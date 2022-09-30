Read full article on original website
lakelandcurrents.com
Margaritas Restaurant Construction Underway
In a matter of months Lakeland Town Square hopes to have three different restaurants open in Phase One of the development on Highway 70. According to the developers more could be coming in Phase Two, which is already under construction. Officials believe Lakeland Prep’s positioning just across highway 70 is a perfect complement to the dining options that will be diverse and should cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Owners Box Bar and Grill and Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse are both looking to open soon and with the addition of Margaritas Restaurant there will be three options in Lakeland Town Square with plentiful seating and outdoor dining.
styleblueprint.com
This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education
Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
localmemphis.com
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of...
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
localmemphis.com
Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
desotocountynews.com
Tuesday sports: Volleyball, soccer, swimming action
Lewisburg 3, Lake Cormorant 1 (25-19, 9-25, 25-19, 25-16) For Lewisburg, Ella Grace Holloway had 20 kills, Allie Kate Hall made 22 digs, Jayda Bradley served three aces, and Claire Smith made 25 assists. Hernando 3, Olive Branch 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-16) DeSoto Central 3, Center Hill 0 (25-20, 25-23,...
actionnews5.com
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 3, 2022
Dozens of cannabis growers approved in MS, one step closer to product on dispensary shelves. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago.
Large grass and brush fires in North Mississippi pointing to dry conditions, rising fire danger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As weather conditions start to shift, the Lafayette County Fire Department has reported multiple grass and brush fires due to dry weather. Over the weekend LCFD responded to more than three large grass fires, according to their Twitter. The fire department has been working to put out each fire as quick as possible.
desotocountynews.com
Northwest’s Bracey named MACCC Offensive Player of the Week
Bracey’s 159 yards led Northwest to road win at East Mississippi. After tallying a career-best 159 rushing yards in last week’s victory at No. 8 East Mississippi, Northwest sophomore tailback Jamarien Bracey was named the MACCC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday morning. Bracey led a dominating...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
Marks Police Chief calls for cancellation of annual tradition after 7 people shot
The police chief in a North Mississippi town said an annual tradition needs to go. The chief in Marks, Mississippi reached that conclusion after seven people were shot during an afterparty for a high school homecoming game over the weekend. FOX13 found out others in town aren’t so sure the...
Shelby Co. Clerk's Office lines causing more headaches
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Long lines at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office have become an issue for those new to the state looking to get a new car registration. Thalia Hayman has tried to get her Tennessee car registration four times. Monday, she waited in line for about five...
hottytoddy.com
Reardon Banished from Lafayette County for the Second Time
A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Matthew Reardon pleaded guilty in the Lafayette County Circuit Court Friday to an aggravated charge. Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Reardon’s sentence included being banished from Lafayette County for five years while remaining on unsupervised probation.
Shelby County Commissioner requests updates on progress on staffing and delays at clerk offices
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The saga continues between the Shelby County Commission and the county clerk’s office, with the latest effort coming from a commissioner who just took office last month. This resolution, sponsored by Commissioner Erika Sugarmon, will be on this Wednesday’s commission committee agenda. “We’ve had...
Dropping Mississippi River levels impacting local fishing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S Fish and Wildlife biologists have said slowing barge traffic and dropping river levels could benefit plants, fish and wildlife in the Mississippi River. And, with a drought dropping water levels in the river, we are seeing an impact on the barge traffic. Local fishermen said...
desotocountynews.com
Supervisors, aldermen meet this week
Here are links to the agendas for the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday and Tuesday’s city Board of Aldermen meetings. The supervisors meeting will start at 9 a.m. Monday morning and the Boards of Aldermen begin at 6 p.m. for Southaven, Olive Branch, and Horn Lake; at 6:30 p.m. in Olive Branch.
Shelby County DA adds three new officials to office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has added new members to his team as he settles into his new role. Three new office members will now serve under Mulroy’s leadership. The Special Assistant for Post-Conviction role was filled by Gerald Skahan. Skahan worked as the...
Marshall County supervisor dies after school bus crash: MHP
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marshall County supervisor has died, days after he was badly hurt in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday. Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured last Thursday afternoon when authorities say the school bus he was driving collided with a pickup […]
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch woman charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs
Five current or former IRS employees have been charged with schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, federal stimulus programs authorized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The accused includes a woman from Olive Branch. Fatina...
