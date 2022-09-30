Diab part of committee to help fuel Ohio's new semiconductor industry

Read full article on original website
Ministry of defense: St. Marys blanks Kenton
A vice-like defensive effort helped St. Marys squeeze Kenton 55-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave St. Marys a 28-0 lead over Kenton.
Dayton Centerville engulfs Beavercreek in point barrage
Dayton Centerville rolled past Beavercreek for a comfortable 38-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek squared off with October 1, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. For more, click here.
Vincent Warren escapes McArthur Vinton County in thin win
Vincent Warren didn't flinch, finally repelling McArthur Vinton County 20-13 in Ohio high school football on September 30. Tough to find an edge early, Vincent Warren and McArthur Vinton County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
