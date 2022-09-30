ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With No Inflation

The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Curbing Rising Drug Prices: Medicare Inflation Rebates Explained

Makers of some of the highest-cost medications could start seeing Medicare rebate invoices as a provision of the Biden administration’s landmark drug pricing law takes effect. As of Oct. 1, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will measure price increases for prescription drugs covered by Medicare Part D....
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Inflation pushing nearly 90% firms to raise prices in 2023

It appears that there will be no quick end to higher prices that inflation-whacked Americans will face. Nearly nine-in-10 of the nation’s manufacturers are planning to boost prices next year. In a new Forbes/Xometry/John Zogby Strategies survey shared with Secrets about the impact of inflation and the continued supply...
BUSINESS
Axios

New ALS treatment sparks yet another drug pricing debate

The FDA's expedited approval of a new ALS treatment priced at $158,000 a year, has touched off another debate over balancing regulation with patient access. Why it matters: ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a dreaded neurological condition whose victims usually die within three years of the onset of symptoms. But there's limited evidence the newly approved drug works, or that its price is justified.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Drug Prices#Drugs#Medicare#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Hhs
AOL Corp

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
J.R. Heimbigner

You can now get up to $550 in stimulus money

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Did you know that there is also a Golden State Stimulus that is available to qualifying residents in California? This stimulus payment is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California, but the state of California decided to have another payment called Golden State Stimulus II.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WKRC

USDA: Food stamps benefits jump 12.5% due to inflation

(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Starting in October, it should be a little easier for food stamp recipients to buy groceries. Because of inflation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing monthly benefits by 12.5%. That amounts to an additional $104 for the average family of four each month. The maximum benefit...
AGRICULTURE
Motley Fool

Social Security Recipients Might Actually Get to Keep Their 2023 Raise

2023's cost of living adjustment could be huge for Social Security recipients. In 2022, a lot of the COLA was offset by higher Medicare premiums. However, a rare reduction in Medicare premiums could be coming, which would let many Social Security recipients keep the full amount of their COLAs. You’re...
HEALTH
Axios

Pharma can't give up on Dems as it tries to weaken drug price law

Pharmaceutical companies are trying to defang the new drug pricing law without declaring open war on the same congressional Democrats who crafted it and will continue to have powerful sway over the industry's fortunes. Why it matters: Most of pharma's options call for for strategic maneuvering rather than scorched-earth politicking...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Axios

Mergers fees are the only antitrust common ground

There have been years of big talk from Washington about tamping down on mergers that stifle market competition. Now, a bill that’s actually likely to reach the president’s desk is focused on the only thing everyone could agree on: upping regulatory merger fees (and funding for regulators). Why...
ECONOMY
ConsumerAffairs

Homebuyers are balking at high prices and high rates

When it comes to the economy, consumers have learned to distrust the phrase “But it’s different this time." However, when it comes to the housing market, many real estate professionals say the current market is unlike anything they’ve seen. After a record runup in median home prices...
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Prices Decline, But Monthly Payments Soar

Black Knight finds home prices are on the decline, but soaring interest rates create record-breaking P&I payments. July and August’s month-over-month declines mark the sharpest contractions seen in more than 13 years. The median home price is now 2% off its June peak after July’s revised 1.05% monthly decline...
REAL ESTATE
Axios

The housing market is stuck

Home prices are mostly too high to appeal to buyers, who are facing skyrocketing mortgage rates. But sellers are loathe to lower asking prices. Sales are cratering — some folks are just walking away from deals. Why it matters: People expecting a big housing crash might not see it...
REAL ESTATE
104.1 WIKY

Drivers in Germany face higher insurance premiums – industry executive

MUNICH (Reuters) – German drivers should brace for higher auto insurance premiums next year, following three years of price declines, an industry executive told Reuters. Higher insurance prices are the latest headache for drivers, who already must contend with soaring fuel costs, parts shortages and long waiting times for new vehicles. Annual inflation in Germany was 10.9% in September, the fastest pace in more than a quarter of a century.
BUSINESS
Axios

Auto loan rates are surging alongside vehicle prices

The automobile market still hasn't fully recovered from pandemic-era supply disruptions — and now rising interest rates are also clobbering affordability. The big picture: Vehicle sales are at lows not seen in a decade, and buyers are shelling out record amounts for new SUVs, cars and trucks. The average...
GAS PRICE
NPR

As Mortgage Rates Climb, A Hot Housing Market Cools

Higher mortgage rates are putting a damper on the U.S. housing market. Home prices are down and sales of existing homes have now fallen for seven months in a row. The ripples in the housing market are being felt as the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to fight inflation. And those higher borrowing costs mean that monthly mortgage payments have shot up.
BUSINESS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy