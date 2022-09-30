The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court this morning. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, Ky, was scheduled to appear in Clay Co Circuit Court for a trial stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in April of 2019 in Clay County. Mr. Francis failed to appear to court, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Francis is described as a white male, 6’0’’ tall, approximately 220 pounds, with short black hair. Francis is from the Bulan area of Perry Co. The case is still under investigation by Tpr. Jarrod Smith.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO