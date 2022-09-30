ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Kennywood set to reopen after weekend shooting

By Andrew Limberg, Shelby Cassesse
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osPxX_0iGpWdMr00

Kennywood is set to reopen tonight with new security measures in place.

The park will open its gates for the first time since three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night.

Earlier this week, park officials announced new and enhanced security. Spokesperson Nick Paradise told the Big K Morning Show the perimeter was a big focus.

“We cut down a number of trees there were along the fence, just open up the sight line, our crews are out there running lines and then installing flood lights so that is going to be incredibly well-lit and there’s going to be security cameras monitoring every inch of that line.

Allegheny County Police have said it's possible the shooter hopped the fence to get in the gun in the park.

The park will also have double the police presence, and an updated chaperone, bag and mask policies.

Anyone 17 or younger must now be accompanied by someone at least 21-years-old.

Bags with the dimensions of 8” x 5” x 1” are permitted inside the park.

Masks that cover all of a person’s face are not allowed. Only surgical masks or N95/KN95 are permitted for protection against COVID-19.

Police have yet to name a suspect in the shooting.

Comments / 2

Vegasbaby
2d ago

....they need to do something about the after school babysitting tactics used by certain clientele...you won't see me there til this stops.....

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

1 dead in McKeesport house fire

A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — At least one person was critically wounded after a shooting Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. The call came in at 10:39 a.m. for a multi-round Shotspotter notification in the 200 block of Wilbur St. When police arrived, they found one person injured from gunshot wounds. The victim has been taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The extent of their injuries was not available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
West Mifflin, PA
Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rainy weather prompts Kennywood closure Saturday

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Inclement weather has prompted Kennywood to close Saturday. The amusement park had reopened Friday — its first official night open following last weekend’s triple shooting that left three people injured. The park is expected to open for Phantom Fall Fest at 12 p.m....
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man dead after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Allegheny County dispatchers said the incident occurred at the end of the Steelers game. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said medics treated the man at the scene and transported him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh fugitive apprehended after car chase

A Friday car chase led to the apprehension of a Pittsburgh fugitive with multiple warrants against him. Tariq Mahdi, 29, is in custody after fleeing from Allegheny County sheriff’s detectives. Mahdi faces numerous charges, including burglary, strangulation and aggravated assault. Detectives identified the vehicle that Mahdi was driving on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kennywood Park#Security Camera#Big K#Violent Crime#N95 Kn95
Tribune-Review

Police investigate overnight shooting in Duquesne

Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left a man injured in Duquesne. Officers responded just after midnight to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Peter Street. Responders discovered an adult man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported...
DUQUESNE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound after car crash in Mount Oliver

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after he was found injured from a gunshot wound after a car crash in Mount Oliver. The Allegheny County Police Department said Mount Oliver police were first dispatched to a shots-fired call in the 100 block of Brownsville Road just before midnight Friday. At the same time, dispatchers also received calls about a car crash in the 2300 block of South 18th Street. Officers at the second scene found a man in the car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed as being in critical condition.
MOUNT OLIVER, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport explosion still under investigation

Allegheny County’s emergency management chief confirmed this week that an investigation is ongoing into what caused an explosion nearly two months ago at the Common Ground Building in McKeesport. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe...
MCKEESPORT, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy