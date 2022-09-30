Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Hailey Bieber’s ‘Brownie Glazed Lips’ Look Is Yet Another Example of Cultural Appropriation in Beauty
Here's what you need to know about the viral beauty trend
Selena Gomez Seen In 1st Photos Since Hailey Bieber Denied Stealing Justin From Her
Selena Gomez was seen out for the first time publicly since Hailey Baldwin revealed the timeline of her love life with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, putting to bed any rumors of their romances overlapping. The Only Murders in the Building star enjoyed a fun dinner with friends in Malibu on Tuesday night (September 27) as she rocked a sophisticated black ensemble paired with a camel coat, as well as Vagabond Shoemakers’ Edwina Boot. Selena looked to be having a grand time without a care in the world, which would line up with what Hailey said about there being “no drama” between the two women.
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber Says She Spoke to Selena Gomez After Marrying Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber made a recent appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast to put all the rumors to rest between herself, husband Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. The model made a few revelations, including that she had a conversation with Selena after marrying the “Peaches” singer in 2018. Hailey also made it clear that there are no issues between her and Selena. “I respect her; there’s no drama, personally,” Hailey said. “So that’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love. That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Victoria Just Got Her David Beckham Tattoo Removed—What it Means For Their Marriage
A sign? Victoria Beckham might have removed her David Beckham tattoo. Fans spotted that the Spice Girl’s husband’s initials had mysteriously vanished from her wrist in her new Instagram video. On September 24, 2022, Victoria posted an Instagram video of her swatching a lip tint for her Bitten Lip Color for her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham beauty. Upon putting the product on her arm, a faded tattoo of David’s initials is seen. Some fans commented and asked why she got the tattoo removed, “Why did you get your tattoo removed Victoria? Just fascinated,” one fan commented under the video. “Forgive me...
Hailey Bieber Finally Reveals Whether She Ever Hooked Up With Justin While He Was With Selena
Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 28 and insisted that she NEVER hooked up with her now-husband Justin Bieber during a time while he was dating his ex, Selena Gomez. “Not one time,” Hailey confirmed. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”
Hailey Bieber denies chants of ‘Selena’ made her cry on Met Gala red carpet: ‘Not true’
Hailey Bieber has addressed rumours that she cried at the Met Gala after the crowd began chanting “Selena, Selena” in reference to her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.The model, 25, opened up about the incident, which took place on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, where she said that it was “not true” that the chanting made her cry.“So, yes, I could hear everyone screaming. And, again, I think there’s a certain part of you that has a numbness. I was, like, really...
Hailey Bieber’s ‘brownie glazed lips’ spark backlash
This is one dessert people aren’t enjoying. Hailey Bieber’s no stranger to causing a social media stir with her beauty tutorials; fans went wild for her “glazed donut” nails this summer, and her signature skincare trend of the same name even inspired the launch of her own line, Rhode. But Bieber’s “brownie glazed lips” have people talking for all the wrong reasons. Back in September, Justin Bieber’s wife shared her latest makeup look on TikTok with the caption, “ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips” — and now, a number of commenters are calling her out for cultural appropriation. Bieber created her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Addresses ‘Vile and Disgusting’ Online Hate After Hailey Bieber Interview
Selena Gomez is addressing online hate after Hailey Bieber called out Selena's fans during her interview with Alex Cooper on Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday. The Only Murders in the Building actress took to TikTok Live Thursday, calling the hate she's seen online "vile and disgusting." "I think some...
Proud Uncle! Justin & Hailey Bieber Spotted Spending Quality Time With 2-Year-Old Niece In Los Angeles
More baby fever may be on the way for the "Peaches" crooner. Justin Bieber was spotted out and about with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in Studio City on Friday, September 30. The two were seen spending some quality time with Hailey's older sister, Alaia Baldwin, and her two-year-old daughter, Iris.The 28-year-old singer was wearing a white t-shirt, half pants, and comfortable shoes along with a cap as he held the little one in his arms while walking around. The supermodel, 25, enjoyed the California weather in a white cropped top, trousers, and dark sunglasses.HAILEY BIEBER SPILLS THOUGHTS ON THREESOMES, DISCUSSES...
Justin Bieber ‘Applauds’ Hailey For Publicly Addressing His Past With Selena Gomez: It Showed ‘Courage’
Justin Bieber is “proud” of his wife Hailey Baldwin after she faced down her nerves and spoke openly about the timeline of their love life on the Sept. 28th episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. The Rhode Beauty founder, 25, got very candid about her love life with Justin and finally put to bed the long-running rumors that their romance overlapped with his 8 year on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez. “Justin couldn’t be more proud of Hailey right now. He knows doing this interview wasn’t easy and it wasn’t a decision she took lightly but she felt it was something that needed to be done at one point or another,” says a source close to the 28-year-old Grammy winner.
