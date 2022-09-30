Celtics Agree To Deal With Former Perennial All-Star: Report

Photo: Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed to "a one-year, fully guaranteed deal" with former All-Star free agent Blake Griffin , sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN 's Adrian Wojnarowski .

Griffin spent the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets after initially signing with the franchise in March 2021.

The six-time All-Star averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while making 24 starts in 56 total appearances last season.

Griffin was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers at No. 1 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft following two decorated collegiate seasons at Oklahoma University and quickly emerged as one of the NBA's brightest stars.

The Oklahoma City native averaged 21.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during his eight seasons in Los Angeles before being traded to the Detroit Pistons midway through the 2017-18 season.

Griffin averaged 20.7 points and 6.7 rebounds during four seasons in Detroit.

The reported addition of Griffin comes days after the Celtics announced that starting center Robert Williams would miss the next 8-12 weeks after undergoing "a successful arthroscopic procedure."

" #NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee," the Celtics posted on their verified Twitter account. "Williams is expected to return to basketball activities in 8-12 weeks."

ESPN 's Adrian Wojnarowski had previously reported that Williams was expected to miss all of training camp and the preseason due to surgery.

Williams had previously underwent meniscus surgery in March and returned during Celtics' postseason run, which ended in a Game 6 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals .

Williams returned to the Celtics' lineup during Game 3 of the first-round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, playing 16 minutes during Boston's 109-103 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 24-year-old was limited during the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but appeared in five of the Celtics' seven Eastern Conference Finals games against the Miami Heat and all six games in the NBA Finals against the Warriors.

Williams started in all 61 games he appeared in for the Celtics during the 2021-22 NBA season before experiencing a knee injury during the team's 134-112 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 27.

Williams averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per game, all of which were career highs, during the 2021-22 regular season, his fourth as an NBA player.