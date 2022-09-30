Read full article on original website
Petoskey Brewing opens second location near Michigan’s famous Tunnel of Trees
CROSS VILLAGE, MI – For lots of Petoskey Brewing customers, the added perk of sipping their favorite brews or cocktails in the historic pub at the edge of town is the fact they’re actually in Petoskey – one of the gateway spots for Up North adventure. Now Petoskey Brewing has given its fans another cool place to sample what’s on tap or being mixed behind the bar: Petoskey Brewing Cross Village.
Boat crashes into pier after 2 men fall overboard in Grand Traverse Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after his unoccupied boat crashed into a pier in Northern Michigan. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of S. West Bay Shore in Elmwood Township at 7:51 p.m. on Monday.
Northern Michigan school swaps diesel school bus for electric with state funds
Electric vehicles are more prevalent on the road, in parking lots and soon will be at the bus stop. The Michigan Clean Diesel Program awarded its first grant to electric vehicle projects including a school bus. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded $157,500 to Lansing-based Dean Transportation...
Fall color drives near Gaylord, 2 scenic routes for autumn beauty
GAYLORD, MI - When it comes to fall leaf-peeping in Michigan, there are plenty of places to soak up those vibrant reds, oranges and yellows as you cruise under canopies of color. As much as we love our beach towns where the color tends to linger a bit longer, now is the time to head inland to bask in all our autumn beauty.
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Abandoned Michigan Farmhouse Rumored To Have Been Scene of an 1800s Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On one sunny day, the sunlight hit a tree in the yard of this old abandoned farmhouse near Gaylord. What the camera caught was the image of a ghostly face, appearing open-mouthed as if it was attempting to wail.
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Inside The Kitchen at Dam Site Inn in Pellston
“This is our this is what we’re famous for, it’s our pan fried chicken, which we cooked to order,” said the owner of Dam Site Inn, Steven Brinks. The recipe for this chicken has been around for nearly seven decades, and hasn’t changed one bit, as Dam Site Inn is celebrates its 69th season.
Waterfront Northern Michigan State Parks Getting Major Upgrades
How many of you really enjoy camping with members of your family at Michigan state parks? The numbers are huge in Michigan. Michiganders love camping and really enjoy the great outdoors. There are two Michigan state parks getting major upgrades. One of the two state parks is Straits State Park...
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State
King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
Crews searching for missing 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI – Officials are searching for a missing, 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan. George Parkinson has not been seen since he went for a ride on a side-by-side on property in the Rust/Hillman area of Montmorency County at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sunday. Parkinson was reported missing...
Interlochen man pronounced dead after Inland Township Crash
An Interlochen man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash after they failed to stop at an intersection.
Northern Michigan man killed in motorcycle crash lost control after sharp turn
A 38-year-old man from Mancelona, Michigan, was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. Troopers for the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to the fatal crash around 8:44 p.m. on Thursday on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road, according to MSP in a press release issued Friday. A witness told...
Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan
Two people have been arrested after law enforcement officials find drugs in the U.S. mail. According to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives from TNT and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances sent through the postal service to a residence in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
Roscommon County Juvenile Detention Center to Close Oct. 2
The Roscommon County Board of Commissioners recently voted to close the county’s Juvenile Detention Center on Oct. 2. The Board Chairman, Robert Schneider, said there were a number of factors that went into the decision, including staffing and funding for the center. “We started looking at the financial feasibility,...
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
