POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman failed to disclose EIGHT properties near Pittsburgh worth $100,000, watchdog reveals, after rival Dr. Oz did same with New Jersey and Florida mansions
A watchdog group is filing a complaint asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate why Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman did not disclose eight real estate assets on his most recent personal financial disclosure. The total value of the properties he left off his disclosure form was $108,800. All eight of...
Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt gives Republicans the midterm fight they crave and takes focus off Trump 2024 and abortion rights, GOP operatives say
Polling shows voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on immigration and border security. DeSantis' political stunt in Martha's Vineyard rocketed the issues to front-page news ahead of the midterms. Republicans welcome the change of topic from abortion and Trump. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights sending migrants and asylum...
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race
With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban
Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
Republican Senate nominee in Georgia Herschel Walker says he'd welcome the support of former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail
Ex-Sen. Al Franken says Senate GOP 'destroyed' the legitimacy of the Supreme Court: 'They've stolen two seats'
"The legitimacy of the court was undermined when they [Senate Republicans] wouldn't take up Merrick Garland," Franken said during a CNN segment.
John Fetterman Whipping Dr. Oz in Senate Race With Double Digit Lead: Poll
Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman enjoys a substantial 10-point lead over his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in the state's U.S. Senate, according to a new poll. The Marist Poll published on Monday shows 51 percent of registered voters in Pennsylvania support Fetterman, compared to 41 percent who back...
Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows
Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
The Texas Republican falsely suggested voter fraud swings presidential elections to Democrats.
WBAL Radio
Cat declawing 'scratched' out of Maryland
Maryland has become the second U.S. state to ban the practice of cat declawing. Declawing traditionally involves the amputation of the last bone of each toe. If performed on a human, it would be like cutting off each finger at the last knuckle, according to The Humane Society. Lawmakers approved...
Vox
The 10 races that could decide Senate control
The fight for control of the Senate is still extremely close. Currently, projections favor Democrats keeping the Senate, but Republicans still have a viable path. FiveThirtyEight’s model gives Democrats a roughly seven in 10 chance to hold on to the upper chamber. To expand their current 50-50 majority, Democrats...
Fox News Host Confronts Stefanik on Migrant Buses: 'These Are Real People'
Shannon Bream pressed GOP Representative Elise Stefanik on Sunday about a new poll that indicates the tactic is unpopular with most Americans.
NBC News
For Biden, Florida becomes the elephant in the campaign room
Eyeing the track of Hurricane Ian, the White House for the second time in three months had to postpone a presidential trip to Florida. A lot has changed since President Biden’s first. In July 2021, the president flew to Surfside to visit with families and first responders dealing with...
Trump: 'King' to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — (AP) — The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he'll run in 2024.
Detroit News
Trump set to return to Michigan, looks to energize his base for November
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Michigan Saturday with Republicans in the state hoping he can motivate his base of supporters and help secure Macomb County, a key area the GOP needs to win in November. Trump will speak at 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Macomb...
U.S. Senate race: Republican, minor party candidates hoping to unseat incumbent Wyden
Four candidates will be on the November ballots that will decide the 2022 race to represent Oregon in the U.S. Senate. The contest pits incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, against Republican Jo Rae Perkins and candidates from two minor parties: Chris Henry running for the Oregon Progressive Party and Dan Pulju running for the Pacific Green Party.
Political notebook: Florida congressman to speak at Eisenhower Day Dinner
Washington County Republican Club to host U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz The Washington County Republican Club recently announced the guest speaker at its annual Eisenhower Day Dinner would be Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. The dinner starts at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St. in downtown Hagerstown, according to the...
Sen Kyrsten Sinema mocked for trading compliments with Mitch McConnell and defending filibuster: ‘It’s baffling top to bottom’
Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona defended her support for the filibuster at an event held at an institution named for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday. The Arizona Democrat spoke at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville, where the Republican Senate leader praised the freshman Democrat who has frequently opposed her own party.“I’ve only known Kyrsten for four years but she is, in my view, and I told her this, one of the most effective first-term Senator I’ve seen in the Senate,” he said to applause. “She is today what we have too few of...
