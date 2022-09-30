ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

‘We felt helpless’: Fort Myers families lose everything in Hurricane Ian

By Mahsa Saeidi, Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The recovery process is beginning for thousands of people affected in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian, and emotional stories are coming from the storm.

The Category 4 storm made landfall on Wednesday near Cayo Casto.

Unconfirmed death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; 1 confirmed fatality in Polk County

“It was scary. It was the worst feeling in the world. We felt helpless,” said resident Charity Bent.

Bent said her mother ended up in the hospital, but was released.

“My mom had two feet of water in her apartment. My grandma’s house was destroyed. These are houses that I’ve lived in my whole life,” Bent said.

Her entire family is now displaced.

The day before the storm hit, 85-year-old Frank Cote evacuated his mobile home park. Before he returned for the first time, he spoke to News Channel 8’s Masha Saeidi about his neighbors.

“It’s a proud community,” he said, through tears. “Very proud people. Beautiful park, well kept park. I’m very surprised to see what it is.”

Cote and his family were able to salvage from photos and a few bags of clothes from their home.

He said he wasn’t sure what the next steps were.

“It’s going to be a long road. It’s definitely going to be a long road,” Bent said.

