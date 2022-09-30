Read full article on original website
SCOTUS Roe v Wade mole is CORNERED: Investigation into 70 individuals over the bombshell leak is almost complete, Justice Neil Gorsuch reveals
The Supreme Court mole who leaked the draft version of the Roe v Wade ruling has been cornered, Justice Neil Gorsuch has suggested. The top judge told how the investigation into 70 people over the bombshell leak that sent shockwaves across the nation is coming to an end. He said...
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer refuses to condemn Ginni Thomas over efforts to overturn election
Former US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has refused to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Ginni Thomas’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mr Breyer told CNN that the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas can make her own decisions about her political activity and whether...
Justices Kagan, Gorsuch hint Supreme Court leak update could come by end of September
Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch have hinted that there could be an update as soon as the end of the month on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Kagan made an appearance Tuesday at the Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York...
Supreme Court rearranges its seating chart as Jackson takes the bench
Tradition is a long-held value at the US Supreme Court, where the nine justices' adherence to a myriad of historic rules makes the inner workings of America's highest court reliably consistent even as its decisions sometimes send shock waves through the country.
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
Former Trump aide Lewandowski makes deal with prosecutors to avoid misdemeanor charge
CNN — Corey Lewandowski, one of Donald Trump’s former top campaign lieutenants, notched a deal with Las Vegas prosecutors over a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from his alleged sexual harassment of a major Republican donor’s wife in 2021. Lewandowski, 49, was publicly accused in September 2021 of...
Longtime counselor to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts stepping down
A longtime counselor to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is stepping down from his post, the court announced on Tuesday. Jeffrey Minear will retire as the counselor to Roberts on Sept. 30, a position he was appointed to in 2006, not long after Roberts assumed his role as chief justice.
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he’s ‘very sorry’ about abortion decision
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer expressed regret for the high court’s decision to allow states to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, in his first interview since leaving the bench earlier this year.Mr Breyer told CNN’s Chris Wallace he is "very, very, very sorry" about the decision, which overturned a half-century of expanded reproductive rights for women."Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course,” he said in the interview for the former Fox News anchor’s new CNN programme, Who’s Talking to Chris...
CBS Austin
Texas court confirms the attorney general can't unilaterally prosecute election cases
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas’ attorney general can’t unilaterally prosecute election cases, the state’s highest criminal court confirmed Wednesday when it rejected a last-ditch request from the position’s current officeholder, Ken Paxton, to regain that power. Paxton lost the ability in December when eight of the...
Donald Trump is Being Bullied Out of Running for President Again—Attorney
An attorney for Donald Trump has claimed that he is being "bullied" out of running for president again in 2024. Speaking to Newsmax's Eric Bolling the Balance, Alina Habba said that the former president is being unfairly treated as he faces a number of criminal and civil investigations that could hinder his hopes of returning to the White House.
Slate
John Roberts Can’t Admit What’s Happened to the Supreme Court
In the matter of the Supreme Court v. the Supreme Court, it’s safe to say the Supreme Court is most assuredly losing. And as the justices take turns pinning their smelly socks and underwear out on the line for the world to see, the problem only worsens. After a term that featured gross misconduct and impropriety both on the docket (overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding gun rights in a nation drowning in guns, fetishizing religious liberty over basic equality) and off the docket (internal leaks, inappropriate speeches, spouses fomenting insurrection) the briefs have been filed and the court’s own public legitimacy is now being litigated. If you thought last term started off badly, just wait.
Trump throws a fit on Truth Social over revelations in Maggie Haberman’s new book
Former President Donald J Trump speaks during the final day of the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hyatt Regency Orlando on Sunday, Feb 28, 2021 in Orlando, FL. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) It took a few days of excerpts from Maggie Haberman's "Confidence Man"...
Fact check: Donald Trump did not, cannot file 'impeachment lawsuit' against Nancy Pelosi
The claim: Nancy Pelosi is set to resign as Trump files an impeachment lawsuit against her. As speaker of the House and a member of Congress since 1987, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has long been a target for conspiracy theorists. One of the latest comes from a Sept. 12 Facebook video...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
The Supreme Court is beginning its new term after a break for summer. Monday's arguments are the first the justices will hear since issuing a landmark ruling stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion.
Justice Neil Gorsuch says he's 'looking forward' to a report on the Supreme Court's investigation into the leak of the abortion draft opinion
Associate Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was part of the conservative majority that overturned Roe v. Wade in June, said he's anticipating a report on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion on that abortion rights case. "The chief justice appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation," Gorsuch...
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Maggie Haberman on Donald Trump: "He saw the presidency as the ultimate vehicle to fame"
CBS News' John Dickerson asked New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has become the chronicler-in-chief of the Donald Trump era, "How long has Donald Trump been in your head, or you in his?" "At least 11 years for this level of intensity," she replied. "And what's it like to...
Trump Lawyers Reveal Nearly 200,000 Pages of Documents Were Seized by FBI
Lawyers for Donald Trump recently claimed the FBI seized around 200,000 pages of documents from his Mar-a-Lago resort during the search for classified materials, a number significantly higher than the 11,000 that they said was previously cited by the government. In a letter to Judge Raymond Dearie filed in the...
Failed GOP Candidates Say ‘Deep State’ Used ‘Weather Manipulation Technology’ to Punish DeSantis
Two conspiracy-peddling former MAGA congressional candidates pushed an absolutely bonkers claim this week that the “Deep State” used “weather manipulation technology” to power up Hurricane Ian in order to hurt Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeAnna Lorraine, who unsuccessfully challenged Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in 2020, said on her far-right online show that the federal government knows “how to manipulate and create big storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, climate change,” adding that “huge hurricanes seem to target red states” near elections. “In this case, possibly Ron DeSantis has been stepping out of line a lot and challenging, fighting the Deep State,” she added, noting that DeSantis is a likely GOP presidential candidate. Lauren Witzke, the Republican Party’s 2020 Senate nominee for Delaware, agreed that Ian “could be a weather-manipulated hurricane” before noting that the storm became a Cat-5 hurricane “overnight” and “does seem to be hitting the conservative areas of” Florida. “I’m not putting it past the elites to target something like this toward Florida as punishment for getting rid of vaccine mandates or getting rid of child grooming,” Witzke exclaimed. Besides repeatedly pushing the unhinged QAnon conspiracy theory in the past, Witzke and Lorraine have peddled other outlandish and bogus claims in recent years, such as Flat Earthism, 9/11 conspiracies, and the baseless assertion that a Miami condo tower collapse was a “Deep State operation” targeting associates of John McAfee, the late software entrepreneur .
