Congress & Courts

The Independent

Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he’s ‘very sorry’ about abortion decision

Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer expressed regret for the high court’s decision to allow states to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, in his first interview since leaving the bench earlier this year.Mr Breyer told CNN’s Chris Wallace he is "very, very, very sorry" about the decision, which overturned a half-century of expanded reproductive rights for women."Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course,” he said in the interview for the former Fox News anchor’s new CNN programme, Who’s Talking to Chris...
Newsweek

Donald Trump is Being Bullied Out of Running for President Again—Attorney

An attorney for Donald Trump has claimed that he is being "bullied" out of running for president again in 2024. Speaking to Newsmax's Eric Bolling the Balance, Alina Habba said that the former president is being unfairly treated as he faces a number of criminal and civil investigations that could hinder his hopes of returning to the White House.
Slate

John Roberts Can’t Admit What’s Happened to the Supreme Court

In the matter of the Supreme Court v. the Supreme Court, it’s safe to say the Supreme Court is most assuredly losing. And as the justices take turns pinning their smelly socks and underwear out on the line for the world to see, the problem only worsens. After a term that featured gross misconduct and impropriety both on the docket (overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding gun rights in a nation drowning in guns, fetishizing religious liberty over basic equality) and off the docket (internal leaks, inappropriate speeches, spouses fomenting insurrection) the briefs have been filed and the court’s own public legitimacy is now being litigated. If you thought last term started off badly, just wait.
Business Insider

Justice Neil Gorsuch says he's 'looking forward' to a report on the Supreme Court's investigation into the leak of the abortion draft opinion

Associate Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was part of the conservative majority that overturned Roe v. Wade in June, said he's anticipating a report on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion on that abortion rights case. "The chief justice appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation," Gorsuch...
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
TheDailyBeast

Failed GOP Candidates Say ‘Deep State’ Used ‘Weather Manipulation Technology’ to Punish DeSantis

Two conspiracy-peddling former MAGA congressional candidates pushed an absolutely bonkers claim this week that the “Deep State” used “weather manipulation technology” to power up Hurricane Ian in order to hurt Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeAnna Lorraine, who unsuccessfully challenged Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in 2020, said on her far-right online show that the federal government knows “how to manipulate and create big storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, climate change,” adding that “huge hurricanes seem to target red states” near elections. “In this case, possibly Ron DeSantis has been stepping out of line a lot and challenging, fighting the Deep State,” she added, noting that DeSantis is a likely GOP presidential candidate. Lauren Witzke, the Republican Party’s 2020 Senate nominee for Delaware, agreed that Ian “could be a weather-manipulated hurricane” before noting that the storm became a Cat-5 hurricane “overnight” and “does seem to be hitting the conservative areas of” Florida. “I’m not putting it past the elites to target something like this toward Florida as punishment for getting rid of vaccine mandates or getting rid of child grooming,” Witzke exclaimed. Besides repeatedly pushing the unhinged QAnon conspiracy theory in the past, Witzke and Lorraine have peddled other outlandish and bogus claims in recent years, such as Flat Earthism, 9/11 conspiracies, and the baseless assertion that a Miami condo tower collapse was a “Deep State operation” targeting associates of John McAfee, the late software entrepreneur .
