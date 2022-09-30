Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Oicherman named Cleveland Foundation program director for arts
The Cleveland Foundation hired Boris Oicherman as its new program director for arts and culture, effective Sept. 19. Oicherman moved to Cleveland for the role, coming from the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis, where he served as the inaugural Cindy and Jay Ihlenfeld Curator for Creative Collaboration. He lives in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood with his wife, Katya, who is also a curator, artist and researcher of textiles, and their son, Michael. New to the community, the family is still searching for a congregation to call their spiritual home.
Cleveland Jewish News
Scarlett Maia Adler
Scarlett Maia Adler will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 8, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Scarlett is the daughter of Eric and Andrea Adler of Beachwood and the sister of Alex. She is the granddaughter of Sheldon and Jan Pratt of Pepper Pike, and Ken and Fern Adler of Chagrin Falls. Scarlett attends Beachwood Middle School. She participates in swim team, and is currently a member of NCAT and formerly of the Shaker Sharks.
Figure skating legend returns to Cleveland, raising funds for cancer research
Legendary Men’s Figure Skater Scott Hamilton is returning to his home state of Ohio to raise funds for cancer research.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Hillel Homecoming Happy Hour Oct. 7
Cleveland Hillel will hold Homecoming Happy Hour 2022 to celebrate its 75th anniversary from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Shabbat services follow from 5:30 to 6:30, followed by Shabbat dinner until 7:30, all at the Albert & Norma Geller Hillel Student Center, 11303 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. To RSVP, call...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio surgeon brings precision to pumpkin carving
CLEVELAND — An Ohio plastic surgeon is carving a name for himself, and not in the traditional way. Dr. Gregory Fedele finished his plastic surgery training in 1998 and has been in private practice since. For the past six years, he's been carving highly detailed pumpkins and other squash...
cleveland19.com
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
wksu.org
Will the closure of Cleveland's only psych ER cause a gap in care? Some advocates are worried
While MetroHealth opens its new behavioral health center in Cleveland Heights this week, the fate of Cleveland’s only 24-hour psychiatric emergency room is still being debated. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s psych ER is scheduled to close on Nov. 15. After that nurses will be without jobs and a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hannah Baskind
Hannah Baskind became a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 1, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Hannah is the daughter of Scott and Hayley Baskind of Solon, and the sister of Joshua and Jason. She is the granddaughter of Karen Gutner of Beachwood. Hannah attends Solon Middle School. She is an avid dancer.
Cleveland Jewish News
Milestones' 20th anniversary to honor Skoff, Gelles
Milestones Autism Resources annual benefit celebration will celebrate the organization’s 20th anniversary and honor its founders, Ilana Hoffer Skoff and Mia Buchwald Gelles. Based in Warrensville Heights, the nonprofit began in 2003 as the founders were navigating the limited resources for autistic individuals as parents and sought to learn more and share what they could do to improve the community.
Cleveland Jewish News
Green, Elaine
Elaine Harris Green, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Jennie S. Harris, and sister of the late Judith Harris Simon, died Sept. 18, 2022, only 10 days shy of her 88th birthday. Elaine graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and taught school in the same school district. After graduation...
Woodmere Target will open on Nov. 6
WOODMERE, Ohio — A new Target will open in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs on Nov. 6, replacing a Whole Foods that shuttered in 2018. The company announced its grand opening on Tuesday. The 33,000-square-foot store will open in the Village Square Shopping Center, which is on Chagrin Boulevard off Interstate 271.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
cleveland19.com
Parma barber collects donations for Hurricane Ian victims
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A local barbershop is asking for donations from people for Hurricane Ian victims. Mario’s Barber Shop is collecting donations at 7526 Broadview Road in Parma. They ask people to drop off cleaning supplies, tarps, socks, non-perishable food items, pajamas, socks, blankets, home improvement store gift...
Cleveland Jewish News
Novak Insurance raises $7K at golf outing to benefit Federation
Novak Insurance Agency in Solon competed on behalf of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and won $7,000 to donate from the Chubb Charity Challenge in North Carolina. The team traveled to Pinehust No. 2 in North Carolina in mid-September for the two-day event. In the last three events,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JDS students create social-emotional project
Students at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood presented their monthlong social-emotional project to the school community Sept. 23 with videos, skits and speeches. Part of the school’s Integrated Project Based Learning, each grade level came up with an essential question which they learned about through...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ellie Klein
Ellie Klein will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Ellie is the daughter of Debbie and Russ Klein of Solon, and the sister of Julia and Jordan. She is the granddaughter of Nancy and Keith Libman, Jeff Klein, and Irene Klein, of blessed memory. Ellie attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys playing jazz piano and percussion, gymnastics, art and going to Camp Wise.
Rev. Al Sharpton Heads Rally in Cleveland to Demand Transparency of Taxpayer Dollars Toward Construction of New Sherwin-Williams Global Headquarters
Renowned Civil Rights Leader Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the New York-based National Action Network, will co-lead a rally outside the Cleveland City Hall, at 601 Lakeside Ave. E., in Cleveland, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, where Black contractors and community leaders will call on the mayor and city council to withhold tax dollars that have been earmarked for the construction of The Sherwin-Williams Company’s new global headquarters.
Cleveland Jewish News
United Way transitions from Napoli to Sobol Jordan
United Way of Greater Cleveland held its Annual Community Luncheon back in-person for the first time in over three years as Augie Napoli reflected on his last year as president and CEO and welcomed his successor, Sharon Sobol Jordan. Sobol Jordan is also a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
Ohio priest accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ kills himself
A priest accused of inappropriate contact with a person who was a minor at the time has killed himself, the Diocese of Youngstown announced Tuesday morning.
