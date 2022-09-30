Read full article on original website
The Hamptons’ First Film Festival
The Hamptons International Film Festival will be showing movies here from October 7 to October 16. The festival was founded in 1992 and, from its very first year, was a big hit, with producers, directors, actors, screenwriters, distributors and cameramen flooding into our community to exchange ideas, make connections and do deals. On its last day, awards are announced. It's a wonderful thing.
Register Now for Long Island Energy Conference — See the Full List of Panelists
On October 26 in the Madison Theatre Building at Molloy University, the Long Island Energy Conference will focus on the future of energy in New York. Join researchers, government officials, advocacy groups, developers, labor leaders and members of the energy industry...
