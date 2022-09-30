Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The Hamptons International Film Festival will be showing movies here from October 7 to October 16. The festival was founded in 1992 and, from its very first year, was a big hit, with producers, directors, actors, screenwriters, distributors and cameramen flooding into our community to exchange ideas, make connections and do deals. On its last day, awards are announced. It’s a wonderful thing.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO