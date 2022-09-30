On Sunday, October 2, 2022, just after 10:00 a.m., IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to 524 South Holt Road, on a report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers learned an adult female was inside the residence being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who was armed with a gun. Officers requested the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team to respond to the location for an armed barricaded with a hostage.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO