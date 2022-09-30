Read full article on original website
Kaibeto woman accused of killing husband, son
A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week. The FBI says 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Nation police responded to a home...
Arizona sees damage from tornado, dust storm on Monday
Wild weather in Arizona caused damage to homes and left nearly 100,000 people without power Monday.
Sometimes Star Parties Don’t Work out as Planned
The Navajo Bridge Star Party resumed this weekend for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. This annual event, hosted by Coconino County District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler and Glen Canyon Conservancy, combines stellar views with a variety of fun activities for the whole family. Friday night, astronomers set up telescopes on the historic walking bridge. Guest speaker Dr. Henry Fowler led an interactive cultural lesson on the night sky and Dr. George Rhee delved into the history of the Big Bang Theory. Friday’s participants were also treated to the unique sight of the vermilion cliffs lit by bright spotlights from a film crew nearby. Saturday morning provided perfect weather for a guided hike through Lonely.
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranging between 86-110 miles per hour.
Tornado damages residential properties in northern Arizona, winds reach 100 mph
PHOENIX — A tornado caused extensive damage to residences in Williams — about 33 miles west of Flagstaff — on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Williams Fire Department, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the Junipine Estates community north of Williams, where there were powerlines down and roofs missing from homes, according to the National Weather Service.
Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a...
