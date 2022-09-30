Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife
Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M under fire after offense sputters in loss at Mississippi State
Texas A&M entered its game against Mississippi State Saturday on a two-game winning streak, starting to put the sting of a Week 2 loss to Appalachian State in the rearview mirror. Instead, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Aggies in a 42-24 loss, once again casting doubt on an Aggie program that started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
No. 1 player Isaiah Collier sets commitment date
Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, has announced his commitment date for November 16th. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler will decide between Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. Collier has taken official visits to each of his finalists up to this...
Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
What they were saying about Alabama's 49-26 win over Arkansas
Arkansas scored 23 unanswered points and had Alabama reeling to start the fourth quarter, but the No. 2 Crimson Tide came up with big plays down the stretch before taking a 49-26 win over the Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs (3-2, 1-2 SEC) trailed 28-0 for...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on Jalen Carter injury
The Georgia Bulldogs had a tough situation Saturday night when defensive tackle Jalen Carter left the game early in the second quarter. While the situation did not look good for the junior, his head coach made it sound as if the situation could have been worse. Smart was asked about...
What Jalen Milroe said about filling in for Bryce Young at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Quarterback Jalen Milroe saw the most extensive playing time of his Alabama career Saturday night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The redshirt freshman had to step in for injured starter Bryce Young (shoulder) in the second quarter and finished the 49-26 win behind center, throwing for 65 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-9 passing and rushing for 91 yards, including a 77-yard run, and another touchdown in the victory on the road.
What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?
Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
LSU provides update on Sevyn Banks after he was carted off field against Auburn, sent to hospital
LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks is alert and mobile, and he has been released from the hospital after he was carted off the field Saturday night at Auburn, according to a statement released from the school. Banks was cleared to return to Jordan-Hare Stadium under the care of team doctors.
Everything Mike Norvell said after his team's loss to Wake Forest
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 23 Florida State fell to No. 22 Wake Forest by a score of 31-21 on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium for its first loss of the 2022 season. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) battled back from a 21-point deficit but couldn't overcome crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter. The Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1 ACC) averaged just 4.8 yards per play but went 10-18 on third downs and 3-3 on fourth downs. After the loss, head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media:
Veteran RB Devyn Ford no longer with Penn State football
Following his Saturday absence from a Penn State game against Northwestern, running back Devyn Ford was confirmed as no longer with the program afterward by head coach James Franklin. "He's decided that he wanted to focus on academics and we wish him nothing but the best," Franklin said. Ford's name...
Saban Laments Defensive Loss Of Intensity
Alabama scoring 49 points in a game is not a great surprise. But a team that had given up only 29 points in its first four games giving up 26 to Arkansas in Fayetteville was not good news for the Tide. Certainly not the worst news Saturday as No. 2 Alabama improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play. That was quarterback Bryce Young suffering a sprained shoulder.
Vols offensive line target announces commitment date
Tennessee offensive line target Vysen Lang will announce his college commitment on Nov. 8, the three-star offensive lineman from Pike Road, Alabama announced on Twitter Saturday morning. Lang is coming off an official visit to Tennessee in which he was in attendance to see the Vols knock off Florida 38-33...
247Sports
College football rankings: ESPN updates FPI Top 25 entering Week 6
College football rankings significantly changed Sunday via ESPN's Week 6 FPI following another crazy weekend of results across the top 25. That included Clemson's notable win over N.C. State in the rivalry's first top-10 meeting and No. 1 Georgia's escape from upset-minded Missouri. Nearing the season's halfway point, the race to the College Football Playoff is heating within several Power Five conferences, including the Pac-12, where USC remains unbeaten after five weeks under first-year coach Lincoln Riley.
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reactions to Oregon's blowout win
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives his early thoughts following the blowout 45-27 win over visiting Stanford. The Ducks didn't play very well at times, but then they also played at a very high level. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly...
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
Texas A&M opens as big underdog at No. 1 Alabama
Texas A&M was hoping to be undefeated heading into the game at Alabama this year. It was built up all offseason after head coaches Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban each took some shots at the other. The Aggies were expected to be favored in every game leading up to the Week 6 contest but the Maroon and White has seen struggles.
'Dream coming out of a nightmare': Bittersweet day for Jim Leonhard
MADISON, Wis. -- It should have been a joyous day for Jim Leonhard filled with nothing but smiles. The former Wisconsin All-American safety has finally come full circle, taking over the program he's poured blood, sweat, and tears into both as a player and as an assistant coach. But it's...
WATCH: Huskers celebrate Mickey Joseph's first head coach win at Nebraska
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph got the opportunity to lead the Huskers back to the locker room after the team’s first conference win since beating Northwestern and his first win since taking over for Scott Frost. The Huskers, who underwent a tumultuous start to the season, were ready to...
Podcast: Sooners stunned losing out on 5-star DL | 2023 DL recruiting | TCU game talk, OU rebound? | MORE
Sooners' stunned on recruiting trail after 5-star DL makes last-second switch| What's next on recruiting trail, and can OU still finish with top 5 class?| TCU game breakdown and predictions| MORE. Sooners have a horribly tough loss in the waning minutes before five-star DL David Hicks decided on ESPN2 on...
