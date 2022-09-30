Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ newest signature shoes have a ‘Black Panther’ theme

When Adidas first released a signature Patrick Mahomes shoe a year ago, most of the stock sold out in 30 minutes , KMBC-TV reported.

The latest iteration of the Chiefs quarterback’s signature shoes were released Friday, and there’s reason to believe they’ll be a hot seller, too.

Adidas’ Mahomes 1 Black Panther Impact FLX Shoes were inspired by the Marvel superhero movie. The colors are Core Black, Gold Metallic and Tribe Purple.

“Colors are inspired by the Black Panther suit , featuring a ‘Core Black’ mesh base with zig-zagging gridded engravings and reflective details as well as purple outsoles and lace locks symbolic of the signature glow of Vibranium,” HypeBeast.com wrote. “Additional details include metallic gold accents found outlining the lateral stripes and Mahomes tongue tab insignia — said to reference Erik Killmonger’s suit in the first movie.”

Killmonger was the villain in the “Black Panther” movie and was portrayed by actor Michael B. Jordan.

Here is a closer look at the shoes .

This is a description from Adidas: “Before Patrick Mahomes takes the field, he puts the work in, just like Marvel’s Black Panther. These adidas football training shoes take design cues from the movie with metallic-gold accents throughout the upper.”

These shoes are available on Adidas’ website.