Kennywood set to reopen after weekend shooting

Kennywood is set to reopen tonight with new security measures in place.

The park will open its gates for the first time since three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night.

Earlier this week, park officials announced new and enhanced security. Spokesperson Nick Paradise told the Big K Morning Show the perimeter was a big focus.

“We cut down a number of trees there were along the fence, just open up the sight line, our crews are out there running lines and then installing flood lights so that is going to be incredibly well-lit and there’s going to be security cameras monitoring every inch of that line.

Allegheny County Police have said it's possible the shooter hopped the fence to get in the gun in the park.

The park will also have double the police presence, and an updated chaperone, bag and mask policies.

Anyone 17 or younger must now be accompanied by someone at least 21-years-old.

Bags with the dimensions of 8” x 5” x 1” are permitted inside the park.

Masks that cover all of a person’s face are not allowed. Only surgical masks or N95/KN95 are permitted for protection against COVID-19.

Police have yet to name a suspect in the shooting.