Desoto County, MS

lakelandcurrents.com

Margaritas Restaurant Construction Underway

In a matter of months Lakeland Town Square hopes to have three different restaurants open in Phase One of the development on Highway 70. According to the developers more could be coming in Phase Two, which is already under construction. Officials believe Lakeland Prep’s positioning just across highway 70 is a perfect complement to the dining options that will be diverse and should cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Owners Box Bar and Grill and Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse are both looking to open soon and with the addition of Margaritas Restaurant there will be three options in Lakeland Town Square with plentiful seating and outdoor dining.
LAKELAND, TN
styleblueprint.com

This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education

Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Tuesday sports: Volleyball, soccer, swimming action

Lewisburg 3, Lake Cormorant 1 (25-19, 9-25, 25-19, 25-16) For Lewisburg, Ella Grace Holloway had 20 kills, Allie Kate Hall made 22 digs, Jayda Bradley served three aces, and Claire Smith made 25 assists. Hernando 3, Olive Branch 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-16) DeSoto Central 3, Center Hill 0 (25-20, 25-23,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Person
David Brown
desotocountynews.com

Northwest’s Bracey named MACCC Offensive Player of the Week

Bracey’s 159 yards led Northwest to road win at East Mississippi. After tallying a career-best 159 rushing yards in last week’s victory at No. 8 East Mississippi, Northwest sophomore tailback Jamarien Bracey was named the MACCC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday morning. Bracey led a dominating...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
#Digital Library#Library Card#Media Relations#First Regional Library#Hoopla For Ebooks#Chargers#Desoto County News
hottytoddy.com

Reardon Banished from Lafayette County for the Second Time

A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Matthew Reardon pleaded guilty in the Lafayette County Circuit Court Friday to an aggravated charge. Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Reardon’s sentence included being banished from Lafayette County for five years while remaining on unsupervised probation.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Supervisors, aldermen meet this week

Here are links to the agendas for the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday and Tuesday’s city Board of Aldermen meetings. The supervisors meeting will start at 9 a.m. Monday morning and the Boards of Aldermen begin at 6 p.m. for Southaven, Olive Branch, and Horn Lake; at 6:30 p.m. in Olive Branch.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Marshall County supervisor dies after school bus crash: MHP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marshall County supervisor has died, days after he was badly hurt in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday. Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured last Thursday afternoon when authorities say the school bus he was driving collided with a pickup […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch woman charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs

Five current or former IRS employees have been charged with schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, federal stimulus programs authorized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The accused includes a woman from Olive Branch. Fatina...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS

