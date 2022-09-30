ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: Thou wilt have a perfectly OK time with the Bette-middling 'Hocus Pocus 2'

By Justin Chang
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

By one of those coincidences that leads me to suspect witchcraft — or perhaps just the more banal dark magic of social media — this week has renewed some heated online chatter about the dubious cultural legacies of two very different movies. One of them is James Cameron’s 3-D wonderment “Avatar” (2009), which recently returned to theaters as a warm-up act for “Avatar: The Way of Water.” That soon-to-arrive sequel will test some of the more persistent putdowns of the first “Avatar,” namely that it was a rare box office juggernaut with a negligible pop-cultural imprint. It was an event movie that everyone saw, the argument goes, but few really loved.

The other movie is the family-friendly supernatural comedy “Hocus Pocus” (1993), which, like “Avatar,” has now spawned a long-awaited follow-up. But unlike “Avatar,” “Hocus Pocus” set no box office records on release, broke no technological ground and received mostly indifferent to hostile reviews. The 10-year-old me who saw it in theaters (and countless times afterward on VHS) would have supplied one of the more enthusiastic notices, won over by its wanly funny-spooky vibes, its now-creaky visual effects and the shrieky rapport of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters, a trio of 17th-century New England witches with a taste for young children and archaic second-person-singular pronouns.

Mini-me also would have been delighted by the prospect of a sequel, if disappointed to hear it would take almost 30 years to get off the ground. That lengthy gestation speaks to the long, weird shelf life of the first “Hocus Pocus,” received as a campy misfire but reclaimed, over the decades, as a Halloween staple and (oc)cult classic. It occasioned fan guides, TV specials, theme-park attractions and wildly popular anniversary screenings, some of them attended by ye olde original cast and crew. Parker even launched her own spinoff sitcom, “Hex and the City.” OK, I madest that up.

Despite all this, the charms of “Hocus Pocus” remain elusive for many, its retroactive popularity an ongoing source of bafflement. “Hocus Pocus 2,” arriving this week on Disney+, is unlikely to clear up anyone’s confusion. But neither will it make anyone terribly unhappy. Directed by Anne Fletcher (“The Proposal,” “27 Dresses”) from a script by Jen D’Angelo, the movie is a thin but painless retread, cloaking its derivative storytelling in a familiar cloak of fan gratification. It kicks off in 17th-century Salem, Mass., where a defiantly impious young Winifred Sanderson (a very good Taylor Henderson) flees into the forest with her sisters, Mary (Nina Kitchen) and Sarah (Juju Journey Brener). There, they meet an older witch (“Ted Lasso’s” Hannah Waddingham) who bequeaths them a magic spellbook that will unlock their dark powers.

Flash forward to the present day, which happens to be exactly 29 years after the events of the first “Hocus Pocus,” when a virginal high schooler ill-advisedly resurrected the Sanderson Sisters for one Halloween night of literally soul-sucking mayhem. That’s what happens again in “Hocus Pocus 2,” this time by way of a rather smarter teenager, Becca (Whitney Peak), and a very dumb Salem historian, Gilbert (Sam Richardson), plus some tortuous story logic that brings the evil sisters whooshing back to life. As the lip-smacking, incantation-hurling Winifred, Midler gorges herself anew on the scenery and sometimes blasts it with lightning bolts. Najimy and Parker are also back as dopey Mary and ditzy Sarah, respectively, who live to sniff out children and lure them to a tasty death.

The Sandersons’ shtick — part sub-Three Stooges slapstick, part “Saturday Night Live” parody of “The Crucible” — is no more clever or inspired than it was in the first movie, but Midler, Najimy and Parker remain such game performers, so adept at vampy antics and menacing facial contortions, that thou wilt not really care. They’re particularly funny in one sequence in which Becca and her friend, Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), try to distract the witches from their pedicidal rampage by taking them shopping at Walgreens, where they’re duly wowed by the advanced sorcery of beauty products and automatic sliding doors.

Apart from some complications involving the town’s geekily Halloween-obsessed mayor (Tony Hale), that’s about it for narrative novelty. “Hocus Pocus” die-hards won’t be surprised by the reappearance of Winifred’s undead paramour, Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones, lean, green and un-mean as he was in the first movie). And after their 1993 rendition of “I Put a Spell on You,” of course the witches are obliged to revive their Vegas-style lounge act here, this time while crashing (what else?) a Sanderson Sisters-themed costume contest — a self-congratulatory wink at how popular the “Hocus Pocus” phenomenon has become.

It has also become, at least in this passably entertaining sequel, a softer, more sentimental thing than in its earlier incarnation. Rather than sucking the souls of Salem’s children, the witches decide to shore up their power with the mother of all spells, initiating an “Into the Woods”-style quest for ingredients. No one bursts into Sondheim here ( a Blondie classic is the soundtrack highlight ), but it all builds to an appreciably moving, even Sondheimian warning to be careful what thou wishest for. That poignancy sets it apart from the first movie, as does the fact that nobody turns into a cat this time around. For that, we’ll always have “Avatar.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 29 years later

Slide 1 of 18: "Hocus Pocus" came out in 1993 and became a Halloween cult classic. Its star Omri Katz quit acting, and Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in "Sex and the City." The long-awaited sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," comes out September 30 on Disney Plus. Read the original article on Insider.
MOVIES
People

Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'

"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Bette Midler’s Autocorrect Mistake Makes ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Think They’ve Been Wrong For 30 Years

The time is nearly here to brew your potion, light your Black Flame Candle, and summon up the wickedly funny Sanderson sisters — at least on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 30 and, if you couldn’t tell, I am very excited about that! And the best way to prep for the return of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson? Why, watching the original Hocus Pocus film, of course!
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ For Free to See the Return of the Sanderson Sisters Almost 30 Years Later

If you loved the original movie, you may want to know how to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online for free to see the return fo the Sanderson sisters 29 years later. Hocus Pocus 2 is a sequel of 1993’s Hocus Pocus, which followed a villainous and comedic trio of witches known as the Sanderson sisters—Winnie Sanderson, Mary Sanderson and Sarah Sanderson—who are inadvertently resurrected by a virgin teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. Hocus Pocus 2 sees the Sanderson sisters accidentally become resurrected again by two teenagers, Becca and Izzy, as they celebrate Halloween and Becca’s 16th birthday. In an...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Kathy Najimy
People

Kathy Najimy Recalls Filming Half of Hocus Pocus 2 with a Broken Rib: 'I Fell Like an Accordion'

"My whole week off that we were supposed to enjoy the holidays, I was healing," Kathy Najimy says of breaking a rib in the middle of filming Hocus Pocus 2 Kathy Najimy had to form a calming circle to get through the second half of shooting her scenes for Hocus Pocus 2. In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE surrounding her partnership with Airbnb, the actress, 65, reveals she broke a rib the day she paused filming the sequel while on a holiday break late last year. "The day I...
MOVIES
People

Bette Midler Says Cast 'All Wanted' Hocus Pocus Sequel : '30 Years Later, They Came to Their Senses'

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning as the Sanderson sisters in the upcoming Disney + sequel The witches of Hocus Pocus are finally returning after nearly 30 years. While speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, Bette Midler, who stars alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the upcoming sequel, said they knew the story had more to give beyond the 1993 film.  "We all wanted to do it," Midler, 76, tells PEOPLE, noting that...
MOVIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Be on Disney+?

Someone call Elton John because the witches are back in Hocus Pocus 2, which is coming to living rooms everywhere on Disney+ this weekend. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, who are brought back to present-day Salem, 29 years after the events of Hocus Pocus. Though they are just as fabulously dressed and hungry for children as ever, they aren’t exactly prepared for the modern wonders of Roombas and voice AI. Nor are they prepared for a new generation of witch enthusiasts, played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.
MOVIES
People

There's an Official Hocus Pocus Airbnb! Kathy Najimy Reveals the 'Spooky, Fantastic' Salem Cottage's Secrets

PEOPLE chats with Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy about her partnership with Airbnb and how fans can enter to book a stay at the Sanderson sisters' cottage Two Hocus Pocus fans are about to enter a land of enchantment. Ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming Friday on Disney+, Airbnb has announced an exclusive opportunity to stay at a recreation of the Sanderson sisters' cottage "in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts" on Oct. 20, for just $31 — in honor of Halloween's Oct. 31 date, of course. Aside from...
SALEM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Hocus Pocus
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Fear Not, Mortals: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Is Just as Enchanting as the Original

Nearly 30 years after the first Hocus Pocus premiered in 1993, Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson (Bette Midler) and her sisters, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy), have returned to the infamous town of Salem, Massachusetts. And time hasn't made these characters any less amusing. The highly-anticipated sequel, Hocus Pocus...
SALEM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Walgreens
RadarOnline

Where's Max? Beloved 'Hocus Pocus' Actor Omri Katz Looks Unrecognizable After Addressing Absence In Spooky Sequel

The Sanderson sisters are back! After months of anticipation, Hocus Pocus 2 has finally dropped on Disney+, reuniting our favorite witches portrayed by trio Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. One beloved character fans sadly won't get to see again is Max Dennison, the courageous and protective big brother of Dani in the original 1993 cult classic, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Fortunately, Omri Katz — the actor who played Max — appears to be living his best life years after captivating audiences as the young virgin who moved to Salem, where he struggled to fit in with the crowd before...
MOVIES
Variety

Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’

After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.” In the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same title, Monroe (played by Ana de Armas) is seen being forced to go through two illegal abortions, both of which leave a lasting scar on the Hollywood star. One scene in particular shows...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022

In the spirit of the spooky season, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro will debut the first two episodes of his all-new horror anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities,” on Netflix Oct. 25. For the three days that follow, two more episodes will be released each day until all eight episodes are available for streaming. Del Toro, who directed the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water,” is familiar with constructing fear-inducing, grotesque creatures like the Amphibian Man or the Faun in “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The upcoming miniseries will similarly suspend viewers’ disbelief by depicting other-worldly realities and anomalous life forms. Though del Toro is...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. Gilbert's binding promise to a new coven of witches at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be nothing more than another lie from the mouth of a Halloween trickster. A post-credits scene for the long-awaited continuation of Disney's magical...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Ashley Hinshaw Is Pregnant, Expecting 3rd Baby With Husband Topher Grace

The Home Economics star, 44, announced during the Friday, September 30, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that Hinshaw, 34, was pregnant with baby No. 3. “We’re excited and I’d like to take this moment on national TV to say how beautiful and amazing she is,” Grace told host Clarkson, 40, before revealing that the couple have gotten mixed reactions from their friends while sharing the news.
CELEBRITIES
Digital Trends

3 shows you need to watch on Hulu this weekend in your free time

Many of us are spoiled by streaming services with hundreds, nay thousands, of movies and shows to watch on demand. Yet, the entertainment pause is a very real thing, where you sit down in front of your TV, and even with a huge collection of media at your fingertips, simply cannot decide what to watch. We’ve all been there, and it can certainly be frustrating. It can really grind your gears when you’re sitting around trying to decide, and all of that free time is slowly evaporating. No one wants to see their personal time go to waste — we get it. To help a little, we’ve gathered some excellent shows to watch on Hulu for the weekend. Don’t forget, there are some really great movies and shows coming to Hulu in October, just in time for Halloween and spooky season.
TV & VIDEOS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
437K+
Followers
71K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy