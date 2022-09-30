The Navajo Bridge Star Party resumed this weekend for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. This annual event, hosted by Coconino County District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler and Glen Canyon Conservancy, combines stellar views with a variety of fun activities for the whole family. Friday night, astronomers set up telescopes on the historic walking bridge. Guest speaker Dr. Henry Fowler led an interactive cultural lesson on the night sky and Dr. George Rhee delved into the history of the Big Bang Theory. Friday’s participants were also treated to the unique sight of the vermilion cliffs lit by bright spotlights from a film crew nearby. Saturday morning provided perfect weather for a guided hike through Lonely.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO