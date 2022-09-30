ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
MPD: Suspect jumped on car and banged on windshield

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a man Sunday night after they say he jumped on a car, banged on its windshield and actively resisted arrest. According to MPD, the victim was driving on South Gammon Road and Gammon Lane at 11:15 p.m. when two men were standing in the road. One man left when the victim stopped. The other man approached the car, according to MPD.
West side Madison residence burglarized, multiple items reported stolen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple items were allegedly stolen from a Madison residence that was broken into last Friday, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Pine Ridge Trail at around 1 p.m. after the resident reported a missing screen window, officials said.
Police investigate Kia model stolen from downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday marked the latest theft in a string of stolen Kias and Hyundais, the Madison Police Department noted. MPD stated in an incident report that its officers arrived around 2:35 a.m. to the 900 block of East Mifflin Street to investigate a car theft. The victim...
MPD: Group faces charges after 16-year-old revealed gun on State St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old lifted their sweatshirt up Saturday night to reveal a gun in downtown Madison, resulting in police arresting the teen and referring charges for other individuals too. Members of MPD’s Central District Community Policing Team were observing a large crowd of juveniles around 10:10 p.m....
One arrested in deadly Friday night crash in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the one of the vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Madison on Friday night has been arrested in connection with the wreck. According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 60-year-old driver is accused of operating while intoxicated. The MPD statement, however, did note that the investigation is still “very active and ongoing,” and the charges may change at a later time.
One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’

(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
Beloit PD: No charges in death of 4-year-old struck by vehicle

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - No one will be facing charges in the death of a four-year-old child who was struck by a vehicle outside a Beloit sports complex. The Beloit Police Dept. made the announcement Monday morning in a statement that offered new details into what it described as “a truly horrific accident.”
Driver of vehicle involved in fatal crash faces OWI charge

MADISON, Wis. — The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a fatal crash Friday night is facing charges. Madison police said a 60-year-old man is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – first offense. That charge has not been formally filed in court. Police said charges may change pending the Wisconsin State Patrol’s investigation into...
Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dane County, authorities say. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials responded around 4:45 p.m. to US Highway 12 at State Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury for the crash. Investigators determined...
MPD: Shots fired outside occupied restaurant, no one injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a report of several shots fired outside Naty’s Fast Food Saturday night. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the occupied restaurant in the 1600 block of Beld St. after receiving the shots fired reports. Officers on scene did not...
