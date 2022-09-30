Read full article on original website
Related
Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigating active shooter at Poughkeepsie hotel (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Multiple police agencies responded to a Route 9 hotel early Sunday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police recovered one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) just...
owegopennysaver.com
Storefront arrest for illegal cannabis sales
On Sept. 23, 2022, Village of Owego Police arrested Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y. for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Ali was released on Appearance Tickets to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date. Ali was arrested following an investigation...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Village police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting
VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a pizza restaurant in a Village of Fishkill strip mall on Sunday afternoon. Village Police are reporting that a subject, described as a 40-year-old man, approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a plaid robe, fired a handgun multiple times through the window of Antonella’s Restaurant in the Shop Rite Plaza on Route 9, before fleeing the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saugerties PD arrest man for harassment
Police investigated an alleged physical domestic dispute that took place on Cherry Lane in Saugerties. Secondary to the police investigation, Nicholas M. Canonico was arrested and charged with harassment.
Robber arrested after leaving behind debit card in stolen vehicle
A pair of thieves who stole a car, crashed into and robbed a man on the Upper East Side last month were arrested after one of the men left their debit car in the stolen vehicle, authorities said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Verizon phone service to police down in some areas
NEW WINDSOR – Police and ambulance Verizon phone lines in the towns of New Windsor and Newburgh were down Sunday afternoon and it could not be immediately learned how far the disruption has occurred. New Windsor Town Supervisor George Meyers called in evening shift police officers to patrol during...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police: Driver struck and killed while standing outside disabled car
MONROE – A motorist, who was standing on the side of Route 17 eastbound in the Town of Monroe, was struck and killed by a passing car Saturday morning, State Police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield Elliot, 47, of New Rochelle, was involved in a vehicle crash at about 6:16 a.m. where he was the driver of one of the vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River
NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Motorist ticketed for driving without license following head-on crash
RED HOOK – A head-on crash on West Kerley Corners Road in the Town of Red Hook late Friday night resulted in one driver being ticketed for failing to keep right as well as driving without a license. Red Hook Police said at around 11:45 p.m., a 20133 Subaru...
Unidentified attacker fatally slashes throat of union steamfitter, 43, on Brooklyn train
A 43-year-old man was killed after an unidentified suspect slashed his neck on a Brooklyn L train during an argument on Friday, according to police.
Saugerties police arrest man after ATV crash
Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting an ATV crash on 15 Terra Road on September 16 around 6:40 p.m. The crash involved an adult and a child, 17.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NY1
Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
Saugerties police arrest woman for trespassing
Police responded to a trespass complaint on September 3 at Shorty's Auto Body Shop. After an investigation, police arrested Amber Coumbes on September 29 for trespass.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police seek identities of two subjects after Friday night NFA shooting
NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh Police Department is asking for help in identifying two “persons of interest” in the Friday night shooting at NFA that resulted in three people getting shot. No arrests have been made as of Saturday. Police are. asking anyone who may know...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pennsylvania Man Charged with DWI in Broome County
A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges, including DWI after the Broome County Sheriff's Office says he crashed into a ditch. The office says deputies responded to the scene on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29th after witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave its lane and come to rest in a ditch.
Teenager found with gunshot wound in Paterson, officials say
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in Paterson Saturday morning, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Officers found the 16-year-old victim near North Fifth Street and Haledon Avenue after they were dispatched around 4:30 a.m., police said. The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment […]
myrye.com
Police Blotter: Dangerous Commute; Being a Tool & More
The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Nickel for...
NYPD: Man arrested in Bronx post office robbery
Police have arrested a man in the robbery of Bronx post office earlier this month.
Comments / 0