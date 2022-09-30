ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

State
New Jersey State
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
baristanet.com

Cheers! New Jersey & Hudson Valley Wineries You’ll Want to Visit

Do you love a nice glass of wine? New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Pennsylvania are home to many wineries with terrific options less than 90 minutes from Montclair. If you’re looking for a fun afternoon or evening out with great tasting wine and gorgeous scenery, check out some of these vineyards and wineries.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

