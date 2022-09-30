Read full article on original website
‘Community’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
"TV's the best dad there is." Community has a complicated history, but its dedicated fan base has turned the series into a cult favorite. The sitcom, created by Dan Harmon, aired its first five seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2014. The broadcast network later declined to renew the show for a sixth season, leaving […]
Polygon
The new Black Panther trailer has basically revealed who the new Black Panther is
The first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed what many fans had suspected — someone else would take up the mantle of the Black Panther after T’Challa’s (and star Chadwick Boseman’s) death. And with Monday’s full trailer, Marvel has finally hinted at who might take...
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: October 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
It’s no trick that Netflix is treating everyone with some seriously sweet films and specials all October long to carry us through the Halloween season. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to raise your pulse with their spine tingling seasonal programming, and more. Whether you’re looking for something otherworldly, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this October. Netflix is starting the month off strong, kicking things off with brand new...
Polygon
House of the Dragon changed Laenor’s fate
House of the Dragon’s game of succession is finally playing out in earnest, and as one might expect, heads are going to roll — at least metaphorically (though it being a Game of Thrones joint, probably also literally). In episode 7, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) make a strong play to, uh, ally themselves, and it comes at the cost of Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan).
Polygon
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in October
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.
Polygon
Eep, I need an ominous horror movie that isn’t just about murder!
In late September, we put out a call for readers looking for specific horror movie recommendations. It’s an offshoot of our Dear Polygon series, where we answer questions and give recs to readers like you. To our delight, hundreds of you responded. This is the first entry in what will be quite a few answering those requests, hand-picking a horror movie to watch, just for you.
Polygon
Daemon is too complicated to just be House of the Dragon’s ‘villain’
At first glance, Daemon Targaryen seems positioned as one of the heroes of House of the Dragon, though that impression doesn’t last for long. He is played by Matt Smith, arguably the most well-known actor in the initial cast, and he’s slotted into the role of “character who snarkily deconstructs the things in which everyone around him is invested,” making him the closest thing the series has to a character like Game of Thrones’ fan favorite Tyrion Lannister. Subsequent events have since made it clear that the Rogue Prince is more rogue than prince, with Daemon repeatedly exiled by his brother, pushing boundaries with his niece, and generally running afoul of everyone else.
Polygon
House of the Dragon episode 7 masks its true violence behind royal rituals
Laena Velaryon, her brother Laenor, and a man whose name we never learn. While House of the Dragon’s seventh episode does a great deal to show Westeros sliding uncontrollably toward what will surely prove a calamitously bloody war, its own body count is comparatively modest by the series’ standards.
Polygon
First look at Super Mario Bros. movie coming in new Nintendo Direct
Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Oct. 6, a digital event that will introduce the world premiere trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. To whet the appetites of Mario fans, Nintendo and Illumination offered a glimpse of Mario’s new animated adventure in the form of a new teaser poster — one that offers a fairly detailed look at the film’s visual style.
