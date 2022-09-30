Read full article on original website
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today
On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
CoinTelegraph
If Credit Suisse collapses, will it bring more volatility to the crypto market? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss if the potential collapse of the Credit Suisse bank could bring more volatility in the crypto market. To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:. BTC price still not at...
u.today
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $100K by Year's End, But I Expect XRP to Rally: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What we're trying to do is find a path that allows for crypto innovation to continue...
astaga.com
Low-cost cryptocurrencies that rally soon
The cryptocurrency market appears to have discovered its footing once more, a sign of a probably bullish October. One of many largest pointers {that a} bull wave could possibly be underway is the rising Bitcoin shopping for volumes. On the identical time, institutional consumers are getting again into the market....
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today
Crypto stocks traded higher as the broader market rose.
Credit Suisse investors spooked by latest concerns
Shares of Credit Suisse, one of the top wealth management firms in the world, barely recovered its losses today after falling to a record low. Driving the news: Senior executives including CEO Ulrich Körner have spent the past few days trying to reassure clients, investors and employees of the bank's financial health, FT reported. The efforts haven't done much to change investor confidence.
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing that she’d been paid $250,000 to do so. The SEC said Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its...
Stocks smell a Fed pivot, bonds not so much
Investors seem to think the Fed is close to pivoting away from relentless rate hikes. Driving the news: The S&P 500 just notched its best two-day run — up 5.7% — since the early days of the COVID crisis when the Fed rushed in to, basically, keep the economy from collapsing.
Yahoo!
Bitcoin price up 6% in week as crypto market climbs back above $1tn
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose over 6% in value in the past week after inflow into the crypto-ecosystem increased to see the entire cryptocurrency market cap swell back above $1tn (£878.3bn). After ending a dismal September holding just over $19,000, bitcoin is now trading at $20,219. The second biggest cryptocurrency by...
kitco.com
Bitcoin reclaims support at $20,300 as global financial markets rise
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. That helped spark a second consecutive bullish day in the stock market, which was further bolstered by a...
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says He’s Loading Up on Bitcoin As BTC Makes Once-in-a-Decade Signal
Popular quantitative analyst PlanB says he is buying Bitcoin (BTC) again and highlights data trends suggesting the king crypto may be gearing up for a surge. PlanB tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers he is seizing the opportunity to purchase the leading crypto as he has done at other times after significant price declines.
CoinTelegraph
‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs: Elliptic
New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
CoinDesk
Crypto Banking Platform Juno Raises $18M in Series A Funding
Crypto digital banking firm Juno has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round to expand products and operations, and launch its first tokenized loyalty program. This round was led by ParaFi Capital’s Growth Fund, and included well-known crypto industry figures such as Coinbase Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee, Messari's Ryan Selkis, Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal and Jaynti Kanani, and a16z's Sriram Krishnan. Seed rounder backers included former Coinbase Chief Technology Officer Balaji Srinivasan and FTX's Venu Palaparthi.
Axios
