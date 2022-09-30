ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

October menu for Summers County Council on Aging

 4 days ago

Monday, Oct. 3 – Chicken corn casserole, creamy mashed potatoes, peas, mandarin oranges, whole wheat bread with margin and milk to drink.

Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes with parsley, green beans, apple, whole wheat bread with margarine and milk to drink.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Seasoned oven-baked chicken, long grain brown rice, spinach, mixed fruit salad with fruit salad dressing, whole wheat bread with margarine and milk to drink.

Thursday, Oct. 6 – Bean soup with ham, egg salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, fruit salad with strawberries, and milk to drink.

Friday, Oct. 7 – Roast beef, glazed sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit cocktail, whole wheat bread with margarine, and milk to drink.

Monday, Oct. 10 – Center closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Breaded pork chops, oven-browned potatoes, broccoli, fruit cocktail, whole wheat bread with margarine, and milk to drink.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Chili with meat and beans, Waldorf fruit salad, peach yogurt dessert, whole wheat bread with margarine, and milk to drink.

Thursday, Oct. 13 – Seasoned pinto beans, chopped onions, turnip greens, cornbread, applesauce, margarine, and milk to drink.

Friday, Oct. 14 – Baked flounder with lemon sauce, oven-browned potatoes, carrot raisin salad, peaches, whole wheat bread with margarine, and milk to drink.

Monday, Oct. 17 – Mixed vegetable soup, sliced Swiss cheese, whole wheat bread, loose-leaf lettuce, three bean salad, cherry crisp, and milk to drink.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Lean & light lasagna, raw vegetable salad with oil and vinegar dressing, purple plums, whole wheat garlic toast, and milk to drink.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 – BBQ chicken, dill potato salad, green beans, pineapple, whole wheat bread with margarine, and milk to drink.

Thursday, Oct. 20 – Salisbury steak, crown gravy, long grain brown rice, green peas, orange sections, whole wheat bread with margarine, and milk to drink.

Friday, Oct. 21 – Split pea soup, ham salad with vegetables, vanilla pudding, blueberry sauce, whole wheat bread with margarine, and milk to drink.

Monday, Oct. 24 – Seasoned oven-baked chicken, long grain brown rice, spinach, mixed fruit salad with fruit salad dressing, whole wheat bread with margarine, and milk to drink.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Hamburger patty, whole wheat bun, light mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oven-browned potatoes, sweet corn, sliced pineapple, and milk to drink.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Beef & vegetable stew, spinach, reduced fat chocolate pudding, whole wheat bread with margarine, and milk to drink.

Thursday, Oct. 27 – Bean soup with ham, apple cabbage slaw, fruit cocktail, cornbread with margarine, and milk to drink.

Friday, Oct. 28 – Roast turkey breast, rice-almond casserole, carrots, jellied citrus salad, angel food cake, whole wheat bread with margarine, and milk to drink.

Monday, Oct. 31 – Seasoned baked fish, homemade macaroni & cheese, mustard greens, cornbread with margarine, and milk to drink.

The post October menu for Summers County Council on Aging appeared first on The Hinton News .

