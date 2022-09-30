ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Vote for candidates who are loud and proud on abortion

By Staff
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vxpv4_0iGpWFNX00

Fired up and angry

I was 19 when the Roe v. Wade decision was handed down in January 1973. It was cause for celebration for my friends and me, as we were newly emerging feminists. Not only did Roe v. Wade mean no more back-alley abortions, it also provided a national spark for the women’s movement to push for equal access and opportunities across the board, opportunities we take for granted today. How devastating that the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in June wiped away a woman’s most basic right to control her body.

Women like me are fired up angry. Voters must not be fooled by Republican candidates’ intentional silence on abortion rights. Vote for candidates who are loud and proud about restoring a woman’s right to control her own body. Losing that right is a slippery slope for women in this country. Women must use their voices, their vote.

Helen Tack, Cary

Kirpan incident

Sara Pequeño’s Sept. 28 Opinion column about the UNC Charlotte police department’s response to a report of a person with a weapon was off base.

As a former police officer, I know that N.C. law prohibits possession of edged weapons on school campuses. There doesn’t seem to be an exception for religious objects, nor should there be as it suggests religion trumps the rule of law.

The UNCC officer appears to have acted with professionalism. After determining the circumstances, he released the subject without arrest. Under N.C. law, the officer had probable cause for an arrest.

Also, the First Amendment allows religious practice “so long as the practice does not run afoul of public morals” or a “compelling” governmental interest.” Is keeping weapons off the campus a “compelling” government interest?

Robert Porreca, Hillsborough

Cultural awareness

Twenty-some years ago when I worked in the UNC-CH admissions office I received a call from an irate parent concerned about the book first-year students were assigned to read. “I don’t know if I want my son going to college to learn things he doesn’t want to know about,” he said. The book was about Islam. The caller was a professor at East Carolina University. Ignorance knows no bounds.

North Carolina residents still don’t know enough about Islam and, as news suggests, they know even less about the Sikh faith. Being Jewish, I am sensitive to this ignorance. Stereotypes about us abound, even among faculty. Sara Pequeño’s column asking for police training in cultural understanding is commendable but doesn’t go far enough.

Jane Gabin, Chapel Hill

Budd’s actions

Ted Budd did some things after the 2020 election that make me wonder what might happen if he loses a close one this year.

Less than a week after the election had been called for Biden, Budd introduced a bill calling for “a national strategy to combat voter fraud...” The text is 10 bullet points that repeat talking points yelled from the rooftops by quack lawyers and commentators. One has to wonder why Budd introduced that bill. My guess: so Trump would remember him come endorsement time. Mission accomplished!

On Jan. 6, 2021 Budd objected to Pennsylvania and Arizona electoral votes. Did he intend to disenfranchise 6.8 million voters in Pennsylvania and 3.3 million in Arizona? Or, was he clued in about “fake elector” schemes that were underway? Sure makes me wonder!

Budd should answer for these two actions before the upcoming election.

Edward Henderson, Trinity

Trump and Putin

A glaring omission at Donald Trump’s Sept. 24 rally in Wilmington was the absence of any mention of Ukraine and the inhumane, immoral war by Putin. It’s pertinent given Trump’s previous praise of Putin as a “genius” and “savvy.”

How do Ted Budd, Bo Hines and Mark Robinson stand on the same stage praising Trump’s leadership given his praise of Putin? How do the thousands of fans there turn a blind eye to those being raped and slaughtered by Russian soldiers and not question Trump’s fealty to Putin?

If Trump were to run for president and win, he would likely be sharing the world stage again with Putin. This is a man who once indicated that he accepted Putin’s word over the U.S. Intelligence community.

Mark Slattery, Raleigh

Raleigh’s CACs

Regarding “Raleigh mayor warns against ‘silly season’ after verbal skirmish at City Council meeting,” ( Sept. 21 ):

Raleigh City Council member David Knight seems to have forgotten that he is elected by the people and acts for the people of this city. He sure wasn’t shy Sept. 20 about reminding City Council and staff that Citizen Advisory Councils (CACs) were defunded two months into his term.

Even without city financial support, a good number of CACs continue to engage with residents about issues affecting their neighborhoods and daily lives. As Americans, that is our right.

Raleigh’s CACs were created decades ago with specific duties in the planning process, but their primary focus was to inform and listen. While not all CACs have come back, those that still exist have not changed their focus. Do our demographics have to meet Knight’s standards before he’ll represent his constituents?

Harlan Shays, Raleigh

Comments / 24

otis Amerson
3d ago

There are so much birth control out there today why would you want to get pregnant and murder a baby. But I guess God will take care of it. And You.

Reply
16
Alex Roark
3d ago

I’m voting RED! But. Not because of this. For AMERICA! Before it is gone. I wish people could see what the democrats are doing to this country. Why would anyone vote for a party that has done nothing but destroy the very fabric of this once great nation? To fall for lies and deceit. The democrats today are not the democrats of my great grandfather’s time. Nor of my grandfather’s time. Those democrats would be ashamed of these today. They would rollover in their graves if they could see what has happened to their party today. Even they would become republicans now.

Reply(1)
14
Ronit Maman
3d ago

How about candidates who want to better our horrible economy and stop the four million so far invasion at our borders?

Reply(1)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wunc.org

2022 midterm elections in North Carolina: Breaking down NC General Assembly races

WUNC has all the coverage you need this election season. Be sure to check out our Races To Watch stories for everything you need to know about candidates in statewide, congressional and legislative elections. Subscribe to WUNC's Politics Podcast and follow reporters Rusty Jacobs and Jeff Tiberii on Twitter. Early voting begins on Oct. 20.
ELECTIONS
Raleigh News & Observer

Republican NC House candidate says ‘Spank That Tail’ Facebook page, company were jokes

The Republican nominee for a competitive state House district in Cabarrus County took credit for a Facebook page advocating the paddling of children, but said it was a joke. Brian Echevarria’s Facebook page, called Spank That Tail, posted memes about spanking children who, among other things, were caught “twerking” and not going to church. It also linked to a website, spankthattail.com, which is inactive.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Health
State
Arizona State
Raleigh, NC
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Donald Trump
borderbelt.org

Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Election Local#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Unc Charlotte#Abortions#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Election Fraud#The Supreme Court#Republican#Uncc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
13K+
Followers
558
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy