Sarasota County Schools to remain closed until further notice

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County Schools will close indefinitely, according to an announcement on the district’s social media pages.

“SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED MONDAY & UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE,” a 10 a.m. update on the district’s Twitter page read.

“Over the past several days we’ve had teams assessing our schools and facilities for damage from Hurricane Ian,” the post continued. “Sadly, there has been much devastation in our county and schools including massive power outages, downed power lines, flooding, cellular & cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to many of our school structures.”

The district said all Sarasota County schools will remain closed until further notice.

“We will reopen once we can ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our students and employees in our schools.”

The district encouraged families to follow its social media pages and visit its website for the latest updates.

