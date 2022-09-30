ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Selling Your Luxury Watch Has Never Been Easier. If Only Watchmakers Could Stop Stigmatizing It.

By Victoria Gomelsky
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago

Imagine a pawnshop in the 1980s, its counter strewn with luxury timepieces and gold chains. Their hapless owner stands before the proprietor, pleading: “What’s your best price?”

For most of the past century, selling a watch, particularly a fine Swiss watch, was an act of desperation. Then came the internet, ushering in an era of transparency that permanently changed the dynamics of buying and selling.

Before, “the secondary market was mainly driven by retailers (authorized or not) who would trade in your watch to sell you a new one and, for the category of vintage watches, the auction houses,” says Oliver R. Müller, founder of LuxeConsult, a watch consultancy based near Lausanne, Switzerland. “Only people in the know could expect to know the ‘real’ market price.”

The availability of pricing information online made possible the pre-owned watch market’s spectacular ascent. Expected to total around $30 billion in 2025, it is on track to comprise half of the global watch market within five to 10 years, according to Karine Szegedi, managing partner of consumer industry and fashion and luxury at Deloitte.

But charting the category’s growth is virtually impossible. “The fact that there are no estimates on the size of the pre-owned watch market from the early 2000s shows how niche of a market it was back then,” Ms. Szegedi says.

Cut to 2022 and watch sellers now enjoy easy liquidity in a marketplace with countless opportunities to trade or cash in on their timepieces.

But the politics of selling a watch can be difficult to navigate. That fact was made clear at the Dubai Horology Forum , a two-day watch conference, open to the public, that took place in New York City’s Meatpacking District on September 24 and 25.

During a panel discussion about the new meaning of luxury, panelist Mark Cho , co-founder of The Armoury , a menswear retailer with stores in New York and Hong Kong, noted that he is preparing to sell the majority of his watch collection through Phillips. (The auction, entitled “The Beauty in Everything” sale, is scheduled to take place online beginning November 25.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2vlP_0iGpWqb400
Mark Cho’s Watches for Sale at Phillips in November

“I’m selling a bunch of my watches because I’m trying to buy a piece of property for The Armoury,” Cho said. “I love my watches, but I love my business even more.”

(He later expounded upon that idea on Instagram : “At the end of the day, one person can’t keep everything and probably shouldn’t anyway,” Cho wrote. “I offer up these pieces: the majority of my watch collecting over the last 16 years, for the sake of my clothing store: The Armoury, one of the great loves of my life. I wish to trade these many, small amazing things, that I have selfishly kept to myself, in pursuit of a single new expansion of The Armoury New York to be enjoyed by my colleagues and my customers.”)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJRdf_0iGpWqb400
Mark Cho’s Watches for Sale at Phillips in November

Cho’s comment prompted his fellow panelist, Gabe Reilly, co-founder of Collective Horology , a watch collector ’s club based in California, to note that “there is a stigma around selling watches.”

Reilly said he once acquired what he considered to be a grail watch, but about a year later, due to personal circumstances, had to sell it. “The brand asked me to provide an explanation,” he said. “I did and never heard back.”

“No one should give you a hard time for moving on from a part of your collection,” Reilly said. “I hope we can destigmatize watch selling. Oh, and by the way, this is the lubricant that keeps watch collecting going. Because so often people are trading up.”

Indeed, the volume of person-to-person trading—via Instagram, forums, collector meetups and other venues—is impossible to quantify, but there is no doubt that it has steadily risen over the past 20 years, in step with the growth of the pre-owned watch market. Yet the growth has also introduced more confusion, as prospective sellers try to make sense of the numerous platforms, from auction houses to Zoom meetups, that have sprung up over the past decade.

“I’m pretty sure I sold my first watch to Analog Shift eight to 10 years ago,” says Kathleen McGivney, co-founder of the RedBar global collector group. “It was both easier and harder because now, if I want to sell something, especially lower-priced stuff, I can literally just post an Instagram story. Back then, I had no followers.”

“But it’s somewhat challenging because there are so many options, you get overwhelmed,” she said.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Ultra-Rare Gold Patek Philippe Watch Could Fetch $2 Million at Auction This Fall

Phillips has picked one incredible vintage Patek Philippe to lead its blockbuster Hong Kong watch auction this November. The Ref. 2499 in question is considered a holy grail timepiece among top-tier collectors—and for good reason. The perpetual calendar chronograph was introduced in 1951 as the successor to the groundbreaking reference 1518. The watch had all the complex mechanics and elegance of its predecessor but was equipped with a new case inspired by the industrial aesthetic of the ‘50s. During the model’s 35-year production run, Patek Philippe produced 349 examples and created four separate but almost identical models that collectors refer to as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Pharrell’s New Auction Site Lets You Bid on Rare Streetwear—Including His Own

Pharrell has another new way to make you happy. The music industry’s most prolific renaissance man has just launched Joopiter—a new auction platform poised to give StockX, Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Phillips a run for their money. Joopiter will run online-only sales, similar to StockX, but will aim to create a white-glove experience akin to the more traditional auction houses. To mark the site’s debut, the musician, producer, rapper and businessman himself will be auctioning off a slew of his personal items this month. The exact date of the sale has yet to be disclosed, but you can expect everything from a...
MUSIC
Robb Report

Lil Wayne Is Selling His Waterfront Mansion in Miami Beach for $30 Million

Lil Wayne is looking to make a milli or two by offloading his Florida digs. The American rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has just put his epic waterfront estate in Miami Beach on the market with a price tag of $29.5 million. Located in the small, tropical oasis of Allison Island, the stylish, contemporary mansion was built back in 2017. The Grammy winner, who describes himself as a “young money millionaire,” purchased the abode just one year later for $16.75 million, according to property records. It appears to be worth eight figures, too. The half-acre parcel offers 110 feet of water...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Joel Eisenberg

List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watchmakers#Online Auction#Analog Watch#Business Industry#Linus Business#Swiss#Luxeconsult#Deloitte#Opportunit
msn.com

Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Defunct Department Store Just Came Back from the Dead

Iconic New York department stores may not always be profitable but they come with a strong nostalgia factor and, as a result, valuable intellectual property assets. When department store Century 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of 2020, co-founder Sonny Gindi and his family snapped up the IP rights of the store that was known for selling designer brands like Dior (CHDRF) and Givenchy at discount prices and got regular callouts on HBO's "Sex and the City."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
The US Sun

Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft

A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Robb Report

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy