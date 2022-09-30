Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
The Mayor of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina tells Jake Tapper the town was not expecting Hurricane Ian to come in as close to the beach as it did
Mayor Marilyn Hatley of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina joins The Lead.
MSNBC
'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his city’s preparations for Hurricane Ian and plans to help neighboring areas after the storm, previously forecasted to center “right over downtown Charleston,” shifted from its predicted path. “This has been a very unpredictable storm from the start. Unlike any I’ve witnessed,” says Tecklenburg. “We're already preparing those recovery efforts, not only for our neighbors to the north of us here in South Carolina, but also to send a team of Charlestonians down to Florida to help out down there. I'm asking all Americans to do what you can over the next few weeks to help with relief efforts in Florida.”Sept. 30, 2022.
The Weather Channel
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost
As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
Massive alligator caught over the weekend in the Pee Dee area
A massive alligator has been caught in the Pee Dee area down state. The gator measuring 13 feet and weighing over 600 pounds was hauled in Saturday on Lake Marion.
Shark swims yards from shore & swimmers after one tourist is mauled to death & another left critically injured
BEACHGOERS spotted a shark near the coast of South Carolina over Labor Day weekend amid an big uptick in attacks across the US. On Sunday, a blacktip shark was caught on video close to the shore on Hilton Head Island. The sighting comes just two days after an American tourist...
RELATED PEOPLE
'I can't do this': Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian's storm surge floods her home
Hope Labriola stood naked on her bed, the water rising in her mobile home, as Hurricane Ian roared overhead.
Suitcase full of puppies found along side of North Carolina road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up […]
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most evacuated before Ian hit, but 31 on Florida barrier island among those who stayed
TALLAHASSEE — While local emergency officials say they believe the “vast majority” of the nearly 2.5 million people in evacuation zones along the path of Hurricane Ian heeded warnings and left, some residents have chosen to stay — including 31 people on an unidentified barrier island in Charlotte County.
‘Absolute devastation’: Hurricane Ian decimates Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH — They thought second floors would be safe. But Hurricane Ian was more brutal than some residents of Fort Myers Beach ever imagined. Kevin Behen left his studio apartment and hunkered down in a corner room in a stout building by the foot of the bridge into town. The surge licked the second-floor deck. He sprinted upstairs and banged on a door until someone let him in.
WATCH: Lee County sheriff’s video from air shows devastated areas from Hurricane Ian
Images of the destruction are beginning to emerge after Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno flew over parts of Lee County that were the most impacted by the storm and posted the video to Twitter. Hurricane Ian made its official landfall in Lee County.
Hurricane Ian Victim Goes Viral After Floating on Inflatable Pool in Her Flooded Home
From devastating power outages to battered buildings, Hurricane Ian’s unprecedented destruction has captured the attention of everyone in the last 48 hours. Now, a woman has gone viral after she turned an inflatable pool into a life raft. Troubling footage has recently emerged, showing a helpless woman floating in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you love seafood and you live in South Carolina, keep on reading to find out about three amazing seafood places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit. What do you think about these amazing restaurants in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these seafood places in South Carolina? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate the overall experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people living in South Carolina? If you want, share your opinion in the comment section and don't forget to name your favorite seafood restaurants in South Carolina too so more people can visit them next time they are in the area and are looking for new restaurants to try.
WATCH: Section of Myrtle Beach Pier Gets Washed Away in Ian’s Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian made a third landfall in South Carolina on Friday (Sept. 30) after devastating parts of Florida and North Carolina. And it brought a storm surge strong enough to take out several Myrtle Beach Piers. When Ian hit the Palmetto State, it carried sustained winds of 85 mph. And...
The Weather Channel
Images Of Ian's Impacts On The Carolinas
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon. Storm surge, flooding rains and heavy winds were already impacting the state early Friday as the storm approached. Photos are starting to surface of storm surge in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, as well as flooding elsewhere along the coast.
WTOP
Virginia declares state of emergency; remnants of Ian expected to drench DC this weekend
Hurricane Ian, which is currently battering parts of Florida, will make its way northward through the Southeast over the next few days. And because the mid-Atlantic region is in its predicted path, what’s left of Ian will likely affect the weather around D.C. this weekend, with 2 to 5 inches of rain expected for the area.
Comments / 1