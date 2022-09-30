ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife

Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M under fire after offense sputters in loss at Mississippi State

Texas A&M entered its game against Mississippi State Saturday on a two-game winning streak, starting to put the sting of a Week 2 loss to Appalachian State in the rearview mirror. Instead, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Aggies in a 42-24 loss, once again casting doubt on an Aggie program that started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

No. 1 player Isaiah Collier sets commitment date

Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, has announced his commitment date for November 16th. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler will decide between Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. Collier has taken official visits to each of his finalists up to this...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson

West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Alabama Football
247Sports

What Jalen Milroe said about filling in for Bryce Young at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Quarterback Jalen Milroe saw the most extensive playing time of his Alabama career Saturday night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The redshirt freshman had to step in for injured starter Bryce Young (shoulder) in the second quarter and finished the 49-26 win behind center, throwing for 65 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-9 passing and rushing for 91 yards, including a 77-yard run, and another touchdown in the victory on the road.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?

Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Everything Mike Norvell said after his team's loss to Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE -- No. 23 Florida State fell to No. 22 Wake Forest by a score of 31-21 on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium for its first loss of the 2022 season. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) battled back from a 21-point deficit but couldn't overcome crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter. The Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1 ACC) averaged just 4.8 yards per play but went 10-18 on third downs and 3-3 on fourth downs. After the loss, head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Veteran RB Devyn Ford no longer with Penn State football

Following his Saturday absence from a Penn State game against Northwestern, running back Devyn Ford was confirmed as no longer with the program afterward by head coach James Franklin. "He's decided that he wanted to focus on academics and we wish him nothing but the best," Franklin said. Ford's name...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Saban Laments Defensive Loss Of Intensity

Alabama scoring 49 points in a game is not a great surprise. But a team that had given up only 29 points in its first four games giving up 26 to Arkansas in Fayetteville was not good news for the Tide. Certainly not the worst news Saturday as No. 2 Alabama improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play. That was quarterback Bryce Young suffering a sprained shoulder.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Vols offensive line target announces commitment date

Tennessee offensive line target Vysen Lang will announce his college commitment on Nov. 8, the three-star offensive lineman from Pike Road, Alabama announced on Twitter Saturday morning. Lang is coming off an official visit to Tennessee in which he was in attendance to see the Vols knock off Florida 38-33...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football rankings: ESPN updates FPI Top 25 entering Week 6

College football rankings significantly changed Sunday via ESPN's Week 6 FPI following another crazy weekend of results across the top 25. That included Clemson's notable win over N.C. State in the rivalry's first top-10 meeting and No. 1 Georgia's escape from upset-minded Missouri. Nearing the season's halfway point, the race to the College Football Playoff is heating within several Power Five conferences, including the Pac-12, where USC remains unbeaten after five weeks under first-year coach Lincoln Riley.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Texas A&M opens as big underdog at No. 1 Alabama

Texas A&M was hoping to be undefeated heading into the game at Alabama this year. It was built up all offseason after head coaches Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban each took some shots at the other. The Aggies were expected to be favored in every game leading up to the Week 6 contest but the Maroon and White has seen struggles.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

