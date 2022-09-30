ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Petoskey Brewing opens second location near Michigan’s famous Tunnel of Trees

CROSS VILLAGE, MI – For lots of Petoskey Brewing customers, the added perk of sipping their favorite brews or cocktails in the historic pub at the edge of town is the fact they’re actually in Petoskey – one of the gateway spots for Up North adventure. Now Petoskey Brewing has given its fans another cool place to sample what’s on tap or being mixed behind the bar: Petoskey Brewing Cross Village.
PETOSKEY, MI
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Abandoned Michigan Farmhouse Rumored To Have Been Scene of an 1800s Murder

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On one sunny day, the sunlight hit a tree in the yard of this old abandoned farmhouse near Gaylord. What the camera caught was the image of a ghostly face, appearing open-mouthed as if it was attempting to wail.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Dam Site Inn in Pellston

“This is our this is what we’re famous for, it’s our pan fried chicken, which we cooked to order,” said the owner of Dam Site Inn, Steven Brinks. The recipe for this chicken has been around for nearly seven decades, and hasn’t changed one bit, as Dam Site Inn is celebrates its 69th season.
PELLSTON, MI
US 103.1

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State

King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan

Two people have been arrested after law enforcement officials find drugs in the U.S. mail. According to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives from TNT and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances sent through the postal service to a residence in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
GAYLORD, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

