Lenoir City High School’s cross country team has the finish line in sight just three weeks from the Region 3-3A championship meet. The Panthers competed well in two meets the past two weekends and now have two weeks of practice ahead of the final meet before the championship. “I think we’re in a good place, but we have definitely some work to do in the next two weeks,” Jeff Kuhl,...

LENOIR CITY, TN ・ 15 MINUTES AGO