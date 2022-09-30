ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

wyrz.org

Domestic Disturbance Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting

On Sunday, October 2, 2022, just after 10:00 a.m., IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to 524 South Holt Road, on a report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers learned an adult female was inside the residence being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who was armed with a gun. Officers requested the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team to respond to the location for an armed barricaded with a hostage.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Marion County, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
wrtv.com

Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Police investigating shooting, stabbing at Briarwood Apartments

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Lafayette Police are investigating a stabbing and shooting at Briarwood Apartments. According to police a call came in around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Police say both incidents are related. LPD says one female was shot and another female was stabbed. Both females have been taken to local...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield Police seeking public's assistance in identifying burglary suspect

The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

1 person killed in overnight crash south of Binford Blvd.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a car accident on the northeast side overnight Monday. According to an IMPD case report, officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Knyghton Road at around 2:20 a.m. Knyghton Road is near E. 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard. Firefighters were already...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Driver dies in overnight crash on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Monday on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a vehicle fire in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road. That’s in the Devonshire neighborhood near Binford Boulevard and 62nd Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 others shot at barber shop on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of East 10th Street, near Emerson Avenue, around 2 p.m. An IMPD spokesperson said a patrolling officer spotted two people...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man convicted in 2020 murder of roommate at Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of his roommate at their Indianapolis apartment, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. After a three-day trial, a jury found 23-year-old Lamonteon Williams guilty of murder and criminal recklessness in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Johnson. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead, 2 hurt in 3-car crash on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Saturday night in a three-car crash on the city’s north side that sent two others to the hospital. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 9:15 p.m. to the 4700 block of Michigan Road, near the intersection of Michigan and Cold Spring Road, for a car crash.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
GREENFIELD, IN

