade, and buyers are shelling out record amounts for new SUVs, cars and trucks. The average...
NPR
As Mortgage Rates Climb, A Hot Housing Market Cools
Higher mortgage rates are putting a damper on the U.S. housing market. Home prices are down and sales of existing homes have now fallen for seven months in a row. The ripples in the housing market are being felt as the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to fight inflation. And those higher borrowing costs mean that monthly mortgage payments have shot up.
Axios
