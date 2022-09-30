ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days. Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus. Coastal Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Coastal Financial Corporation...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why Devon Energy (DVN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Best ETF Areas of Last Week That Are Up At Least 5%

Wall Street was downbeat last week. Each of the key equity gadgets — the S&P 500 (down 2.9%), the Dow Jones (down 2.9%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 2.7%) and the Russell 2000 (down 0.9%) — lost last week. Rising rate worries and recessionary fears were the key concerns.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy Byline Bancorp (BY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Etfs#Stock#Dividend Yield#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Fund Sponsor Index
Zacks.com

Why Capital City Bank (CCBG) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Zacks.com

Why Agree Realty (ADC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Daqo (DQ) Now

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

BWA vs. GNTX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

BWA - Free Report) and Gentex (. GNTX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 3rd

CVE - Free Report) is an explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days. NIKE, Inc. (. NKE - Free Report) is an apparels and accessories company....
STOCKS
Zacks.com

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Developed-World ETF & Large-Cap ETF

SPY - Free Report) added 2.6%, (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 4.4% higher on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Jabil (JBL) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is BP (BP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Top-Ranked ETFs That Beat the Market in Q3

The third quarter was marked with heightened volatility and uncertainty for the stock markets. After logging the best month since July 2020, the Wall Street rally fizzled in August on aggressive Fed rate hike speculation. This has pushed the major indices to end the quarter with losses. While there have...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 4th

HHS - Free Report) : This Texas-based data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days. Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus. Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc....
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 MFS Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $597.5 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Zacks.com

Why NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Best & Worst Performing ETFs of Q3 2022

The S&P 500 Index was down 5.3% in the third quarter, its third consecutive quarter of losses for the first time since the 2008-09 financial crisis. The Dow plunged 6.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.1%. Consumer Discretionary was the best performing sector with a gain of 3.6%, followed by...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
STOCKS