Hailey Bieber Breaks Down Timeline of Justin Bieber Relationship After His Reunion With Selena Gomez
Watch: Hailey Bieber ADDRESSES Selena Gomez Love Triangle Rumors. Never say never: Hailey Bieber is officially speaking out about an important chapter of her life. The 25-year-old—who recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber—clarified the timeline of her relationship with the singer publicly for the first time, which has always been a topic for fans following their romance. (Prior to marrying Hailey in Sept 2018, the "Peaches" singer had an on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez for almost eight years until the two split earlier that year).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Hailey Bieber Is Pretty In Pink At PFW Ahead Of Interview About Selena Gomez: Photos
Hailey Bieber looked stunning in a monochromatic pink outfit at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, ahead of her interview about Selena Gomez. Hailey Bieber looked business casual chic at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27! The model, 25, rocked a rose mini skirt paired with a matching button-up jacket with a preppy collar. She paired the Barbie look with black leather pumps, a black YSL purse, and her iPhone in hand. The 5’7″ bombshell was also seen with brunette tresses, a stark contrast from her usual golden blonde locks. Hailey sat front-row at the Yves Saint Laurent show in Paris alongside The Batman star Zoë Kravitz. See more of the on-trend look below!
Hailey Bieber Finally Debunks “Homewrecker” Accusations and Reveals Her Talk With Selena Gomez
As much as some might want a juicy backstory story about the Hailey-Justin-Selena love triangle, Mrs. Bieber is here to report that it’s simply just not the case. On a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that debuted this week, Hailey Bieber addressed some of the crucial details surrounding her role as “the woman who stole Justin from Selena” back in the day.
ETOnline.com
Shakira Breaks Her Silence About Split From Gerard Piqué: 'The Darkest Hour of My Life'
Shakira is finding light in her music amid her painful split from her ex Gerard Piqué, which she describes as "the darkest hour in my life." The 45-year-old Columbian superstar is breaking her silence in her first interview since announcing her split in a joint statement with Piqué in June. The exes share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and while they were never married, were together for 12 years.
AOL Corp
Scooter Braun has regrets: He sees his feud with Taylor Swift as a 'learning lesson'
Three years after he purchased the master rights to Taylor Swift's early music, Scooter Braun said he wishes that transaction could have gone down differently. On Wednesday, the music mogul chatted with Jay Williams for NPR's "The Limits With Jay Williams." During the near-40-minute conversation, Braun recalled acquiring Big Machine, Swift's former label, and her master recordings by way of that purchase. The 2019 acquisition then evolved into a larger, public conflict that prompted conversation about ownership and rights within the music industry.
buzzfeednews.com
Hailey Bieber Got Dragged For A Video About “Brownie Glazed Lips” Because She Didn’t Give Credit To People Of Color
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here (and you should, cause we just revamped it). This week TikTok users accused Hailey Bieber of co-opting trends by Black and Latina women, after a...
'All hell broke loose': Scooter Braun admits 'regret' over Taylor Swift feud as he explains what happened with his purchase of Big Machine Records
Scooter Braun is speaking about his controversial acquisition of Big Machine Records in 2019 that resulted in Taylor Swift accusing the mogul of being a 'manipulative bully.'. The 41-year-old music manager appeared on the NPR podcast, The Limits with Jay Williams, this week and spoke about the deal which granted him the rights to music from multiple artists including Swift's first six albums.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Beyoncé celebrates the debut of her sister Solange's ballet composition
It's no secret that talent runs through Knowles family, but Beyoncé has reason to feel especially proud of her sister Solange this week. Solange debuted her original composition for the New York City Ballet on Wednesday, becoming only the second Black woman to do so, after Lido Pimienta in 2021, according to CBS News, citing the ballet.
Spotify Sets Kim Kardashian’s Long In The Works True-Crime Podcast ‘The System: The Case of Kevin Keith’
Kim Kardashian is finally getting ready to launch her true-crime podcast The System: The Case of Kevin Keith. Spotify has launched the first two episodes of the show – over two years after signing a podcast deal with the influencer, who passed California’s ‘baby bar’ law exam at the end of last year. Kardashian will explore the story of Kevin Keith, a man convicted of triple homicide who, for nearly three decades, has been working alongside his family to prove he was wrongly accused. She has been front and center of prison reform in the U.S., lobbying former President Donald Trump on the...
Comments / 0