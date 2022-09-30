ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Happens – ‘George to the Rescue’ fall tips, Oktoberfest at Sugar Land Town Square, and more

By Maggie Flecknoe
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your weekend off right!

The Fall season is a great time to embark on home improvements; both inside and outside of your home, and for simple household makeovers! And who better than George Oliphant, the host of the nation’s most popular home improvement show and reigning Daytime Emmy Lifestyle Series winner “George to the Rescue”, to share his top tips for Fall home improvements.

And trend expert, Justine Santaniello, joins us to share “Just Haves” for tech products.

Plus, Sugar Land Town Square is debuting a new fall event, Oktoberfest! On Saturday, October 1, Sugar Land Town Square will debut Oktoberfest presented by Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land, an elevated festival that’s the perfect destination for a fun fall day. Attendees will experience a curated biergarten, local marketplace by Boho Market, live music and dancing, traditional German fare, games, contests, and more. We have a sneak peek and live performance!

For more information on Sugar Land Town Square: www.sugarlandtownsquare.com

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Houston, TX
