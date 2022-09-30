Read full article on original website
Land where failed Panthers project sits now up for sale in Rock Hill
The 245-acre mixed-use development where the failed Panthers project sits is now officially listed for sale by Colliers.
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale
Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in N.C. were in counties in and around the Piedmont Triad. Kidnapping call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Catawba County, authorities say. Updated: 6 hours ago. According...
Charlotte's Epicentre becomes 'Queen City Quarter'
The property, listed as ‘Rock Hill Overlook,’ sits just off of I-77 near what will be Exit 81 in Rock Hill. Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. Updated: 14 hours ago. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in...
Rock Hill Businesses Prepping to Gather Aid for Florida
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Businesses and community are coming together to gather supplies and aid to those in hardest hit areas in Florida. See below their plans and how you can join them. Knowledge Perk posting out this afternoon, “Our friends and community partners at Williams &...
Friday Night Flashback – For Thursday Night
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What can Big Play Brown do for you?. Previous articlePower Outages & Hurricane Information for the Tri-County. Next articleU.S. Congressman Fighting to Add More Funding to Fight Childhood Cancer.
Take Your Family on a High-Speed Adventure at ZMAX Dragway in Concord, NC
Thinking about a visit to ZMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC? When is the last time you stood up to watch something go 300 mph? Been a long time or maybe never? Then you should plan a trip to the ZMAX Dragway for an NHRA National Event. We got a chance to visit in September for the NHRA Carolina Nationals and couldn’t believe all the things we got to experience. And the best part? Kids are FREE. So your 300 mph family adventure just got a lot more budget-friendly. Here’s everything you need to know.
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
Brawley and Budd face off in NC House district race
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime lawmaker is eyeing a comeback, while a newcomer is trying to make a name for herself in the North Carolina State House race for District 103, which includes Matthews and South Charlotte. The southeastern Mecklenburg seat could determine whether Republicans have a supermajority...
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
Channel 9 viewers share photos showing Hurricane Ian’s path through the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Carolinas Friday after tearing through Florida earlier this week. Channel 9 viewers shared pictures and video of heavy rain, flooding and powerful winds. Natalie Reyes sent Channel 9 a video of heavy rain and wind blowing through the trees outside of...
Live Stream: Oak Island Water Rescue
OAK ISLAND, NC (WBTV) - A Tropical Storm Warning has been hoisted for the Charlotte-Metro area ahead of impacts from Hurricane Ian. All eyes are on Ian, including Oak Island, North Carolina. Here’s a live stream of what that area is seeing as Ian moves across the Carolinas. »...
Ian dumps heavy rain, strong winds east of Charlotte
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Hurricane Ian encroached into North Carolina, and counties east of Charlotte experienced very heavy rain and high winds. The storm made a second landfall at about 2 p.m. near Charleston. Flooding and power outages in the area remain a threat into the evening. Watch Channel...
Make-A-Wish Surprises Little Warrior with Room Makeover
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After ringing the bell, 9 year-old Penelope Macaluso, steps into a room designed especially for her after her battle with Cancer. Since last September the Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted 222 wishes this past year alone, making this is a single year record for the South Carolina chapter.
Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC
Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List
A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
Split tree falls onto car, home while classes being taught in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Remnants of Hurricane Ian moved northwest through the Queen City Friday afternoon and it brought strong, steady rain and wind. About 6,000 Duke Energy customers lost power in Mecklenburg County as the storm moved through. Wind gusts in Charlotte reached at least 46 mph. There were several...
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
Fall special on glamping domes at new campground near Boiling Springs — starting at $120/night, with additional discount available
Broad River Campground is a brand new 90 acre campground 4 miles from Boiling Springs, with cabins, glamping domes, and glamping tent and RV sites. The campground has a fall special for glamping domes — starting at $120 per night. In addition, get an additional 10% off reservations through March 31st, 2023 with code CLTcheap10. Please note that the promo is entered on the second page of the checkout procedure.
CN2 Sports – Because of Hurricane, We are Reporting Thursday Night Football
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – And later in CN2 Sports It’s Thursday night football because of Hurricane Ian. CN2 is hitting the road as we bring highlights from this week’s high school games. We have those stories and more.
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
