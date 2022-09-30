ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon students, families enjoy late night activities during Family Weekend

Flowers in front of Moseley Center on Sept. 30. Though Family Weekend started out with some rough weather due to Hurricane Ian, a number of Elon University students and their families still came together to enjoy a relaxed night at the Moseley Center Oct. 1. Night on the Commons was...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Rockapella show sets the stage during Elon Family Weekend

Twisted Measure performs at Rockapella on Oct 1. Lillian Argabrite, an Elon University freshman, and her younger sister Caroline sat in the front row at the first show of the annual Rockapella concert tonight in Alumni Gym. All seven of Elon a cappella groups — Sweet Signatures, Melanated Melodies, Rip_Chord,...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Power out across Elon University campus, town of Elon

Alamance Building without power as seen Sept. 30. According to Duke Energy, tree limbs fell on Duke Energy equipment and powerlines to cause the power outage on Elon University’s campus. The estimated time of restoration is 12:45 p.m. today. As of 11:51 a.m., parts of Global, Oaks and Historic...
ELON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elon, NC
Education
City
Elon, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Parents, students attend indoor Phoenix Fan Fest

Elon parent Kristy Eriksson and freshman Sara Morrison get their photos taken at one of the photo booths during Phoenix Fan Fest Oct. 1. Kristy Eriksson, parent of Elon freshman Sara Morrison, said after driving from Baltimore to campus last night through tropical storm conditions, she was excited for the beginning of Family Weekend events this morning.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

10 rapes reported at Elon University in 2021

Elon University saw 10 rapes on campus in residential facilities in 2021, according to the annual Fire & Safety Report. This is a 400% increase from the two reported the previous year. Elon University does not make previous Fire & Safety Reports available on its website. Elon News Network records...
ELON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Judd
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University men’s soccer posts seventh shutout of season

The Elon University men’s soccer team continued its dominant defensive form Saturday night, as the Phoenix held the Drexel University Dragons, the Colonial Athletic Association’s top scoring team, without a goal in a 3-0 win. Drexel entered the match averaging nearly two goals per game and also led...
ELON, NC
forsythwoman.com

Haunted Carolina Places to Visit

North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New integrated health care service opens in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A new integrated health care service is opening and it's the first of its kind in High Point. Mindful Innovations offers mental health and primary care services. What You Need To Know. Mindful Innovations, a new integrated heath care service, is Black-owned. The clinic is...
HIGH POINT, NC
wfdd.org

Coltrane mural adorns building in uptown High Point

There was an error loading the media player. Visitors to High Point’s uptown neighborhood will be greeted by an enormous new mural featuring one of the city’s most famous native sons: jazz saxophonist legend John Coltrane. The black and white painting by muralist Brian Lewis takes up the...
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elon University#University President#K12#Linus College#Academic Connections#Convocation
forsythwoman.com

The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem

Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
triangletribune.com

Riverside students take a stand against canceled lunch

Posted by: Editor-Bonitta Best on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00:00 am. I recently started volunteering at Riverside High School with a fellow reporter, Hannah. We help the amazing journalists of the school’s student-run newspaper, The Pirate’s Hook, edit their stories, brainstorm sources and draft questions. Sept. 29...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NWS
rhinotimes.com

Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County

If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy