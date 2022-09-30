Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University President Connie Book addresses Elon community during Family Weekend
Elon President Connie Book welcomed families to campus during the university update held on on Oct. 1 of Family Weekend 2022. Elon President Connie Book welcomed families and shared progress on the Boldly Elon strategic plan during the Oct. 1 University Update on Family Weekend. Book started by thanking families...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon students, families enjoy late night activities during Family Weekend
Flowers in front of Moseley Center on Sept. 30. Though Family Weekend started out with some rough weather due to Hurricane Ian, a number of Elon University students and their families still came together to enjoy a relaxed night at the Moseley Center Oct. 1. Night on the Commons was...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Rockapella show sets the stage during Elon Family Weekend
Twisted Measure performs at Rockapella on Oct 1. Lillian Argabrite, an Elon University freshman, and her younger sister Caroline sat in the front row at the first show of the annual Rockapella concert tonight in Alumni Gym. All seven of Elon a cappella groups — Sweet Signatures, Melanated Melodies, Rip_Chord,...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Power out across Elon University campus, town of Elon
Alamance Building without power as seen Sept. 30. According to Duke Energy, tree limbs fell on Duke Energy equipment and powerlines to cause the power outage on Elon University’s campus. The estimated time of restoration is 12:45 p.m. today. As of 11:51 a.m., parts of Global, Oaks and Historic...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Parents, students attend indoor Phoenix Fan Fest
Elon parent Kristy Eriksson and freshman Sara Morrison get their photos taken at one of the photo booths during Phoenix Fan Fest Oct. 1. Kristy Eriksson, parent of Elon freshman Sara Morrison, said after driving from Baltimore to campus last night through tropical storm conditions, she was excited for the beginning of Family Weekend events this morning.
elonnewsnetwork.com
10 rapes reported at Elon University in 2021
Elon University saw 10 rapes on campus in residential facilities in 2021, according to the annual Fire & Safety Report. This is a 400% increase from the two reported the previous year. Elon University does not make previous Fire & Safety Reports available on its website. Elon News Network records...
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair talks attractions, food to enjoy this year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite the delayed start and rainy first weekend, Carolina Classic leaders expect crowds to make up for lost time in the remaining days of the fair. You can find more information on parking, events, buying tickets and more at carolinaclassicfair.com.
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University men’s soccer posts seventh shutout of season
The Elon University men’s soccer team continued its dominant defensive form Saturday night, as the Phoenix held the Drexel University Dragons, the Colonial Athletic Association’s top scoring team, without a goal in a 3-0 win. Drexel entered the match averaging nearly two goals per game and also led...
forsythwoman.com
Haunted Carolina Places to Visit
North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
spectrumlocalnews.com
New integrated health care service opens in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A new integrated health care service is opening and it's the first of its kind in High Point. Mindful Innovations offers mental health and primary care services. What You Need To Know. Mindful Innovations, a new integrated heath care service, is Black-owned. The clinic is...
wfdd.org
Coltrane mural adorns building in uptown High Point
There was an error loading the media player. Visitors to High Point’s uptown neighborhood will be greeted by an enormous new mural featuring one of the city’s most famous native sons: jazz saxophonist legend John Coltrane. The black and white painting by muralist Brian Lewis takes up the...
forsythwoman.com
The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem
Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
triangletribune.com
Riverside students take a stand against canceled lunch
Posted by: Editor-Bonitta Best on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00:00 am. I recently started volunteering at Riverside High School with a fellow reporter, Hannah. We help the amazing journalists of the school’s student-run newspaper, The Pirate’s Hook, edit their stories, brainstorm sources and draft questions. Sept. 29...
NC’s 1st McDonald’s opened over 60 years ago today in Greensboro on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s very first McDonald’s opened in Greensboro on Summit Avenue on Sept. 30, 1959, according to the Greensboro History Museum. A Big Mac will cost you $3.99 today at the McDonald’s on 1101 Summit Avenue. 63 years ago, a hamburger was 15 cents, fries were 10 cents and milkshakes were […]
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
rhinotimes.com
Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County
If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
Greensboro’s Wicked Burgers Taco & Brews is ax-throwin’ good
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You’ve heard of dinner and a movie, right? What about lunch and axe throwing? You can now give that a try at Wicked Burgers Tacos and Brews. The restaurant just added an axe-throwing space in the parking lot where customers can play games and try to hit a bullseye. Inside, the […]
