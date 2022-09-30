Read full article on original website
Prenatal phthalate exposure associated with reduced lung function during childhood
A study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, has found that exposure to phthalates in the womb is associated with reduced lung function during childhood. The findings of the study, published in Environmental Pollution, support the European Union's current restrictions on the use of these substances .
Daxor's BVA-100 diagnostic blood test reduces hospital length of stay for heart failure patients
Daxor Corporation, the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data validating the benefits of the Company's BVA-100 diagnostic blood test in reducing hospital length of stay (LOS) for heart failure (HF) patients. Data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2022 – which brought together the world's leading experts in heart failure from September 30th thru October 3rd, 2022, in Washington, DC.
Physician bias, discriminatory attitudes may contribute to health disparities among people with disabilities
More than 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), people with disabilities report having a difficult time accessing health care and often find that doctors' offices refuse to accommodate them. Now, a new Northwestern Medicine study of national practices reports that physicians may be choosing to deny care to people with disabilities, and some use discretionary excuses to strategically discharge them from their practice.
Uncontrolled high blood pressure responsible for cardiovascular emergencies in the USA
New research led by a Keele University professor has found that uncontrolled high blood pressure is the main cause of cardiovascular emergencies in the USA. "Essential" hypertension - the name given to high blood pressure not caused by other diseases - was found to be present in 13% of all cardiovascular disease diagnoses in US emergency departments, representing more than 2.7 million people, in a new study led by Keele's Professor Mamas Mamas.
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
Early-stage clinical trial evaluating bacteriophage therapy in adults with cystic fibrosis begins
Enrollment has begun in an early-stage clinical trial evaluating bacteriophage therapy in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF) who carry Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) in their lungs. The trial is evaluating whether the bacteriophage, or "phage," therapy is safe and able to reduce the amount of bacteria in the lungs of volunteers. The trial is being conducted by the Antibacterial Resistance Leadership Group (ARLG), funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Investigators aim to enroll up to 72 adults at 16 CF centers across the United States.
Nursing home study shows 4th COVID mRNA dose provides extra protection against severe Omicron outcomes
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in Canada assessed the effectiveness of protection elicited by the fourth dose of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) mRNA vaccine. Long-term care (LTC) residents vaccinated with their third COVID-19 vaccine dose at least three months prior were eligible to...
Study provides new insights into the underlying physiology of mevalonate kinase deficiency
A new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research shows how rises in core body temperature may trigger the inflammatory flares in people with a rare genetic autoinflammatory disease. The recessive disorder, called mevalonate kinase deficiency (MKD), is caused by mutations in the gene for mevalonate kinase, an essential...
McLean Hospital-affiliated clinicians launch virtual treatment program for anxiety and OCD in children, teens
To tackle the growing mental health crisis facing children and adolescents and the difficulties families face accessing treatments for disorders such as anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), two McLean Hospital-affiliated clinicians have launched an innovative virtual treatment program called InStride Health. InStride Health, which currently operates in Massachusetts and...
Fungal involvement in tumors may drive worse cancer outcomes
The presence of some fungal species in tumors predicts-; and may even help drive-; worse cancer outcomes, according to a study from Weill Cornell Medicine and Duke University researchers. The study, which appears Sept. 29 in Cell, provides a scientific framework to develop tests that delineate specific fungal species in...
Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
Simple prediction tools provide personalized risk estimates for patients undergoing hysterectomy for benign disease
Researchers have developed easy-to-use online prediction tools that provide personalized risk estimates for patients undergoing hysterectomy for benign disease. The study describing the models is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.220914. Hysterectomy is one of the most common surgical procedures, with one-third of women in Canada undergoing this...
COVID-19 vaccination offers sustained and potent neutralizing protection against variants compared to natural infection
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers assessed the immunoglobulin (Ig)-G responses to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) after natural infection or vaccination. The widespread use of vaccination has been encouraged throughout the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic because it has the potential to...
Preventive malaria treatment is a cost-effective strategy for saving young lives
Young children in sub-Saharan Africa often become severely anaemic as consequence of a malaria infection. Treating them requires blood transfusions and they must stay hospitalized for several days. They are at a relatively high risk of dying during treatment, but the risk is even higher during the months after their discharge from hospital – typically caused by another malaria infection.
Study identifies a potential biological marker to help diagnose postpartum depression
A federally funded study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers discovered that communication among cells is altered in pregnant women who go on to develop postpartum depression (PPD) after giving birth. Changes in extracellular RNA communication, a recently discovered cell signaling method, have already been linked to premature births, gestational...
Medicare eligibility associated with improvements in healthcare access among low-income adults
Medicare eligibility and enrollment are associated with decreases in the percentage of low-income adults who delay or avoid medical care due to costs, as well as in the percentage who worry about or have problems paying medical bills, according to a new study publishing on October 4th in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Rishi Wadhera, of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, USA, and colleagues.
Enzyme found to play a crucial role in guiding cellular response to stress
An enzyme called Fic, whose biochemical role was discovered at UT Southwestern more than a dozen years ago, appears to play a crucial part in guiding the cellular response to stress, a new study suggests. The findings, published in PNAS, could eventually lead to new treatments for a variety of diseases.
Newly identified mechanism may explain why women are more vulnerable to Alzheimer's disease
Case Western Reserve University researchers have identified a mechanism in brain tissue that may explain why women are more vulnerable to Alzheimer's disease-;a finding that they say could help lead to new medicines to treat the disease. Specifically, the researchers found that the female brain shows higher expression of a...
Study reveals a promising therapeutic target for spinocerebellar ataxia type 14
Spinocerebellar ataxias are a group of neurodegenerative diseases characterized by the degeneration of Purkinje cells, a major class of neurons in the cerebellum. The resulting cerebellar dysfunction leads patients to experience a loss of motor coordination and control. One subtype of the disease, spinocerebellar ataxia type 14 (SCA14), was found...
BU neuroscientists hope to uncover new ways to treat memory-related disorders
You may not realize it, but each time you recall a memory-;like your first time riding a bike or walking into your high school prom-;your brain changes the memory ever so slightly. It's almost like adding an Instagram filter, with details being filled in and information being updated or lost with each recall.
