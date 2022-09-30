ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

PIX11

Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigating active shooter at Poughkeepsie hotel (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Multiple police agencies responded to a Route 9 hotel early Sunday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police recovered one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) just...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Storefront arrest for illegal cannabis sales

On Sept. 23, 2022, Village of Owego Police arrested Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y. for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Ali was released on Appearance Tickets to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date. Ali was arrested following an investigation...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Village police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a pizza restaurant in a Village of Fishkill strip mall on Sunday afternoon. Village Police are reporting that a subject, described as a 40-year-old man, approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a plaid robe, fired a handgun multiple times through the window of Antonella’s Restaurant in the Shop Rite Plaza on Route 9, before fleeing the scene.
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Verizon phone service to police down in some areas

NEW WINDSOR – Police and ambulance Verizon phone lines in the towns of New Windsor and Newburgh were down Sunday afternoon and it could not be immediately learned how far the disruption has occurred. New Windsor Town Supervisor George Meyers called in evening shift police officers to patrol during...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police: Driver struck and killed while standing outside disabled car

MONROE – A motorist, who was standing on the side of Route 17 eastbound in the Town of Monroe, was struck and killed by a passing car Saturday morning, State Police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield Elliot, 47, of New Rochelle, was involved in a vehicle crash at about 6:16 a.m. where he was the driver of one of the vehicles.
MONROE, NY
CBS New York

Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River

NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pennsylvania Man Charged with DWI in Broome County

A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges, including DWI after the Broome County Sheriff's Office says he crashed into a ditch. The office says deputies responded to the scene on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29th after witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave its lane and come to rest in a ditch.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Teenager found with gunshot wound in Paterson, officials say

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in Paterson Saturday morning, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Officers found the 16-year-old victim near North Fifth Street and Haledon Avenue after they were dispatched around 4:30 a.m., police said. The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment […]
PATERSON, NJ
myrye.com

Police Blotter: Dangerous Commute; Being a Tool & More

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Nickel for...
RYE, NY

