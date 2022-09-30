ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Powell
Person
David Ripley
Motley Fool

Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today

On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doldrums#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto C
decrypt.co

'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief

As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What we're trying to do is find a path that allows for crypto innovation to continue...
MARKETS
astaga.com

Low-cost cryptocurrencies that rally soon

The cryptocurrency market appears to have discovered its footing once more, a sign of a probably bullish October. One of many largest pointers {that a} bull wave could possibly be underway is the rising Bitcoin shopping for volumes. On the identical time, institutional consumers are getting again into the market....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Axios

Credit Suisse investors spooked by latest concerns

Shares of Credit Suisse, one of the top wealth management firms in the world, barely recovered its losses today after falling to a record low. Driving the news: Senior executives including CEO Ulrich Körner have spent the past few days trying to reassure clients, investors and employees of the bank's financial health, FT reported. The efforts haven't done much to change investor confidence.
STOCKS
Axios

Stocks smell a Fed pivot, bonds not so much

Investors seem to think the Fed is close to pivoting away from relentless rate hikes. Driving the news: The S&P 500 just notched its best two-day run — up 5.7% — since the early days of the COVID crisis when the Fed rushed in to, basically, keep the economy from collapsing.
STOCKS
Yahoo!

Bitcoin price up 6% in week as crypto market climbs back above $1tn

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose over 6% in value in the past week after inflow into the crypto-ecosystem increased to see the entire cryptocurrency market cap swell back above $1tn (£878.3bn). After ending a dismal September holding just over $19,000, bitcoin is now trading at $20,219. The second biggest cryptocurrency by...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Bitcoin reclaims support at $20,300 as global financial markets rise

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. That helped spark a second consecutive bullish day in the stock market, which was further bolstered by a...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs: Elliptic

New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Banking Platform Juno Raises $18M in Series A Funding

Crypto digital banking firm Juno has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round to expand products and operations, and launch its first tokenized loyalty program. This round was led by ParaFi Capital’s Growth Fund, and included well-known crypto industry figures such as Coinbase Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee, Messari's Ryan Selkis, Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal and Jaynti Kanani, and a16z's Sriram Krishnan. Seed rounder backers included former Coinbase Chief Technology Officer Balaji Srinivasan and FTX's ​​Venu Palaparthi.
MARKETS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy